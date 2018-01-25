SURREY EVENTS GUIDE for Jan. 25 and beyond

Plays, concerts, business events and more in our weekly calendar for Surrey and area

Ukulele-strumming Desirée Dawson opens for The Good Lovelies in Surrey this weekend. See listing under Concerts.

CONCERTS

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Jan. 28: Glenda Rae, Brett Wade, Miles Black; Feb. 11: Don Stewart, Mike Henry, Kenny Wayne; Feb. 25: Olaf DeShield; March 11: Greta Matassa; March 25: Miles Black & Friends.

The Good Lovelies: Juno-winning group (Caroline Brooks, Kerri Ough, Sue Passmore) showcase their distinctive folk-pop style, on Jan. 27 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, with special guest Desirée Dawson. At 13750 88 Ave., Surrey, 8 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Led Zepagain: Touring band pays tribute to Led Zeppelin on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Blue Frog Studios in White Rock. Tickets are $45 (plus Service Charges), bluefrogstudios.ca, 604-542-3055.

MARKETS

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

OPEN HOUSE

Preschool Open Houses from Jan. 20 to 25 at several Surrey sites. “The City of Surrey’s affordable high-quality preschool programs provide your child with personalized learning and social experiences that set the foundation for future success in school and life. Registration for preschool programs opens on Feb. 1, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. Join us at a free Preschool Open House and tour the facility, meet staff and learn why people choose The City of Surrey for their child’s care.” Call 604-501-5100 for schedule and more info, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/25279.aspx.

FUNDRAISERS

“Hearts, Horses and Hope” benefit event for The Centre for Child Development on Friday, Feb. 16 at Elements Casino’s Dragon Lounge, 17755 60th Ave. “Dinner, live harness racing and a silent auction benefiting The Centre for Child Development and the programs and services we provide to over 3,000 children with special needs each year.” Tickets $65 per person or join the Winner’s Circle with VIP Tickets for $150 per person (eligible for a $100 charitable tax receipt). Tables are also available for 4, 6 or 8 guests. Info: the-centre.org/events or call 604 533-4884.

Funny Money Casino & Dance fundraising event for Surrey Pride 2018 (19+) on Feb. 24 at The Byrd, 10768 King George Blvd, Surrey. Doors: 7 p.m., tickets $25 (includes $1,000 “funny money” and one drink with Prize at Midnight for Biggest and Least Funny Money Totals). “The Stage with host a DJ for Your Dancing Pleasure and a 50/50 draw at midnight. The Byrd (Includes a Vegas-style casino and stage/dance floor) will host a full-service bar, with light snacks and options for food.” Hosted by Surrey Pride Society and The Flamingo. Info: facebook.com/SurreyPride.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Pyrogy and cabbage roll sale held on select days at Ukrainian Catholic Church, 13753 108th Ave., Surrey, as fundraiser for church activities. Call for info: 604-583-8591.

NATURE

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds. Learn how these amazing creatures are adapted to their habitat and why our local urban parks are so important for their survival.” These walks are drop-in, rain or shine. “Please dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars and a field guide, if you have them.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

DANCE SHOWS

Steel School of Irish Dance does Winter Performance 2018 show at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 10, 6 p.m. start. “Get a glimpse of the progression in training from beginners to championship-level students who have qualified for the North American and World championships. The night will feature a combination of soft and hard shoe dancing in both traditional and modern choreographies.” Tickets $14.50/$17.50, 6250 144th St., Surrey. Info: bellperformingartscentre.com, 604-507-6355.

THEATRE/STAGE

“The Garage Sale”: Surrey Little Theatre presents David King play directed by Miles Lavkulich, from Jan. 25 to Feb. 24 the company’s theatre, 7027 184th St., in Clayton area of Surrey. This comedy is about a middle-aged father who plans to move his family to the desert, and holds a garage sale that attracts some local characters. Tickets $17, 604-576-8451, surreylittletheatre.com.

“The Father”: Peninsula Productions presents a staged reading of Florian Zeller play, on Sunday Feb. 4 (8pm) at the company’s White Rock studio and also on Wednesday, Feb. 7 (8pm) at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage, 13450 104th Ave. Features actors Hamish Cameron, Robyn Bradley, Sam Weller, Rebekah MacEwan, Gordon Law and Kelly Thompson, directed by Alan Brodie. Tickets $15, peninsulaproductions.org.

“Sleeping Beauty Dreams”: Show features whimsical puppetry and humorous storytelling for an audience aged five and over, at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage on Feb. 10, 2 p.m. start, in presentation by Surrey Civic Theatres and Surrey International Children’s Festival. Tickets $15, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

KIDS/FAMILY

Family Nights in Cloverdale: “Looking for plans on Friday nights? Join us for an evening filled with family-fun at recreation facilities in Cloverdale” at city-hosted events, at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, Don Christian Recreation Centre, Clayton Hall (various dates in January, February and March). Call 604-598-7960 for details, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx for schedule.

Family Day Geocache Hunt at Clayton Park (18513 70 Ave.) on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Free to register. “Celebrate Family Day on a treasure hunt like no other. Navigate to specific GPS co-ordinates and find hidden caches around Clayton Park. No experience necessary. One GPS unit per family provided. Pre-registration required. Course takes around an hour to complete.” Call 604-501-5100 to register by phone, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/22727.aspx.

VISUAL ART

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Contact our Engagement Assistant at artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. Fraser Valley Quilters’ Guild weave portrait of a nation in ‘Canada, eh!’ exhibit, to Feb. 4; “Many Visions, Many Versions: Art from Indigenous Communities in India,” to March 5; “Art by Surrey Elementary School Students,” from Feb. 10 to May 18.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. “Alex McLeod: PHANTASMAGORIA,” on view from Jan. 25 to April 29.

HEALTH

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church, 60th and 148th St., Surrey. Meetings start at 7:45 p.m.” Info: nar-anonbcregion.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

WORKSHOPS

Caroline Myss in “The Power of Your Words” workshop at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 11, featuring the American author and speaker in the fields of human consciousness and mysticism. “Learn how to choose the right words when we speak to ourselves and to others, and to be mindful of the words that we use to interpret the experiences of our lives.” Tickets from $57 to $197 via 604-507-6355, iamgenie.org/carolinemysscanada.

CLUBS/BARS

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

Peacock Bar & Grill: Live music, open-mic nights and more at all-ages venue in Whalley, 10257 King George Blvd. Info: 604-584-1388.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights and some live bands. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Pancho’s Top 40 Rock Club: Live top 40 and classic rock. Tuesday karaoke, Thursday jam night. At 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey, 604-583-3536. Band and special-event info: Panchosnightclub.com.

Dublin Crossing: Live music four nights a week at 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

Central City Brewing Co.: Live music on select nights at restaurant/bar, 13450 102nd Ave., at Central City, Surrey. Info: 604-582-6620, Centralcitybrewing.com.

COMEDY

The Comic Strippers return to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 9 with improv-comedy show, a parody of male-stripper genre. Tickets ($37/$42) and info: bellperformingartscentre.com, 604-507-6355.

“The History of Romance”: Comedy duo Hip.Bang! (Tom Hill and Devin Mackenzie) brings show, which riffs on everything from Romeo and Juliet to the mess that is modern dating, to Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, on Friday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-35, including all fees. For advance tickets call Surrey Civic Theatres Box Office at 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Amit Tandon performs on Canadian tour that makes a stop at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Feb. 25. Tandon is India’s “leading standup comedian and has performed in over 1,200 shows in 15 countries.” Show info: facebook.com/AmitTheComic. Event produced by All things Indian Chester County PA and Paani Poori Productions.

“Letterkenny Live”: Touring show based on the CraveTV series comes to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on April 6, starring Jared Keeso (Wayne), Nathan Dales (Daryl), K Trevor Wilson (Dan) and Mark Forward (Coach) in original sketches and stand-up sets from Wilson and Forward. Ticket range from $35 to $75, plus service charges, via livenationentertainment.com.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

DANCES

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre (new location for event, 6220 184th St., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96th Ave., North Delta. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

TALKS/FORUMS

Surrey Hospice Society’s annual Community Forum 2018: The Beginning of a Conversation, held at Kwantlen Polytechnic University (Newton) on Saturday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Community forum/panel discussion will address palliative care and how it differs from other forms of medical care that treat life-limiting illnesses, among other topics. “Bring your questions to the this all-day community forum. To register for this free event, go to www.surreyhospice.com. The first 200 people to register will receive a forum conference grab bag.” More info: 604-584-7006.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

Newton Seniors Centre Tennis Club seeks experienced, senior (55+) tennis players. “We are not a teaching club, so you must know how to play, serve and score.” For information, call Al or Sue at 604-594-8783, or Jan, 604-502-7844.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Closed for renovations until September 2018. Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

EDUCATION

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in the Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431. “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

CALLS

The Vaudevillians are auditioning now for their 2018 show. “If you sing, dance, act, play a musical instrument or have any other theatrical talent, and would like to be a part of this fun-loving group of seniors, then we invite you to come out to a rehearsal and meet the troupe. We rehearse every Monday at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue.” Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members. With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

GARDENS

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.