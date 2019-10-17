SURREY EVENTS: ‘Classic Scary Movie Marathon’ for Halloween, and more

A poster for the 1931 thriller “Dracula,” to be shown during a Classic Scary Movie Marathon at Historic Stewart Farm on Friday, Oct. 25. See listing under Halloween.

CONCERTS

“Sing!” concert by Westcoast Harmony Chorus at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 19, for two shows (2 p.m. and 7 p.m.), also featuring guest performers The Newfangled Four, Young Singers in Harmony. Tickets range from $15-25 at 604-507-6355 and bellperformingartscentre.com.

Abracadabra: A Tribute to ABBA concert at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 25. “Featuring a live band & powerful vocals, this all-ages stage show will have you dancing & singing along to all of your favourite ABBA songs.” Tickets range from $39.55-$55.55 at 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Salsa in Surrey: La Orquesta Santa Lucia LFR performs at “Come Dancing Around the World” series event at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 26. “Unique Latin sensibilities with plenty of rock, a shot of salsa, a shed load of funk, and some high-speed Nicaraguan cumbia. The evening starts with a mini salsa lesson.” Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events from September to June, on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Oct. 27: Nick Apivor & Artie Devlin Quintet; Nov. 10: Linda Szentes & Jazzlinks; Nov. 24: Deanna Knight TREE-O; Dec. 8: We Three Queens & Brad Turner; Jan. 12: Kristian Alexandrov & Shannon Gaye Quartet.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ/dance nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

OPEN MIC

The Grind open-mic coffee house: Event held on the last Friday of every month at Bethany-Newton United Church from 7 to 9 p.m., with music, poetry and more in a relaxed setting, with featured guests to start the evening. At 14853 60th Ave, Surrey.

COMEDY

“Just for Laughs” Comedy Night in Canada event to feature Rick Mercer, Ivan Decker, Debra DiGiovanni and Ali Hassan at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Nov. 17, as part of national tour. Tickets are $60.50, plus facility and service charges, at ticketmaster.ca, also hahaha.com/en/comedytour.

HALLOWEEN

Spooktacular Newton event on Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at 137 Street & 73 Avenue. Free admission for event planned by Newton BIA (newtonbia.com, 604-593-2294). “Complete with trick-or-treating, mini golf, kid fun zone, face painting, food and a haunted train, Spooktacular Newton has something for everyone. Don’t miss the special dance performances by the Surrey Dance Company. And don’t forget to grab your free pumpkin, by donation, on your way out; all proceeds going to the Surrey Food Bank. Be sure to come in your costume.”

Halloween in the Forest event at Surrey Nature Centre, 14225 Green Timbers Way, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.”Join the Forest Fairy and her creature friends (costumed) to learn about misunderstood ‘scary’ forest creatures: bats, owls, spiders and raccoons. Pick out a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch (while supplies last), enjoy Halloween treats and enter the costume prize draw. This free indoor/outdoor event is ideal for families with small children. Consider taking public transit as our onsite parking is limited.” Info: 604-502-6065.

Potter’s House of Horrors: All-ages Halloween attraction is back with the all-new haunted house, “Death Valley Motor Inn,” and more, to Nov. 2 at Potter’s Farm & Nursery, 12530 72nd Ave., Surrey. Info: pottershouseofhorrors.com.

Boo-seum event at Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 1 to 4 p.m. “Go on a spooktacular scavenger and trick or treat throughout the museum. Even take in some magic with magician Lon Mandrake. Come in costume for photo opps with Batman and Wonder Woman too.”

Haunted Farm event at Historic Stewart Farm, 13723 Crescent Rd., on Saturday, Oct. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. “This safe and fun family drop-in shares old-time All Hallow’s Eve traditions, crafts and spooky treats. We are bringing the whimsy back to Halloween and skipping the scare factor! Bring the kids in costume.” Info: 604-592-6956.

Classic Scary Movie Marathon at Historic Stewart Farm, 13723 Crescent Rd., on Friday, Oct. 25 starting at 6:30 p.m. Films include “Le Manoire du Diable” (filmed in 1896), “Dracula” (1931) and more. While the event is free, call 604-501-5100 to save your spot using barcode #4674085.

SALES/CRAFTS

Carillon Music Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 16 at facility at 7050 King George Blvd., Surrey, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. “Get started with your Christmas shopping at Carillon Music’s first Christmas Craft Fair. Everything will be homemade and there will also be a concession stand. A raffle is being held as well and the draw will take place at the end of the evening. Proceeds from this event will go towards our Festival Scholarship Fund.”

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Bed & Breakfast”: Arts Club on Tour production at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage to Oct. 19. “A charming comedy about being out and finding home” written by Mark Crawford. “When Brett inherits a family estate, he and his partner, Drew, move to a quiet little tourist town to set up a B&B. But will these big city boys face friction in their new community? With dozens of hilarious characters all portrayed by two actors, it’s a heartfelt comedy about ‘being out,’ skeletons in the closet, and finding a place to call home.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Social Security”: Surrey Little Theatre stages the Andrew Bergman comedy, to Nov. 16 at 7027 184 St. Show times Thurs. to Sat., 8 p.m. “A comedic story about a married couple who are art dealers. Their domestic tranquility is shattered with the arrival of the wife’s prim sister, her uptight husband, and her bitter mother, who are there trying to save their college daughter from the horrors of college sex. The mother hits it off with an artist friend of the couple much to the dismay of the prim sister.” Info: 604-576-8451, info@surreylittletheatre.com.

“Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web”: Royal Canadian Theatre Company brings comedy-mystery play to Surrey Arts Centre stage on Oct. 25-26, at 13750 88th Ave. (Bear Creek Park), as part of series of shows for 2019-20. Tickets and info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566, rctheatreco.com.

“The Bookbinder”: A Trick of Light Theatre production brings Ralph McCubbin Howell story to the Studio Theatre at Surrey Arts Centre, 13750 88 Ave., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 3 p.m. “A story of the last brave young man to hold the role of bookbinder apprentice,” with shadow play, paper art, puppetry, and music. “For curious children and adventurous adults.” Tickets and info: 604-501-5566.

“Young at Heart”: The Vaudevillians seniors entertainment troupe returns with its 16th annual Douglas College Bursary Benefit Concert and Show, on Nov. 2-3 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, with 2 p.m. daily show times, 13750 88 Ave. “This is a family-friendly show full of energetic songs, toe-tapping dances and lots of comedy. This year pays tribute to the 40s and 50s while featuring lively numbers like Rock Around the Clock, Sh Boom, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, and a tribute to Elvis.” Tickets are $22 at 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca.

“Awkward Hug” on Nov. 8 at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. “Through masterful storytelling and intimate reflection, award-winning actor, writer and storyteller Cory Thibert explores what constitutes “normal” in our world, and how having two parents with disabilities forces his family outside those margins.”Tickets at tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566. Venue at 13450 104 Ave, Surrey.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

LIBRARIES

Surrey Libraries Reading Buddies: “A time to practice reading together, for kid readers and teen volunteers. Children are paired with a teen volunteer who will spend time reading together in a safe, supportive environment. Reading Buddies happens twice a year, in the spring and fall.” Program is not designed to teach children how to read. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/reading-buddies.

MOVIES

“Because We Are Girls” documentary film about sexually abused B.C. sisters to be screened at Surrey campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University on Thursday, Oct. 24, in conference centre (Cedar Building 1205, at 12666 72nd Ave.). Doors open at 3:30pm for stand-up reception (food/beverages); event starts at 4:30pm with keynote address, followed by the film, followed by a one-hour moderated panel discussion. The Pooni sisters will be in attendance, as will film director Baljit Sangra. Free admission, but patrons must reserve seat with full name emailed to bwag@kpu.ca. Info: kdocsff.com.

“Birth of a Family”: Second event in Surrey Civic Theatres’ Film Series features this feature-length documentary, about Indigenous siblings who meet for the first time after being separated as infants and adopted into white families across North America, on Friday, Nov. 1, 7:30pm, at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall. Tickets are $12 at tickets.surrey.ca or box office 604-501-5566. Patrons who attended “Because We Are Girls” at Surrey Arts Centre can use their ticket stub for $12 off the $27 series subscription fee.

FAMILY

Family Sunday event at Surrey Art Gallery (13750 88 Ave.) on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Drop in to create, experiment, and enjoy art with friends and family. Engage in activities that respond to the exhibits with hands-on artmaking and thinking through interactive technologies. Be inspired by nature and digital mediums with exhibiting artists such as Helma Sawatzky.” Info: 604-501-5566.

Family Nights in Cloverdale: “Looking for plans on Friday nights? Join us for an evening filled with family-fun at recreation facilities in Cloverdale. All events are free to attend,” at Don Christian Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre and Clayton Hall. For dates and other details, call 604-598-7960 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx.

FESTIVALS

Art’s Nursery’s Annual Scarecrow Festival at 8940 192 St., Surrey, to Oct. 31. Admission by donation for “fun, family friendly event” in support of local charities and groups – O.W.L. (Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society), Inclusion Langley Society, and The Versatile Society of Entertainers. Sponsored scarecrows displayed throughout the nursery. Info: artsnursery.com.

Write On one-act play festival at Newton Cultural Centre, 13530 72nd Ave., on Oct. 26. A showcase of youth writers aged 13-21 in Youth Arts Council of Surrey competition. Cash prizes and Audience Favourite Award. More info: call 604-594-2700.

Bear Creek Park Lights event at the Surrey park from Nov. 2 to 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly. “This year, due to the popularity of the event, we have moved out of the garden. Illuminated trees and light displays throughout the water park and playground are sure to dazzle your senses. Come for a festival night or take a walk on one of our quieter nights.” Info: 604-501-5050, partnersinparks@surrey.ca.

TALKS

“Her Story” talk at Surrey libraries in October: “The stories of women are often overlooked or hidden amongst the narratives of powerful men. In honour of Women’s History Month, uncover the archival documents highlighting the many contributions of local women to Surrey’s past.” Final event on Saturday, Oct. 25 from 1 to 2:30pm at Ocean Park Library. Save your spot for this free talk by calling 604-502-6459.

An Evening with Caroline Myss at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Oct. 27, for “Insight, Transformation, and Truth – The Power of Prayer.” Tickets from $57-$177, 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

TRAVEL

Singles Travel Club meets on Monday, Oct 21 at 6pm for dinner at Ricky’s Family Restaurant, 19219 56th Ave, Surrey. “We offer group tours for the solo traveler – meet new friends, enjoy the security of travelling in a group & avoid the costly single supplement. Join us to discuss & plan trips for 2020.” Info: singlestravelclub.ca, RSVP to Val, 604-529-1552.

NETWORKING

Surrey Board of Trade hosts networking event at Kwantlen Polytechnic University on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 13485 Central Ave., Surrey. “Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, music and great business connections at KPU’s fifth and newest campus, the KPU Civic Plaza, situated in the heart of Surrey’s newest downtown project, 3 Civic Plaza.” Free admission. Register at businessinsurrey.com, 604-581-7130.

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons heldon last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

COMMUNITY

Drop N’ Swap event at City Centre Library (10350 University Dr.) on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “In an effort to reduce Surrey’s waste footprint, the City is hosting a free Swap Event. Bring your clean, reusable household items that you no longer need and find something new to take home. You do not have to bring an item to give away in order to take one. Accepted items: clothing, sports equipment, household goods, art, pillows, etc. Ensure all items are clean and in good condition for their new home. Please limit yourself to three free items if you do not bring items to giveaway.” Info: email lovewhereyoulive@surrey.ca.

First meeting of Surrey Cloverdale Newcomers group on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. “This group will be affiliated with the National Newcomers Association of Canada. This club is open to all residents of Surrey Cloverdale who have resided in the area for 3 years or less. This Club is designed to meet new friends and learn about your new community.” For info, email surclonewcomers@gmail.com.

Surrey RCMP to host Public Safety Fair on Saturday, Nov. 2 at École Salish Secondary School, 7272 184th St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to mark National Crime Prevention Week. Event will showcase Surrey RCMP’s collaborative prevention and intervention programs with local partners, and inform the public on how they can get involved in public safety. Attendees will also get a sneak peek of two new presentations that discuss gang involvement and ways of building resiliency in youth. Free barbecue, on-site shredding and more. Admission is free and registration is not required.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Sales are held on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For big orders, call 778-707-9105. Can deliver.

CONFERENCE

Work of Art conference at Newton Cultural Centre on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., with “Make Your Art, Make Money” theme at this Arts Council of Surrey-hosted event. Features opening keynote address by Liane Davison, Surrey’s Culture Manager and closing address by MLA Harry Bains, plus sessions on grant writing, financial literacy and more. Info: 604-594-2700, artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Kids Conference 2019 at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex on Friday Nov. 1 from 4:30pm to 8:30pm, and Fleetwood Community Centre on Saturday Nov. 2 from 8:30am to 1pm. “Let your child join the fun and get involved in the 13th annual Surrey Kids Conference. There will be many interesting workshops and packages offered to children ages 6 to 12 years. All workshops are free and designed to support healthy lifestyles, social responsibility and personal development.” Register by phone: 604-501-5100 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/30159.aspx.

FORUM

Newton Talks events hosted by Newton BIA offer dialogue about events and issues in the community. Info: 604-593-2294, newtonbia.com.

FUNDRAISERS

“South Asian Starry Night” fundraiser hosted by the Kidney Foundation, BC & Yukon Branch, at Surrey’s Bombay Banquet Hall on Friday, Oct. 18, 7475 135 St. “Co-hosted by Robin Gill (Global National/BC Correspondent) and Dr. Jagbir Gill, MD, MPH (Transplant Nephrologist and Scientist), this night will start with a networking cocktail reception, then move to a delicious seated dinner featuring inspiring speakers, a live and silent auction, dancing, entertainment, and a special fashion show sponsored by Drishti Magazine and Armaan DBG.” Tickets and info: kidney.ca/starrynight or call 778-863-0965.

Halloween Bash 2019: Fundraiser for Surrey Hospice Society on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Elements Casino in Cloverdale, 9 p.m., for 19+, tickets $35. “Join us for a fun night of music, food and prizes for best costumes. Surrey Hospice Society is a volunteer based, non-profit organization. We offer free grief support for those facing end-of-life and their loved ones.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

WORDS/LIT

Surrey International Writers’ Conference: 27th annual event held from Oct. 25-27 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, featuring workshops, “blue pencil” sessions, pitch sessions, book-signings and more. Info: siwc.ca.

ART/GALLERIES

SAGA Competitive Sketch Off event at Surrey Art Gallery, 13750 88 Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. Free admission. “Learn more about the process behind an artist’s creation. Join the Surrey Art Gallery Association as a selection of illustrators face off in four rounds. Take part as one of the artists or enjoy being in the audience, meeting others, and participating in a hands-on art activity. Email vp@sagabc.com for more info or to apply as an artist.”

Artists’ Talk with Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun and Paisley Smith at Surrey Art Gallery on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2:30-4 p.m. They will talk about the creative process behind their collaborative virtual reality (VR) piece Unceded Territories, part of the Gallery’s Garden in the Machine exhibition. Free admission. Gallery is at 13750 88 Ave.

Lens and Brush art show and sale Oct. 25-26 at St. Oswald’s Heritage Church, in Port Kells. “Meet the artists on Friday evening, Oct. 25th, from 7 to 9 pm. The show continues on Saturday, Oct. 26th, from 10 to 2, at 9566 192nd St., Surrey. Info at 604-882-1120.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Garden in the Machine,” to Dec. 15; “The Nature of Things: ArtsWest Society,” to Nov. 9. “Steve DiPaola: Pareidolia,” to Feb. 2, 2020.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists in gallery at 13530 72nd Ave, Surrey. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

MUSEUMS

“Cantonese Opera Behind the Scenes” event at Museum of Surrey (17710 56a Ave.) on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Free admission. “Your backstage pass to Chinese opera. The costumes, the make-up, the hair… the preparation for a Chinese opera is intense. This is a unique chance to see them firsthand. Afterward, catch a short performance. Hand gestures and basic performance techniques will be demonstrated and their meanings revealed. A presentation is also planned, highlighting the history of Chinese opera and roles of opera characters.” Info: 604-592-6956.

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956. “Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story,” shines a light on Surrey’s Punjabi community, to Feb. 23.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

DANCES

White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club eventsat Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey, on Wednesday evenings weekly, starting at 7 p.m. “Beginners, singles and couples welcome. Lively music,fun and good exercise. Info: Call 604-586-1367 or visit wrscdc.org.

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. Call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Those aged 55+ are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

BUSINESS

Surrey Development Industry Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at Civic Hotel Autograph Collection (13475 Central Ave., Surrey) in breakfast event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade. “Hear about the development industry perspective and participate in a collaborative dialogue to ensure Surrey continues to be the best place to invest in.” Guest speakers are Michael Geller (Vancouver-based architect, real estate Consultant, developer) and Ozzie Jurock (author, chairman of Real Estate Action Group and Jurock Case Investment Realty Inc.). To register, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Surrey Business Excellence Awards: 21st annual event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Nov. 13 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. “This premier gala event for Surrey’s business community, sponsored by BDC and TD Bank, recognizes the best and brightest of Surrey’s business community. Come out to enjoy live entertainment, a three-course meal, networking, and the award presentations.” Info: businessinsurrey.com, 604-581-7130.

EDUCATION

“Kwantlen Improv” drop-in workshop Mondays at KPU Surrey from 5 to 7 p.m., 12666 72nd Ave. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University students and members of the public are invited to laugh and learn with Daniel Chai every Monday in Birch 250! Come and learn theatre games, communication techniques, make new friends and have fun! No experience necessary.” Free for current students, $5 for alumni & KPU Staff, and $10 for public. Info: thefictionals.com.

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

OUTDOORS/NATURE

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Navy League of Canada Cadets program welcomes boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 11 to learn good citizenship, leadership, a sense of duty, self-discipline, teamwork, healthy living and respect for others. “Come join us. We parade every Thursday,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1284 184th St. Small administration fee. Contact Ryan Martin, 151cormorant@gmail.com, 778-985-5597.

Ubuntu Ogogo (Compassionate Grandmothers) brings support to grandmothers in Africa who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS, by fundraising and increasing awareness in our local community. “We meet the second Wednesday of each month at Fleetwood Villa, 16028 83rd Ave., Surrey, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. New members are welcome and if you would like to attend a meeting, please contact Kathy Cuthbert at kcuthber@telus.net or 604-319-1195.”

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 604-594-3773.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

HEALTH

Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain event Thursday, Oct. 17 at Guildford Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 15105 – 105th Ave. “This no-cost, six-week workshop teaches skills to manage daily the challenges of living with chronic pain. Ways to manage pain, sleep, deal with difficult emotions, exercise safely, and work with health care professionals are some of the topics discussed.” Registration is required, space is limited. To register or for more information call toll-free 1-866-902-3767 or visit selfmanagementbc.ca.

Health and Wellness Fair at Elim Village on Friday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 9008 158 St., Surrey. Cost is $10 (includes events and boxed lunch). “We welcome you to join us for a day filled with learning, laughing and connecting.” Comedian Bob Stromberg is keynote speaker, with guest speaker MaryAnne Connor from NightShift Street Ministries, entertainment by Langley Ukulele Ensemble and Senior Opus Singers. Info: elimvillage.com, 604-583-3546.

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon events Tuesday evenings, from 7:45-8:45 pm, at Newton Bethany United Church, 14853 60th Ave. Free. “The Nar-Anon Family Groups is primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you.” Info: naranonbc.com.

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Whalley Better at Home program seeks volunteers to assist in transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting. “This program is designed to help seniors live in their own homes by providing non-medical support services. People with clean criminal background and clean driving record can apply. The selected volunteer will transport seniors to/from their appointments and will help them in grocery shopping. Volunteers must agree to work for at least 6-8 hours per month. Mileage cost will be paid and volunteer training will be provided.” Info: 604.596.7722, pics.bc.ca.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

