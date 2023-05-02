SURREY EVENTS: ‘Comic Strippers’ return to Bell, plus a circus, galas and more this week

The Comic Strippers are back at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre with their improv-comedy show on Friday, May 5, this time featuring David Milchard, Chris Casillan, Denise Jones and Roman Danylo (pictured left to right). See listing under Comedy. (Submitted photo)

CONCERTS

Krystle Dos Santos with Orchard Sky concert Friday, May 12 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave. A Surrey Civic Theatres presentation featuring award-winning soul, jazz, and R&B singer and four-piece soulful country/rock style band. Info and tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

Surrey Youth Orchestra’s Spring Concert May 14 at Chandos Pattison Auditorium, 10238 168 St, Surrey, 7 p.m. start. Presented by Surrey Symphony Society. “An evening highlighting the annual orchestra scholarships and concerto competition winners. A special and great way to support SYO students who have been working hard all season.” Tickets on showpass.com.

Surrey Nights with Vancouver Symphony Orchestra featuring James Ehnes on violin and viola, on Sunday, May 14 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, 7 p.m. “The VSO’s dear friend James Ehnes returns with his ‘flawless intonation’ (Gramophone), and ‘show-stopping virtuosity’ (Seen and Heard) to play both Korngold’s beautiful Violin Concerto and Bartók’s remarkable Viola Concerto. Plus Strauss’ Blue Danube and Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 by Liszt.” Tickets $39.52/$43.81, Box office: 604-876-3434, vancouversymphony.ca.

Jazz Vespers in the Valley concerts at Northwood United Church in Fleetwood on select Sundays, 3:30 p.m. Suggested donation $10. For schedule visit northwood-united.org or call 604-581-8454. Church at 8855 156 St., Surrey. May 14: Shruti Ramani; May 28: Sharon Minemoto; June 11: Bryn Kinders.

CIRCUS

Royal Canadian International Circus returns to Surrey with shows at Guildford Town Centre parking lot from May 4 to 7 (nine shows Thursday through Sunday) featuring ringmaster/daredevil Joseph Dominik Bauer, crossbow thrill act Hubert & Camila Dominguez, aerialist and flying trapeze artist Claudia Alvarado Bauer, the African Bone-Breakers contortionists and more. Circus details and tickets: royalcanadiancircus.ca.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. Community Treasures exhibit is focused on the history of Surrey Little Theatre.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Multiple galleries at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery.

“Cindy Mochizuki: Autumn Strawberry (Dance Film),” to May 7; “Masi Medicine: Joyful Nourishment,” to June 18; “Charles Campbell: An Ocean to Livity,” to June 4; “ARTS 2023,” May 20 to Aug. 13.

Newton Cultural Centre features works by local artists at 13530 72 Ave., at venue of the Arts Council of Surrey. For calendar visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca, or call 604-594-2700.

Thursday Artist Talks: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on the first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation.

GALAS

Community Safety Awards Gala & AGM hosted by Surrey Crime Prevention Society on Thursday, May 4 at Aria Banquet Hall, 6 p.m. “Join us for an evening of celebration as we recognize the outstanding achievements of our volunteers and community partners. Over the past 10 years, 4,600 volunteers have generously contributed an amazing 275,000 hours towards the enhancement of community safety in Surrey.” Tickets/info: preventcrime.ca.

“The Coming Together Gala 2023” hosted by KidsPlay Foundation on Friday, May 5 at Aria Banquet Hall. “Join us for dinner, entertainment, and fundraising as we help support life-changing programs, which are vital to giving the next generation the best start, so these kids are not just surviving but thriving through life.” Special guests include Sonia Sunger, Global News, Anmol Magic, DJGravity, more. Info: kidsplayfoundation.com/events/the-coming-together-gala.

Sher Vancouver’s 15th-anniversary DESI-Q Cultural Gala, a celebration of LGBTQ+ South Asian culture and community, on Saturday, July 8. “We’ll be celebrating our incredible journey over the past 15 years at the beautiful Bollywood Banquet Hall in Surrey.” Info: eventbrite.ca/e/601071490007, also shervancouver.com.

COMEDY

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Friday/Sat urday at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0.

The Comic Strippers male-stripper parody and improv-comedy troupe returns to Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 5. All tickets $49, or $44 each in groups of six or more. Info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

FUNDRAISERS

20th Surrey Food Bank Breakfast with the Bank Fundraiser, 7 a.m. Friday, May 12 at Riverside Signature Banquet Hall, 13030 76th Ave. Our theme for this year is “Feeding Our Community,” with emcee Mark Madryga. Call or email to RSVP: 604-581-5443 ext. 106, email npagani@surreyfoodbank.org.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

WORKSHOPS

Free gang-prevention workshops for parents hosted by City of Surrey, April to May, at various locations. “Empower Surrey Parent Workshops are free, two-hour in-person workshops that provide parents and caregivers with tips and tools to help recognize and respond to warning signs for gang involvement, minimize the chance of gang recruitment, and provide strategies for building protective factors.” For workshop dates and times, visit empowersurrey.ca/parentworkshops.

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. “The goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and learn how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

KIDS/YOUTH

MYzone and MYgame After School Drop-in Programs run from October to June at seven locations across Surrey. “These fun programs provide children ages 8-12 the opportunity to explore a variety of activities during critical after-school hours in a safe and fully supervised environment.” MYzone and MYgame are included with the purchase of a MY Fun Pass or annual children’s pass, via City of Surrey. To register for MYzone and MYgame without the purchase of a MY Fun Pass, a one-time fee of $27.75 per child and $16.75 per child, applies respectively. Info: surrey.ca/activities-parks-recreation/recreation-programs/children-age-6-to-12/mygame-after-school-drop-in-program.

SENIORS

Senior’s bingo every Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. Cards are 25 cents each. Telephone registration is required: 604-598-5898.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members (fully vaccinated) are welcome.” Call Georgie at 604-585-7304 or Bob at 778-545-5350.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Mini train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88 Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

BUSINESS

Energy Minister Josie Osborne at Surrey Board of Trade luncheon Thursday, May 18 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Event focused on business and employment opportunities in the LNG, Mining and Forestry industries. “These industries generate revenues that help build infrastructure to build our city.” Tickets and info: businessinsurrey.com.

NATURE

Mother’s Day event at The Glades Woodland Garden, South Surrey, May 14. “Enjoy live music and take in the beauty of impressive and vibrant collections of blooming rhododendrons and azaleas along the trails. Visitors are invited to bring a picnic to enjoy on the south lawn overlooking the pond. A beverage and snack vendor will also be onsite.” General admission is $7.50 plus tax. Children under 12 enter for free but must still be registered ahead of time. Entry times will be available every 60 minutes. Tickets at gladestickets.surrey.ca.

Surrey’s Environmental Extravaganza events April to June. “A seven-week series of free family-friendly events and programs that celebrate nature in Surrey. Explore at your own pace with self-guided activities or take part in group activities such as walks, talks, hands-on stewardship programs, stories and more.” Info: surrey.ca/extravaganza.

Nature Work Parties: “Help care for Surrey parks by removing invasive plant species, cleaning up litter, and enhancing habitat within the park. Remove invasive plant species, clean up litter, and enhance habitat within the park. Tools and training are provided. Bring your family and friends; all ages are welcome.” For info and dates, visit surrey.ca/news-events/events/nature-work-parties.

City of Surrey spring tree-sale events: The second sale opens April 19 at 9 a.m. and closes May 3, with a pickup date of May 15. “I encourage residents to take the opportunity to purchase a high-quality tree at a very affordable price,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. All trees are $20 (includes taxes). Purchases will be made online and then later picked up from the Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 St.). Info: surrey.ca/treesale.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

WALKS/RUNS

5K Foam Fest obstacle course fun run June 17 on Cloverdale Fairgrounds.”Rock out all day to awesome music, enjoy a free kids zone for kids 6 and under, taste delicious food, shop from local vendors and celebrate your success in our well-stocked beer garden.” Info: raceroster.com.

Surrey Trekkers Volksport Club: “A friendly walking club where everyone is welcome. We have a proud heritage as an associate of International Volkssporting with regularly scheduled walks throughout the Lower Mainland.” Walks are on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, most statutory holidays. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks website (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

CALLS

Peace Arch Chorus: A capella group celebrates 50th anniversary this year. Rehearsals are at Newton Cultural Centre under direction of Elvera Collier and assistant director Bev Feick. “Auditioned members are provided with excellent musical education and vocal coaching.” Chorus welcomes women to join. Info: peacearchchorus.ca.

Aequitas Singers: ”Located in Surrey, Aequitas Singers is an adult-only, non-auditioned choir that sings to bring hope, to raise awareness of social justice issues, and to have fun.” New singers can attend rehearsals Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; for details, email aequitassingerschoir@gmail.com. Info: aequitassingers.ca.

Soundscape A Capella Chorus: A mixed-voice, auditioned community chorus for adults. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings at Fraser Heights Secondary, Surrey. Info: soundscapesings.ca/auditions.

Handel Society Choir invites new members. Rehearsals are Tuesdays 7.30 p.m. at Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, on 174 Street and 60 Avenue. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices wanted.” Phone 604 202 7801 for information.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Visit westcoastsings.com for info.

South Fraser Community Band accepts new members. Rehearsals Thursdays 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Earl Marriott Secondary, 15751 16 Ave. “Email Membership@sfcb.ca to let us know you’re interested.” Info: sfcb.ca.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon Family Group (for people affected by someone else’s drug use) in-person meetings on Monday evenings, from 7-8 p.m. at Bethany-Newton United Church, 14853 60 Ave., Surrey. Entrance at north side of the church.

Recovery Canada: “We are a free, in-person, self-help support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. In-person meeting Tuesdays 1:30-3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta BC. For more info contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633. The virtual meeting will continue Thursdays 7-8:30 pm. Contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit RecoveryCanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization needs drivers in Surrey and other cities. Anyone wishing to become a volunteer driver can find more information at volunteercancerdrivers.ca.

Community Thrift Store: “Can you spare 4 hours a day to volunteer at Newton’s Community Thrift Store, a joint project of Surrey Hospice Society and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society?” At 7138 King George Blvd. Call Donna at 604-599-9930 or visit shscommunitythriftstore.com/volunteer to learn more.

Surrey Art Gallery docent program seeks volunteers to lead weekday school group tours of contemporary art exhibitions. Visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Coordinator, artsvolunteer@surrey.ca, 604-501-5198.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.