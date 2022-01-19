SURREY EVENTS: Concerts, comedy, ‘On Air’ at art gallery and more (for Jan. 19)

A still from Nancy Paterson’s “Garden in the Machine” multimedia installation, featured in the current “On Air” exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery. See listing below, under Art/Galleries. (Photo courtesy Surrey Art Gallery)

CONCERTS

“Coffee Concert: Oboe d’amour”: Morning performance Thursday, Feb. 3 (11 a.m.), with pre-show social hour, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, featuring Bergmann Piano Duo with oboist Emma Ringrose. Tickets: $29, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

VSO Surrey Nights concert: “Mozart, Bach & Bartok,” Feb. 20 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, 7 p.m. “A bravura program showcasing the full depth and agility of the VSO, its members and our maestro.” Tickets: 604-507-6355, vancouversymphony.ca.

The Lovettes: “Leaders Of The Pack”: Chicago-based group celebrates “the great girl groups from the golden era of pop in their own show, packed with harmony, dance, and good times,” 7 p.m. Feb. 27 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre. All tickets $54, 604-507-6355.

COMEDY

Snowed In Comedy Tour: Canadian comedians Debra DiGiovanni, Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn and Paul Myrehaug perform at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Thursday, Jan. 27. Tickets $45, tickets.surrey.ca.

An Evening With Mary Walsh: Saturday, Feb 12 at Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre. “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Just for Laughs: Maz Jobrani: Iranian-American comedian brings his “Things Looking Bright” tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre (6250 144 St.), on March 24 (rescheduled date). Box office: 604-507-6355.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play”: Online staging of musical from Surrey Civic Theatres is available for 48 hours, starting at noon Thursday, Jan. 20, for $19 per household. Show stars co-writer Tymisha “Tush” Harris as Josephine Baker. To buy, visit tickets.surrey.ca.

“Friends, the Musical Parody” touring show at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 1, 2022. “Comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s Friends, celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in 1990s Manhattan.” Box office: 604-507-6355.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

White Hart Pub: Live music, jam nights and more at 8593 132 St. Info: 604-503-5735.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

DANCE

Steel School of Irish Dance “Winter Performance 2022” showcase, Feb. 12 at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre, 6 p.m. “Join us as we celebrate the achievements of our students from beginner to world championship level dancers. The evening will showcase both traditional and modern Irish dance choreography.” Tickets 604-507-6355 (Adult $18.50, Child (under 13yrs) $15.50.

ART/GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “P.Mansaram: The Medium is the Medium is the Medium,” to March 20; also “On Air,” feat. works from the gallery’s permanent collection; “Joy of the Photographic Print” exhibit to Feb. 13; video installation “Naufragios,” by Manuel Piña, to March 20.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. Jan. 13: Alexander Erickson talks about “Stories through Formline.”

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight, from fall to spring (does not operate in summer). Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. Flavourcel’s “I Spy a City” on view until Feb. 6.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Celebrate Family Literacy Day at Surrey Libraries: “On Thurs, Jan 27 we invite you into our branches to learn about the importance of reading together as a family, and engaging in literacy-related activities. Learn about library programs that encourage family bonding, and don’t forget to pick up a free copy of the Early Literacy Calendar, which contains 12 months of learning activities, book lists, nursery rhymes, and more.” surreylibraries.ca.

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

AWARDS

Surrey Women in Business Awards: Surrey Board of Trade is now accepting nominations for the 2022 awards, presented by Prospera Credit Union, “to recognize the fabulous women leaders that are making Surrey an opportunity city.” Deadline for nominations is Jan. 19. For info, email Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Awards: Nomination deadline for annual awards event is Feb. 16, via Surrey Board of Trade. “Do you know a business and/or community-minded individual that is 25 years old or younger?” For nomination form, contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0344. Winners will be recognized at awards reception in April.

COMMUNITY

Sources volunteer tax clinics: Now open, by appointment only, for in-person or virtual tax preparation. “Volunteer tax preparers can assist you in filing late and multiple-year taxes. Dates and hours vary by location. To make an appointment call 604-542-4357 or email volunteertaxclinic@sourcesbc.ca. This service is available for people with moderate incomes and simple tax situations.”

FAMILIES

Family Day at Darts Hill Garden Park on Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Join us for a special winter opening and take part in free family-friendly activities including: storytime & nature walk, live music, and garden tours. Programs are free with entry to the garden.”

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. In the Indigenous Hall, a Chief Dan George exhibit is on view until April 24, 2022.

HERITAGE

Eastern European Genealogy Research: Online event Thursday, Jan. 27, 11 a.m. to noon., hosted by Surrey Libraries. “Does your family tree have roots in Eastern Europe? This overview presentation will touch on genealogy basics for Eastern Europe and suggest useful resources. The presenter is Chris Bukoski, the Program Chair of the East European Genealogical Society.” Free. Pre-registration required; email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7328.

The Historical Photo Detective Roadshow: Online event hosted by Surrey Libraries, Thursday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. “Have an old family photo in your album that you can’t date or place? Clothing, hairstyles, shoes, settings – old photos are full of clues if you know how to read the evidence. Join “The Photo Detective Maureen Taylor” and learn how to analyze old photos. Registrants can submit their own photos for analysis in this Roadshow-style program (10-15 photos will be chosen).” Free. Pre-registration required; email familyhistory@surrey.ca or call 604-598-7328.

CONFERENCE

TEDx Surrey: A Shift in Thinking on Feb. 19, 2022, at Bell Performing Arts Centre, 1 p.m. start. Guest speakers offer “12 transformative ideas set free to show you what can be” during four-hour event. Tickets $69 + fees & taxes, 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108 Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

SPORTS

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey games at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St., in PJHL league action. Home games Thursdays, 7 p.m. Schedule: surreyknights.ca.

CALLS

“Admissions”: Surrey’s Naked Stage theatre company is auditioning for this Joshua Harmon play, which will run Feb. 25-27 at Newton Cultural Centre. Auditions for the “readers theatre” show will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. For info, visit nspsociety.com/auditions.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Anne Downton-directed group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.), on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Email info@westcoastsings.com, or visit westcoastsings.com.

HEALTH

“Just One More Day”: Corey Hirsch, former NHL goalie and current hockey broadcaster, speaks about mental health in the construction industry, 7 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21 at Surrey’s Civic Hotel, 13475 Central Ave., in a series presented by Independent Contractors and Businesses Association (icba.ca/wellness). Register on eventbrite.ca. Free admission.

Recovery International: “Feeling anxious or depressed? Join our virtual peer support group. Recovery International is a free, peer-led, self-help, cognitive behavioural support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety and depression. We think our virtual meetings could benefit individuals during this unprecedented and challenging time.” Call or email Gilles at (778) 872-8069 or gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit recoverycanada.org.

VOLUNTEERS

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

SENIORS

“Focus on Seniors Webinar: Brain Health”: Online event Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to noon. “The brain is one of your most vital organs, playing a role in every action and every thought. Just like the rest of your body it needs looking after and it is never too soon or too late to start! Register today to discover tips, strategies and goal setting practices that help your brain stay young and vital.” Course ID: 135707, surrey.ca/mysurrey-account. Call 604-598-5708.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

Annual BC Transportation Investment Update by Minister Rob Fleming, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 11:30 a.m. Virtual event. Tickets and info: businessinsurrey.com.

Annual Economic Forecast Lunch with Pierre Cleroux, BDC, hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Thursday, Feb. 3. Virtual event. Tickets and info: businessinsurrey.com.

NATURE

Self-guided Story Trail on display between Jan. 7–21. “This January, when you visit the Surrey Nature Centre take a walk or roll along our story trail featuring the book “Sky Sisters” by Nishnawbe Ojibway author Jan Bourdeau Waboose.”

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks web page (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

