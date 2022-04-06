SURREY EVENTS: Easter train rides, festivals, concerts, movies & more (April 6 and beyond)

A scene from “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” now playing at Hollywood 3 Cinemas in Surrey, 7125 138 St., at 7:05 p.m. daily plus shows 1:20 p.m. Saturday and Sunday this weekend. See theatre listing under Movies.

ATTRACTIONS

Easter at Bear Creek Park Train, with egg hunt and more. Two weekends to choose from April 9-10 and April 15-18, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets: $10/person. At 13750 88 Ave., Surrey. Info on the web: bctrains.com.

TRIVIA

Canucks-themed Hockey Trivia on Thursday, April 7 at Donegal’s Irish House, 7 p.m. start with ‘Now-Leader’ sports reporter Tom Zillich co-hosting with DJ Jilly Wonka. Prizes for three periods of all-Canucks trivia, 12054 96 Ave., Surrey.

FESTIVALS

Party for the Planet: Surrey’s free-admission Earth Day festival returns to Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., featuring plant sale, environmental workshops, live music, a free plant giveaway, educational speaker series, clothing swap, plant-based food trucks, and activities for all ages. Info: surrey.ca/partyfortheplanet.

B.C. Halal Food Festival Sunday, July 10 at Surrey Civic Plaza from noon to 8 p.m., with 35 food vendors, five drink vendors, Eid activities and more. Free admission. Info: bchalalfoodfest.ca.

CONCERTS

Aurora Piano Trio performs Saturday, April 9 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave, 7:30 p.m. Concert is presented by Borealis String Quartet Society. Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

“Music of the Night” concert tour celebrates Andrew Lloyd Webber’s 75th birthday, April 30 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. Tickets and info: 604-507-6355 and on bellperformingartscentre.com.

Home Free: American acappella group of five vocalists at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, May 7, on “Dive Bar Saints” tour (rescheduled date). Tickets $35-$55 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

ABRA Cadabra: Abba tribute band at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on May 13. Tickets $40-60 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Josh Feinberg in concert at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on May 13, 8 p.m. “Enjoy a night to remember with accomplished musician, Josh Feinberg, a cutting-edge sitar player raised in New York. Audiences around the world have been wowed by his ability to infuse this ancient Indian instrument with a modern twist.” Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

5X Festival Block Party music/dance event Saturday, June 11 at Holland Park featuring eight hours of live music by Jasmine Sandlas, The PropheC, AR Paisley, Khanvict, Shreea Kaul, others. Tickets $40/$50, 5xfest.com. 5X Festival is planned by Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC).

“Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic” tribute concert to the band Queen, Thursday, June 16 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, presented by Showtime Australia. Tickets/info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

The Rocket Man/The Piano Man tribute bands play music by Elton John and Billy Joel, June 30 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets $40-$60 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

FVDED in the Park music festival brings hip-hop and electronic music to Surrey’s Holland Park on July 8-9, featuring Illenium, Young Thug and many other artists over two days. Presented by Live Nation Canada/Blueprint. Info: fvdedinthepark.com.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Freud’s Last Session”: Naked Stage Readers Theatre presents reading of play by Mark St. Germain and directed by Colleen McGoff Dean, April 29 to May 1 at Newton Cultural Centre. “Legendary psychoanalyst Dr. Sigmund Freud invites the young, rising Oxford Don C.S. Lewis to his home in London for a wide-ranging conversation on the day England enters World War II.” Tickets/info: nspsociety.com.

DANCE

“I Can Hear Your Voice”: April 29 marks XBa dance company’s return to the live stage in celebration of International Dance Day, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. “The XBa-produced performance will showcase a fusion of dance arts including Contemporary, Scottish Highland, Macedonian folk and more, with photography, film, music and the spoken word.” Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Duniya Dance Academy’s 35th show May 15 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets $15 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

COMEDY

“The Comic Strippers” show features fictitious male stripper troupe, May 6 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. All tickets $45/40, 604-507-6355 and on bellperformingartscentre.com.

Ron James’ “Back Where I Belong” comedy show at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on June 18. Tickets $62 via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

An Evening With Mary Walsh: At Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre on Oct. 29 (new date). “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Saturday nights at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

“Joseph Dandurand Talks Poetry” event hosted by Surrey Libraries on April 13, 6-7pm. “Joseph Dandurand is a winner of the Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Literary Excellence and a prolific author of 13 books of poetry. Joseph will share his time and knowledge in our Online Creative Writing Workshop series, focusing on poetry.” Info: surreylibraries.ca.

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

AWARDS

Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Awards hosted Surrey Board of Trade on April 20 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 15269 104 Ave. “The 25 winners will be chosen based upon their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements, and uniqueness of their business or community projects.” Free admission, info on businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey Women in Business Awards, presented by Prospera Credit Union, on Friday, May 13 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade. Guest speaker is the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould. Tickets and info:businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey International Trade Awards hosted by Surrey Board of Trade now accepting nominations in two categories. “Do you know of successful companies that engage in the import and export of products or services and have made international trade dynamic in Surrey?” Nomination deadline Monday, April 18. Info on businessinsurrey.com.

CULTURE

Pre-Eid Mela multicultural event Friday, April 15 from 2 p.m. to midnight at Punjab Banquet Hall, 8166 128th St., Surrey. “Free entry for all. Lots of vendor stalls for clothing, jewelry, accessories, food and more.” For stall bookings, call Rizwana, 778-891-5795 or Asma, 778-709-2056.

COMMUNITY

Car-Free Day Surrey call for vendors: Inaugural event on Saturday, June 11 from noon to 8 p.m. on 137 Street in Newton “to transform the street into a pedestrian paradise with multiple stages, artisan vendors, local merchants and family friendly fun. We are now accepting applications for vendors to take part in Car Free Day Surrey.” Info: www.newtonbia.com.

Sources volunteer tax clinics: Now open, by appointment only, for in-person or virtual tax preparation. “Volunteer tax preparers can assist you in filing late and multiple-year taxes. Dates and hours vary by location. To make an appointment call 604-542-4357 or email volunteertaxclinic@sourcesbc.ca. This service is available for people with moderate incomes and simple tax situations.”

CIRCUS

Royal Canadian International Circus returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds from June 23 to 26, with eight shows inside a 2,700-seat “Big Top” tent featuring Joseph Dominik Bauer on the Wheel of Destiny, flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado, the Chicago Boyz Acrobatic Team and more. Tickets/info: royalcanadiancircus.ca.

MOTHER’S DAY

Mother’s Day weekend at The Glades Woodland Garden: Tickets on sale for event featuring live music for strolls along trails filled with an impressive and vibrant collection of blooming rhododendrons and azaleas. Bring a picnic to enjoy on the south lawn overlooking the pond. A coffee truck will also be onsite. General admission is $7 plus tax. Children under 12 enter for free but must still be registered ahead of time. Entry times will be available every 60 minutes. Tickets at surrey.ca/glades. The Glades Woodland Garden opens Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm from April 30 to June 26, including Mother’s Day weekend.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. Photography exhibition “Rajesh Vora: Everyday Monuments,” from April 9 to May 29. Also “Art by Surrey Elementary Students” (to May 1) and “ARTS 2022,” annual juried exhibition (May 7-July 24).

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. April 7: A talk with Brad Duncan about “Failure—A Work in Progress.”

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring (does not operate in summer). Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. On view to May 1: “Body as Border: Traces and Flows of Connection.”

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. In the Indigenous Hall, a Chief Dan George exhibit is on view until April 24, along with “Broken Promises,” a look at personal histories of people from seven families interned during WWII, to April 24.

CONTESTS

Teen photographers can enter Surrey Libraries’ Photo Contest for a chance at prizes. Theme: “What makes Surrey beautiful?” Teens are invited to show off what makes Surrey beautiful by submitting a photo to michael.hunc@surrey.ca by Saturday, April 30. Members of the Guildford Teen Library Council will vote on their favourite submissions and the top three entries will earn gift card prizes. Participants must be residents of Surrey and can make one submission each. Photos must not contain people’s faces. Info: surreylibraries.ca.

MEETINGS

Empower Surrey Parent Workshops to deal with gangs: For parents and caregivers of children and youth, April 19 through June 7 at nine elementary and secondary schools. “Free two-hour workshops will provide participants with tips and tools to recognize and respond to warning signs for gang involvement as well as build protective factors that minimize their young person’s susceptibility for recruitment.” Dates and locations: empowersurrey.ca/parentworkshops.

OPEN HOUSE

Fraser Valley Quilters’ Guild is celebrating their 45th anniversary with an open house May 28 from 1-4 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran church, 11040 River Road, Delta. “There will be quilt displays, member vendors, sale of books/magazines, raffles/prizes, tea corner and much more.”

FILM

“Los Hermanos/The Brothers” on Friday, April 29 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave. Surrey Civic Theatres presents film about Afro-Cuban-born brothers “who live on opposite sides of a geopolitical chasm a half-century wide,” in New York and Havana. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Someone Like Me” screened Friday, June 17 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. Film follows the parallel journeys of Drake, a gay asylum seeker from Uganda, and a group of strangers from Vancouver’s queer community who are tasked with supporting his resettlement in Canada. Presented in collaboration with the National Film Board of Canada. Tickets/info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

SALES

City of Surrey’s tree sale includes March/April sale dates in a program that offers residents affordable trees to plant on private property. Purchases will be made online and then later picked up from Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 St.). The second tree sale opens April 20 at 9 a.m. and closes May 4, with pickup date of May 15. Each sale will have up to 1,000 trees available for purchase, while supplies last, for $20 each. Details online: surrey.ca/treesale.

FOOD/DRINKS

“Food Truck Wars” will bring food, liquor and live entertainment to Cloverdale Fairgrounds, outdoors near the Agriplex building, with free admission from April 8-10. Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will host a three-day event. Info: facebook.com/GVFOODTRUCKFEST.

NATURE

Surrey’s Environmental Extravaganza offers an eight-week series of free family-friendly events and programs to celebrate nature in Surrey, from April to June. “Explore at your own pace with informative self-guided materials, participate in weekly nature challenges, or register for in-person activities supported by partner organizations.” Event details: surrey.ca/extravaganza.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

CALLS

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

HEALTH

Recovery Canada: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Then come join our free, confidential, self-help support group. We meet in-person Tuesdays 1:30 to 3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta (contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633 for more info). There is also a virtual meeting Thursdays 7pm to 8:30pm (contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca or 778-872-8069 for more info). Info: recoverycanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, picnics and dancing, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome. Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 778-545-5350.”

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

Empowering Women by Prioritizing Equality: “Sisterhood is strong and visible in Surrey. Join the Surrey Board of Trade on April 21 from 4-5 p.m. (digital event) to discuss empowering women by prioritizing equality. Trish Vale, VP of Western Canada, Mobile Advice Team at Scotiabank, will lead the conversation about the Sisterhood of Business Women.” Partners with Scotiabank Women Initiative. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

GOLF

Surrey Board of Trade’s “Fun in the Sun” Networking Golf Tournament Thursday, June 2 at Morgan Creek Golf Course. “A great opportunity to build your network and fortify connections while enjoying a fun and safe day on the course. The tournament supports the Surrey Board of Trade’s important youth entrepreneurship programs and local economic recovery initiatives. We’re excited to be returning to a shotgun start and a post-tournament reception.” For info, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0341.

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charity Golf Tournament: 11th annual event benefits Surrey health care initiatives, Tuesday, June 21 at Guildford Golf & Country Club. Registration 11:45 a.m., tee-off 1:30 p.m. Register: surreyfirefighters.com/golf.

WALK/RUN

White Rock and Surrey IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s at Surrey’s Eaglequest Golf at Coyote Creek, 7778 152 St, 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 29. Registration time 9:30 a.m.. Email: whiterockwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

