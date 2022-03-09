SURREY EVENTS: ‘Elvis’ and other ‘Legends’ in concert, plus plays, comedy and more

Pete Paquette performs the music of Elvis during a “Legends Show” at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, March 18. See listing under Concerts. (Submitted photo)

THEATRE/STAGE

“My Blue Heaven”: Pivot Theatre launches inaugural production at Newton Cultural Centre from March 17-19, 13530 72 Ave, Surrey, with matinee and evening performances on Saturdays. The story is of Molly and Josie, a long-term couple who have pulled up stakes and relocated from New York City to a dilapidated old farm upstate. Tickets are $25, info: pivottheatre.ca.

“The 39 Steps”: Royal Canadian Theatre Company presents classic play March 18-19 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. Cast of four actors plays over 150 characters in this “fast-paced tale of an ordinary man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure.” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

COMEDY

Just for Laughs: Maz Jobrani: Iranian-American comedian brings his “Things Looking Bright” tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144 St.), on Thursday, March 24 (rescheduled date). Box office: 604-507-6355.

“The Comic Strippers” show features fictitious male stripper troupe, May 6 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. All tickets $45/40, 604-507-6355 and on bellperformingartscentre.com.

An Evening With Mary Walsh: At Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 29 (new date). “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

CONCERTS

“Concert for Ukraine” at Surrey’s Northwood United Church on Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m., featuring music by Gina Williams. Suggested donation $10 to ADRA Canada. At 8855 156 St., Fleetwood. Info: ginawilliams.com.

“Legends Show” features tributes to Roy Orbison, Connie Francis, Motown and Elvis, on Friday, March 18 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. All tickets $54, 604-507-6355 and on bellperformingartscentre.com.

“Musical Morning: Road Movies,” featuring piano-playing Bergmann Duo with violinist Jasper Wood in concert of some of the best-known tunes and music from movies, 10 a.m. Thursday, April 7 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 13750 88 – Ave. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Music of the Night” concert tour celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 75th birthday, April 30 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. Tickets and info: 604-507-6355 and on bellperformingartscentre.com.

Josh Feinberg in concert at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on May 13, 8 p.m. “Enjoy a night to remember with accomplished musician, Josh Feinberg, a cutting-edge sitar player raised in New York. Audiences around the world have been wowed by his ability to infuse this ancient Indian instrument with a modern twist.” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

AWARDS

Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Awards hosted Surrey Board of Trade on April 20 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 15269 104 Ave. “The 25 winners will be chosen based upon their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements, and uniqueness of their business or community projects.” Free admission, info on businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey Women in Business Awards, presented by Prospera Credit Union, on Friday, May 13 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade. Guest speaker is the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould. Tickets and info:businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey International Trade Awards hosted by Surrey Board of Trade now accepting nominations in two categories. “Do you know of successful companies that engage in the import and export of products or services and have made international trade dynamic in Surrey?” Nomination deadline Monday, April 18. Info on businessinsurrey.com.

COMMUNITY

Wikipedia Edit-a-thon at Surrey Art Gallery and on Microsoft Teams on Saturday, March 12, noon to 4 p.m. The gallery partners with Rungh Magazine “to increase the representation of women and non-binary artists on Wikipedia” at this annual event. Info: email artgallery@surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

Car-Free Day Surrey call for vendors: Inaugural event on Saturday, June 11 from noon to 8 p.m. on 137 Street in Newton “to transform the street into a pedestrian paradise with multiple stages, artisan vendors, local merchants and family friendly fun. We are now accepting applications for vendors to take part in Car Free Day Surrey.” Info: www.newtonbia.com.

Sources volunteer tax clinics: Now open, by appointment only, for in-person or virtual tax preparation. “Volunteer tax preparers can assist you in filing late and multiple-year taxes. Dates and hours vary by location. To make an appointment call 604-542-4357 or email volunteertaxclinic@sourcesbc.ca. This service is available for people with moderate incomes and simple tax situations.”

FESTIVALS

Celtic Fest at Museum of Surrey on Saturday, March 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. “Enjoy performances throughout the day with Kyle Banta on bagpipe and Allen Barnett on accordion. Visit community partner booths from Steele School of Dance, Ireland Canada Monument, White Spot Pipe Band, West Coast Calligraphy Society, Irish School Vancouver and more. Do a scavenger hunt in the gallery and check out a Celtic textile display. Even bring home a Celtic knot craft.”

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

SHOWS

Jurassic Festival indoor dinosaur exhibition is planned at Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Agriplex hall from April 1-3. “The educational exhibition will feature animatronic extinct creatures from the Jurassic, Cretaceous, Triassic era such as Tyrannosaurus Rex, Brachiosaurus and others types of dinosaurs,” according to a post on dinoworldvancouver.com, where ticket info can be found.

ART/GALLERIES

UrbanScreen Artists in Conversation event at Surrey Art Gallery on March 19, 1 to 2 p.m. “Gabriela Aceves-Sepúlveda, Steve DiPaola, prOphecy sun, and Freya Zinovieff will convene at Surrey Art Gallery to discuss their current exhibition Body as Border and UrbanScreen’s legacy as the site concludes programming at its present location after thirteen years.” Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “P.Mansaram: The Medium is the Medium is the Medium,” to March 20; also “On Air,” featuring works from the gallery’s permanent collection; video installation “Naufragios,” by Manuel Piña, to March 20.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring (does not operate in summer). Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. On view to May 1: “Body as Border: Traces and Flows of Connection.”

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. In the Indigenous Hall, a Chief Dan George exhibit is on view until April 24, along with “Broken Promises,” a look at personal histories of people from seven families interned during WWII, also to April 24.

POETRY

Delta Literary Arts Society launches an inaugural Poetry Contest for cash prizes and publication for winners. Check DLAS’ website (dlas.ca) or Facebook page for submission details and contest guidelines. The final deadline of the contest is April 1. Submit the poem, alongside a cover letter to contest.dlas@gmail.com. Submission fee is $10 for DLAS members; $20 for non-members. The Paypal link can be found on the website. One poem per entry. For info, email deltaliteraryartssociety@gmail.com.

MEETINGS

Naked Stage Productions Society’s Annual General Meeting on Sunday, March 20 at 6:30 pm. “We will be meeting via Zoom, so you can join us from the comfort of your home. At the AGM, we will be reporting on our productions and accomplishments of the last year (in spite of the pandemic), providing a financial update, and taking nominations and having elections for board members and officers for the coming year.” For info, visit nspsociety.com, contact Colleen McGoff Dean, President (colleenswrpc@gmail.com) , or Kelly Thompson, Vice-president (kellyinva@gmail.com).

Arts Council of Surrey hosts Annual General Meeting and election for upcoming board positions on Thursday, March 31 starting at 7 p.m., in person at Newton Cultural Centre and also via Zoom. Registration is required, no later than March 22 at noon. Info: 604-594-2700, artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

FILM

“Los Hermanos/The Brothers” on Friday, April 29 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave. Surrey Civic Theatres presents film about Afro-Cuban-born brothers “who live on opposite sides of a geopolitical chasm a half-century wide,” in New York and Havana. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

SALES

City of Surrey’s tree sale includes March/April sale dates in a program that offers residents affordable trees to plant on private property. Purchases will be made online and then later picked up from Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 St.). First tree sale opens March 2 and closes March 16, with a tree pickup date of March 27. The second tree sale opens April 20 at 9 a.m. and closes May 4, with pickup date of May 15. Each sale will have up to 1,000 trees available for purchase, while supplies last, for $20 each. Details online: surrey.ca/treesale.

FOOD/DRINKS

“Food Truck Wars” will bring food, liquor and live entertainment to Cloverdale Fairgrounds, outdoors near the Agriplex building, with free admission from April 8-10. Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will host a three-day event. Info: facebook.com/GVFOODTRUCKFEST.

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108 Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

CALLS

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Anne Downton-directed group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.), on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

NATURE

Seedy Saturday event at Historic Stewart Farm on April 2 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Drop by the farm for a seed and plant sale, including flowers, vegetables and herb seeds collected from our heirloom garden. Even bring your own open-pollinated seeds for the seed exchange. Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about all aspects of gardening.”

HEALTH

Recovery International: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Join our virtual peer support group. Recovery International is a free, peer-led, self-help, cognitive behavioural support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. We think our virtual meetings could benefit individuals during this unprecedented and challenging time.” Call or email Gilles at (778) 872-8069 or gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit recoverycanada.org.

VOLUNTEERS

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

Focus on Seniors Webinar: “Financial and Estate Planning” event on Wednesday, March 16, from 11 a.m. to noon (online event). “Learn about financial and estate planning with the experts. This presentation about financial and estate planning with the experts will include information on Canadian Pension Plan, Old Age Security with a focus on the Guaranteed Income Supplement, Allowance and survivor benefits for low-income seniors, Wills & Power of Attorney and updates from Service Canada regarding COVID-19 supports for seniors.” Info: surrey.ca, call 604-591-4563, email tcrennie@surrey.ca.

Textile Dye Garden Introduction event March 16 at the Museum of Surrey from 1 to 2 p.m. “Are you curious about what is used to make some of the clothes you are wearing? Did you know we can grow certain types of plants that can be used to create natural dyes for textiles? We are exploring the development of a ‘Textile Dye Garden’ to be implemented on the Museum of Surrey campus. This unique opportunity is a part of the Connecting Generations program and will involve consultation, workshops and in-person hands-on activities related to the project. An initial information session will be held virtually to provide an overview of the concept. Pre-register for this session at no cost. For more information, contact Traci Rennie at TCRennie@surrey.ca.”

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

Surrey Board of Trade’s “Fun in the Sun” Networking Golf Tournament Thursday, June 2 at Morgan Creek Golf Course. “A great opportunity to build your network and fortify connections while enjoying a fun and safe day on the course. The tournament supports the Surrey Board of Trade’s important youth entrepreneurship programs and local economic recovery initiatives. We’re excited to be returning to a shotgun start and a post-tournament reception.” For info, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0341.

Surrey Board of Trade 2022 Board Director Nomination Process: “We are looking for capable individuals from our membership to support and lead the organization’s governance.” Nomination deadline March 31, interviews mid-April. Contact president & CEO, Anita Huberman by email, anita@businessinsurrey.com.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

