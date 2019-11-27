SURREY EVENTS: ‘Cinderella’ panto, concerts, Christmas happenings and more

The “Cinderella” panto from Surrey’s FVGSS company features, from left to right, Rosie Forst as Fairy Godmother, Amanda Drebot as Prince Charming, Melanie Mercer as Cinderella, Erin Mulcahy as Dandini and Juliana Peralta as Baroness Hardup, at Surrey Arts Centre from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8. See listing under Theatre. (submitted photo)

CLICK HERE to email us details about your Surrey-area event.

CONCERTS

“The Nutcracker” performance of Tchaikovsky’s magical ballet masterpiece featuring live music by Surrey City Orchestra and guest dance groups on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Chandos Pattison Auditorium, 10238 168 St., Surrey, starting at 7:30 p.m. Features Central Dance Academy, Hanyang Arts Society, Kvitka Ukrainian School of Dance, and Ammara Dance Company, plus Surrey Children’s Choir. Tickets $35/25; group of 10 is $30 each, surreycityorchestra.org.

“A European Christmas: Hansel and Gretel & Tchaikovsky’s Fifth”: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Dec. 6 as part of Surrey Nights series, featuring conductor Constantin Trinks, soprano Kallie Clayton and mezzo-soprano Barb Towell. “Join us in the lobby at 7 p.m. for a very special prelude concert with Sehmiahmoo Secondary.” Tickets and info: vancouversymphony.ca.

Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir: “Christmas Traditions from Around the World” concert at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. start time, 13750 88 Ave. Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. “A Surrey Christmas tradition for over 30 years. This year, they’ll be offering songs from around the world, from Catalonia to the Caribbean, with plenty of Celtic favourites of course.” Info: 604-501-5566.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events from September to June, on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Dec. 8: We Three Queens & Brad Turner; Jan. 12: Kristian Alexandrov & Shannon Gaye Quartet.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ/dance nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

OPEN MIC

The Grind open-mic coffee house: Event held on the last Friday of every month at Bethany-Newton United Church from 7 to 9 p.m., with music, poetry and more in a relaxed setting, with featured guests to start the evening. At 14853 60th Ave, Surrey.

COMEDY

Fraser Valley Comedy presents Jest Ladies Comedy at Elements Casino Surrey hosted by Nic Enright-Morin, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 p.m. Featuring Leena Munro, Christina Wells Campbells, Gina Harms, Jessica Joelle Pigeau, Nina Wilder, Helen Schneiderman, Sim C, Danika Thibault, Katrina Bennett, Angelica Senger, Syd Bosel and Rachel Schaefer. Tickets: $10 plus service fees, via elementstickets.eventbrite.ca.

Danny Bhoy: Scottish comedian brings his “Age of Fools” tour to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Dec. 8, with shows at 5 and 8 p.m. Presented by the Just For Laughs company. Tickets ($45.50) at ticketmaster.ca.

COMMUNITY

Labour movement Vigil to mark 30th anniversary of Dec. 6 massacre, 6 pm at Surrey’s Holland Park, to remember 14 students at Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal. “The event will feature Surrey-Green Timbers MLA Rachna Singh, speakers from local labour and community groups and is open to everyone. The vigil will conclude with a reading of the names of the 14 women killed in Montreal. Attendees are also asked to bring a new or gently used clothing donation for a local women’s shelter.”

CRAFTS/SALES

Holy Cross Ukrainian Catholic Parish holds a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 30 in church hall at 13753 108th Ave. “Come browse through an assortment of Ukrainian themed items such as patterned Ukrainian shirts & blouses, china dishes and ornaments, plus Christmas crafts. We are also selling our homemade Perogies and Cabbage Rolls. We will be serving traditional borscht, coffee and donuts.” Info: crossparish.ca/church-bazaar.

Whalley Community Improvement Association hosts a Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, Nov. 30 at St. Mary’s Ukrainian Church, 10765 135A St., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission by donation/items for Surrey Food Bank. “Delicious festival foods and drinks, craft tables, games and more.” Vendors wanted. For more information, call 604-961-2170 or email whalleycia@gmail.com.

Trinity Lutheran Church (11040 River Rd., North Delta) hosts annual BIG Christmas Bake Sale at noon on Saturday, Dec. 7. “There will be lots of wonderful baking (including Norwegian Rosettes and KrumKake), gift baskets and a soup lunch.” Info: 604-584-0111.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

CHRISTMAS

Preteen Holly Jolly Holiday Party at Guildford Recreation Centre, (15105 105 Ave) on Friday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. “Kick off the holiday season with this fun and festive event for preteens (grades 5-7). Enjoy fun activities like Cookie Decorating, Hot Chocolate and Goodies, DIY Snow Globes, Christmas Movies and more.” Register online or by calling 604-501-5100 (reg #4680680). Contact: Amie Johnson, 604-591-4709.

Surrey Santa Parade of Lights on Sunday, Dec. 1 through Cloverdale town centre at 5 p.m., followed by Big Rigs for Kids event at Surrey City Hall. “There will be several groups along with the route selling food and novelties, with proceeds going to charity.” Bring a non-perishable food donation or gift item for the Surrey Food Bank and the Surrey Christmas Bureau. Info: surreysantaparade.com.

Tree Festival Kickoff at Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave, on Dec. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. “Celebrate the official start of the month-long festival. Double the Christmas in one day! Join us to kick off the Christmas Tree Festival at the museum before the Surrey Santa Parade of Lights which begins at 5pm. Enjoy crafts and hot chocolate throughout the whole afternoon. Santa, Mrs. Clause and their elves will also be onsite for photos from 1:30-4:30.” Performances by Allen Barnett and The incredible Mayday Club Youth Choir. Free admission. Info: 604-592-6956.

Christmas Tree Festival at Museum of Surrey from Dec. 1 to 22, from noon to 5 p.m. daily. Free admission. “Walk the museum to see trees custom decorated by Cloverdale businesses and vote for your favourite. Local Cloverdale businesses will decorate their own trees throughout the museum. Where else can you find a free, family friendly, indoor Christmas festival that runs the whole month of December?” Event contact: Sandra Borger, 604-592-6952.

Holiday Art Jam at City Centre Library (Room 120 on Dec 6, 4-7pm) and also Ecole Salish Secondary’s Hub Space (on Dec. 13, 3:30-5:30pm). “Come join us as we celebrate the holiday season with fun art making. This is a youth-led event, developed through the Creative Skill Share event series. Build friendships, reminisce over this past year, and take a sneak-peek into the future as we share exciting project ideas for 2020. This is a free event, open to ages 12 to 18. No previous art skills required.” Contact: Sean Bindra, 604-591-4661, communityart@surrey.ca.

Gingerbread Village at Central City Shopping Centre from Dec. 7 to 15. (December 7-15): “3rd annual Gingerbread Village contest hosted by the Downtown Surrey BIA with amazing cash prizes and for a good cause,” in support of Surrey Christmas Bureau. Total of $7,100 prize money to be won across seven categories and can be entered by teams or individuals. Info: 604-589-2321, or visit downtownsurreybia.com.

Victorian Christmas Evening at Historic Stewart Farm, 13723 Crescent Rd., on Dec. 7 from 3 to 7 p.m. “Drop in for a special evening of music, treats and crafts. Make a lantern to take on a caroling walk in the park and snap a photo with Father Christmas.” Free admission. Info: 604-592-6956.

Christmas at the Museum event at Museum of Surrey, 17710 56a Ave., on Dec. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. “Catch the Christmas spirit at the museum. Get your photo with Santa, sing carols with the Hot Teas and catch a show by the Very Versatile Entertainers.” Free admission. 604-592-6956.

CARP Christmas Party: Free event Saturday, Dec. 14 from 2-4pm at White Rock Community Centre, 15154 Russell Ave. RSVP Denice 604-538-5778 or dethomps@telus.net. More info: carp.ca.

Winterfest event at Guildford Recreation Centre, 15105 105 Ave., on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. “Bring your family for some fun activities to celebrate the winter season. In partnership with Guildford MYzone. Activities include cookie decorating, arts and crafts, hot chocolate, sports challenges. Donations of non-perishable items for the Surrey Food Bank will be accepted.” Free. Contact: Amie Johnson, 604-591-4709, AJohnson@surrey.ca.

Evening Carol Sing at Historic Stewart Farm, 13723 Crescent Rd., on Saturday, Dec. 14. “A festive evening of carols, treats and cheer! Bring the family for a rare after-hours visit to the farm with singing in Stewart Hall. For ages 5+.” Register by calling 604-501-5100 using codes 4674290 for 6 p.m. session or 4674291 for 7:30 p.m. Fee is $5.70. More info: 604-592-6956.

Winter Ice Palace: 22nd annual skating sessions at Cloverdale Arena from Dec. 20 to Jan. 5. “Join us for a seasonal skate in Surrey and get into the Christmas cheer. The arena will be transformed into a winter wonderland with festive lights, decorations and music. It’s the perfect way to enjoy holiday fun with your family. Opening Night Celebration on Dec. 20 from 5 to 9 p.m., with holiday games, crafts and a visit from Santa Claus.” Rentals available. Info: 604-502-6410. Full schedule: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/29900.aspx. For private rentals, call 604-501-5877.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Cinderella The Panto” staged by Surrey-based FVGSS company at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage (13750 88 Ave.) from Nov. 27 to Dec. 8. “Yes, it’s the classic rags-to-riches (kitchen to palace) tale all set to the beat of your favourite 70’s music. It’s fun, it’s magic, it’s family… it’s Cinderella!” Written by James Barry. “FVGSS supports the Christmas Bureau. Please bring an unwrapped toy and place it under our tree.” Tickets and info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“A Christmas Carol”: Naked Stage Readers Theatre presents a staged reading of story based on the work of Charles Dickens, from Dec. 6-8 at Newton Cultural Centre (three show times), 13530 72nd Ave. “A tight-fisted Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas after he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.” Tickets at brownpapertickets.com and at the door.

“UFO HO HO!”: Surrey Little Theatre’s Christmas show runs from Dec. 6 to 13 with Friday shows at 7:30pm and Sat. & Sun. matinees at 2pm. Written by SLT’s artistic director, Margaret Shearman, and directed by Linda McRae. “Santa needs all the help he can get to save Christmas from an alien and a villain.” After the show children are invited to stay and take part in some activities including photos with Santa. Info: surreylittletheatre.com/tickets.

“O Christmas Tea”: British comedy staged at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Dec. 15. “When catastrophe strikes at James and Jamesy’s Christmas tea party, flooding the world with tea, the friends leap into action, finding innovative and hilarious solutions to keep them afloat.” Tickets: tickets.bellperformingartscentre.com, 604-507-6355.

Ellie King’s “Snow White” at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage from Dec. 20 to 29. “A classic British pantomime written by the incomparable and irreplaceable Ellie King with music written by her brilliant husband and partner-in-crime, Geoff King. It wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to the Panto! Original script and original music form the basis of this magical, sparkling, toe-tapping family show.” Presented by The Royal Canadian Theatre Company. Box Office: 604-501-5566.

“One Man Stranger Things: A Parody” at Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104 Ave., on Jan. 9. “Charles Ross single-handedly fuses all the characters, dialogue, special effects, music, and Eggos of Stranger Things into one superb, upside-down show. This master of the one-man parody show has received great acclaim for One-Man Star Wars and One-Man Lord of the Rings. Come enjoy his take on this Netflix sensation.” Tickets: Zone A: $35, Zone B: $25, 604-501-5566.

The Shoplifters”: An Arts Club Theatre Company production written by Morris Panych, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage from Jan. 15-25. “Meet Alma, a career shoplifter who prefers the ‘five-finger discount’ over any senior citizen’s deal. When a grocery store theft goes awry, her elaborate life of petty crime is halted by an overzealous security guard and his affable mentor.” Tickets and info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

LIBRARIES

Surrey Libraries Reading Buddies: “A time to practice reading together, for kid readers and teen volunteers. Children are paired with a teen volunteer who will spend time reading together in a safe, supportive environment. Reading Buddies happens twice a year, in the spring and fall.” Program is not designed to teach children how to read. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/reading-buddies.

DANCE

“The Nutcracker”: Royal City Youth Ballet production returns to Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15 (four shows), 13750 88 Ave. “A holiday tradition delights all ages with its beautiful sets and extravagant costumes that illuminate the magic of the toy soldiers, Sugar Plum Fairy, and a growing Christmas tree. More than sixty talented and enthusiastic young dancers perform to Tchaikovsky’s classic score with its favourites such as Waltz of the Flowers and Dance of the Mirlitons.” Box office: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

FAMILY

Family Nights in Cloverdale: “Looking for plans on Friday nights? Join us for an evening filled with family-fun at recreation facilities in Cloverdale. All events are free to attend,” at Don Christian Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre and Clayton Hall. For dates and other details, call 604-598-7960 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx.

TALKS

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Sales are held on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For big orders, call 778-707-9105. Can deliver.

FORUM

Newton Talks events hosted by Newton BIA offer dialogue about events and issues in the community. Info: 604-593-2294, newtonbia.com.

ART/GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Garden in the Machine,” to Dec. 15; “How Green Is Your Muse?” from Nov. 16 to Feb. 2 “Steve DiPaola: Pareidolia,” to Feb. 2, 2020.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Admission is free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists in gallery at 13530 72nd Ave, Surrey. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956. “Being Punjabi: Unfolding the Surrey Story,” shines a light on Surrey’s Punjabi community, to Feb. 23.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

DANCES

White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club events at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey, on Wednesday evenings weekly, starting at 7 p.m. “Beginners, singles and couples welcome. Lively music,fun and good exercise. Info: Call 604-586-1367 or visit wrscdc.org.

Preteen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. Call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

AWARDS

January Marie Lapuz Youth Leadership Award: Applications now accepted for this award, sponsored by DiverseCITY Community Resources Society. Cash prizes of $1000, $600, $400, and $200. A framed certificate and letter of congratulations will also be provided at the awards ceremony. Deadline is Dec. 31, 2019. Winners will be announced in January 2020. Click on “Youth Award” at shervancouver.com.

SENIORS

Jamming at Fleetwood: Those aged 55+ are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

BUSINESS

“Seasonal Sizzle – A Christmas Fiesta” event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Dec. 10 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, from 5 to 8 p.m. “Over 500 people attend to establish business connections. Admission is by donation to the Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society.” Info: businessinsurrey.com.

EDUCATION

“Kwantlen Improv” drop-in workshop Mondays at KPU Surrey from 5 to 7 p.m., 12666 72nd Ave. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University students and members of the public are invited to laugh and learn with Daniel Chai every Monday in Birch 250! Come and learn theatre games, communication techniques, make new friends and have fun! No experience necessary.” Free for current students, $5 for alumni & KPU Staff, and $10 for public. Info: thefictionals.com.

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

OUTDOORS/NATURE

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Navy League of Canada Cadets program welcomes boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 11 to learn good citizenship, leadership, a sense of duty, self-discipline, teamwork, healthy living and respect for others. “Come join us. We parade every Thursday,” from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1284 184th St. Small administration fee. Contact Ryan Martin, 151cormorant@gmail.com, 778-985-5597.

Ubuntu Ogogo (Compassionate Grandmothers) brings support to grandmothers in Africa who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS, by fundraising and increasing awareness in our local community. “We meet the second Wednesday of each month at Fleetwood Villa, 16028 83rd Ave., Surrey, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. New members are welcome and if you would like to attend a meeting, please contact Kathy Cuthbert at kcuthber@telus.net or 604-319-1195.”

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 604-594-3773.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon events Tuesday evenings, from 7:45-8:45 pm, at Newton Bethany United Church, 14853 60th Ave. Free. “The Nar-Anon Family Groups is primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you.” Info: naranonbc.com.

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Whalley Better at Home program seeks volunteers to assist in transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting. “This program is designed to help seniors live in their own homes by providing non-medical support services. People with clean criminal background and clean driving record can apply. The selected volunteer will transport seniors to/from their appointments and will help them in grocery shopping. Volunteers must agree to work for at least 6-8 hours per month. Mileage cost will be paid and volunteer training will be provided.” Info: 604.596.7722, pics.bc.ca.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.