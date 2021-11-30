SURREY EVENTS (for Dec. 1): Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in Fleetwood & other concerts, and more

Vocal ensemble Belle Voci helps perform Handel’s “Messiah” in Fleetwood on Sunday, Dec. 12, with members of Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra. See listing under Concerts. (Submitted image)

CHRISTMAS

“Xmas of Chaos” attraction at Newton’s recently rebranded Cougar Creek Garden Centre, formerly Potters, starting Dec. 3 and on select dates in December. Aimed at teens and adults, it’s a “twisted take on Christmas,” with an “Escape From Incineration” escape room also on site. Info: cougarcreekhouseofhorrors.com.

“North Star Experience” at Guildford Town Centre mall features 3D “holiday experience” and photos with a virtual Santa Claus, to Dec. 23. Train-themed attraction offers rides “to the northern lights and beyond,” in a 10-minute adventure on the mall’s lower level, near Centre Court. Info: guildfordtowncentre.com.

Cloverdale Christmas Trees: Museum of Surrey is uniting Cloverdale businesses and organizations for some friendly competition to decorate the best tree,” from to Dec. 19. “Trees are displayed in the large museum foyer throughout December. Festival visitors cast their votes for a chance to win a $100 Cloverdale shopping spree. Drop-in any time during museum hours for your holiday fix and to cast your vote.” Free, all ages, at 17710 56A Ave., Surrey.

“Tree of Giving” at Surrey Libraries: “The third annual Tree of Giving fundraiser for Surrey Libraries. Beautiful trees will be on display at each branch, and we invite you to help decorate them. Make a $5 minimum donation in-branch and receive a special ornament that you can add to our tree. All proceeds support community programming.” Info: surreylibraries.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Surrey Holiday Lights: MRG Group’s new “Immersive Lights & Music Experience” at Surrey Civic Plaza (city hall) from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2. “Explore the Holiday Lights Tent to visit Santa and his Elves, the Gingerbread Village, the North Pole, Holiday Market, Lights Around The World, and more.” Tickets and info: surreyholidaylights.com.

Lumagica Surrey: An “outdoor/indoor global Holiday experience” features a one-kilometre light walk at Cloverdale’s Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, from Dec. 3 to 30, daily from 4 to 10 p.m. Adult ticket is $25, or $74 for a weekend family pass for two adults and two kids. “Required” parking pass is $5. Info: lumagica.ca.

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

THEATRE/STAGE

A Wonderheads Christmas Carol”: Physical theatre company, specializing in mask performance and visual storytelling, brings twist of holiday classic to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Tickets $26 for 18 and under; $39 adults. Box office: 604-501-5566, online at tickets.surrey.ca.

“O Christmas Tea”: A British comedy hits stage at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m. “When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat.” Show info: 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

“Alice in Wonderland”: A pantomime production by Royal Canadian Theatre Company at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage, from Thursday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 26, at 13750 88 Ave. “Written by Crystal Weltzin, the classic story is adapted to the well known standards of laughter and entertainment inherently required by a true panto, with original music, new characters and some of your panto favourites.” Box office: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Friends, the Musical Parody” touring show at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 1, 2022. “Comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.” Box office: 604-507-6355.

CONCERTS

“A Traditional Christmas”: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra concert 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, on regional tour. Host Christopher Gaze “brings the sounds and stories of Christmas to life.” Box office: 604-876-3434, vancouversymphony.ca.

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir: “Sing We Now of Christmas” concert Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Surrey Arts Centre, tickets $29. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Coffee Concert: “Music for 17 Pedals and 287 Strings” concert Friday, Dec. 10 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 11 a.m. start with pre-show social hour. “Spend a morning listening to the melodic sounds of the harp and piano.” Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Handel’s “Messiah” performed by members of the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and vocal ensemble, Belle Voci, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160 St., Surrey. “Hear a more detailed, articulate style and quicker tempos based on Baroque dance rhythms and speech patterns.” Tickets $40, info on chilliwacksymphony.com.

Back to Live concert presented by Shan-E-Punjab at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Dec. 19. “With our goal of preserving Punjabi culture and heritage, Shan-E-Punjab brings you a live concert featuring local talent.” Tickets/info: spacbc.com/back2live.

VSO’s Surrey Nights: Jens Lindemann: Canadian trumpeter to perform Leopold Mozart’s “Toy Symphony,” Haydn’s “Trumpet Concerto” and more with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 8 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Box office: 604-876-3434, vancouversymphony.ca.

COMEDY

Just for Laughs: Maz Jobrani: Iranian-American comedian brings his “Things Looking Bright” tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144 St.) on Saturday, Jan.15 and to Vogue Theatre in Vancouver on Jan. 16. Box office: 604-507-6355.

Snowed In Comedy Tour: Canadian comedians Debra DiGiovanni, Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn and Paul Myrehaug perform at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Jan. 27. Tickets $45, tickets.surrey.ca.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: At 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music at 8593 132 St., Newton. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778- 223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604 -583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

FUNDRAISERS

Urban Safari Rescue Society is having a 50/50 draw “to help raise much needed funds.” 50/50 tickets are: Single Ticket for $5; 3-Ticket Pack for $10; 10-Ticket Pack for $20. Draw Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 6:00 p.m. Info: urbansafari.rafflenexus.com.

Gingerbread Village contest hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA) from Dec. 4-12 at Central City Shopping Centre. No-fee entry for gingerbread creations, for $10,000 in cash prizes and donations to Surrey Christmas Bureau. Info: downtownsurreybia.com.

COMMUNITY

Clothes2U event offers free clothes, baby to adult, toys, linens, personal and smaller household items on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Entrance fee of $2/person. “Come to Word of Life Church, 13567 76 Ave., Surrey, strip mall across from Cdn. Tire Newton at 76th and King George Hwy.” For more info, go to www.clothes2u.ca or call 604-857-4617.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

Online Youth Nights hosted by City of Surrey: “Youth Leadership” session with members of the Surrey Leadership Youth Council (SLYC), a group of local youth passionate about helping youth speak up and having their voices heard. “Environmental Stewardship” session Thursday, Dec. 9, 7-8pm, ages 10-18. Free. Email youth@surrey.ca for info or visit surrey.ca.

ART/GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. Fall exhibits, to Dec. 11: “Sandeep Johal: What If?” plus “Phyllis Atkins: Divine Connection,” “PICS: Seven Stories” photographs, “Manuel Piña: Naufragios” and “Atheana Picha: Echoes.”

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring (does not operate in summer). Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. This fall: Flavourcel’s “I Spy a City.”

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. On view this fall: “Bees!,” a collaboration exhibit between MOS and the Honeybee Centre, to Dec. 19. Also this fall: “Chief Dan George” exhibit, plus “The Indo-Fijians: Surrey’s Pocket of Paradise,” a Community Treasures exhibit.

HERITAGE

Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society runs “Electric Express” train rides Sat. Dec. 11 and Sun. Dec.12 (4 trips each day), from Surrey Heritage Rail station in Cloverdale. “Shake the snow globe and travel back in time with the Electric Express to 1921. See the characters, hear the Christmas music, experience the stories of the Fraser Valley one hundred years ago.” Info: fvhrs.org.

CONFERENCE

TEDx Surrey: A Shift in Thinking on Feb. 19, 2022, at Bell Performing Arts Centre, 1 p.m. start. Guest speakers offer “12 transformative ideas set free to show you what can be” during four-hour event. Tickets $69 + fees & taxes, 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108 Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey games at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St., in PJHL league action. Home games Thursdays, 7 p.m. Schedule: surreyknights.ca.

CALLS

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Anne Downton-directed group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.), on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

HEALTH

Recovery International: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Join our virtual peer support group. Recovery International is a free, peer-led, self-help, cognitive behavioural support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. We think our virtual meetings could benefit individuals during this unprecedented and challenging time.” Call or email Gilles at (778) 872-8069 or gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit recoverycanada.org.

VOLUNTEERS

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

New TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn to speak Tuesday, Dec. 7 at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon, Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Ave.). “Quinn will highlight his plans to reconnect a vibrant region today and tomorrow while underscoring TransLink’s plans to meet the evolving transportation demands of Metro Vancouver’s fastest-growing municipality into the future.” Info: businessinsurrey.com.

Bank of Canada’s Economic Progress Report: At 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, “Join the Surrey Board of Trade virtually for the Bank of Canada’s Economic Progress Report. Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle will speak about recent progress in the economic recovery from COVID, and will discuss the Bank’s December interest rate decision.” Info: businessinsurrey.com.

UBC President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Santa J. Ono to speak at luncheon hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104 Ave.). “Learn about how UBC will be an economic development and workforce asset to Surrey, along with an update on their development plans.” For tickets, visit businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey Women in Business Awards: Surrey Board of Trade is now accepting nominations for the 2022 awards, presented by Prospera Credit Union, “to recognize the fabulous women leaders that are making Surrey an opportunity city.” Deadline for nominations is Jan. 19. For info, email Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com.

NATURE

Releaf tree planting events: “Help plant at different parks each spring and fall.” Fall planting opportunities at various parks on select dates, until Oct. 30. “Help grow Surrey’s urban forest by planting shrubs and trees in Surrey parks and along boulevards. We provide the plants, shovels and instruction.” Visit surrey.ca or email stewardship@surrey.ca to get involved.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

