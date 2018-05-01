SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for May 2 and beyond

Surrey-based party band March Hare celebrates its 20th anniversary with a special show at Elements Casino on Friday, May 4. The dinner/dance will include some band history, a tribute to Kimberly Baskerville, a pictorial history, trivia and more. Tickets are $40. For details, visit elementscasinosurrey.com.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Slow Dancing”: Surrey Little Theatre stages its final play of the season and Fraser Valley Zone Festival entry, “Slow Dancing,” by Abbotsford playwright, Shelley Picard and directed by Margaret Shearman, to May 12 at 7027 184th St., Surrey. Info: surreylittletheatre.com or call 604 576 8451.

One-Act Play Festival: Inaugural event hosted by Royal Canadian Theatre Company will showcase the same three short plays (two on May 5 and all three on May 12 and 19), “offering theatre makers an opportunity to present shorter, exciting and, perhaps, more contentious or challenging work. It also affords emerging directors, writers and actors a chance to spread their artistic wings.” Tickets $5 at the door (no pre-sales, festival seating), 7:30 pm start at The Studio, 10660 City Parkway, Surrey. Info: rctheatreco.com/oneacts, email ellie@rctheatreco.com.

CONCERTS

Sarah Hagen: From Carnegie Hall to comedy, this musician transforms her award-winning role as ‘concert pianist’ into a stand-up, or rather, a sit-down routine,” Saturday, May 12 at 8pm, Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall, 13450 104th Ave. Tickets are $25-35, including all fees, 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca.

Surrey Youth Orchestra’s spring concert Sunday, May 13 at Chandos Pattison Auditorium, 7 p.m. start, featuring concerto competition winner Annis Lee (violin), plus performances by Junior Strings, Intermediate and Senior orchestras. Tickets $18/$12, surreysymphony.com. Venue is at Pacific Academy, 10238 168th St., Surrey.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. May 6: Mighty Fraser Big Band; May 13: Bill Sample & Darlene Ketchum Quintet; May 27: Karin Plato & Friends; June 10: Doc Fingers Quartet; June 24: Gabriel Hasselbach.

Sounds of Spring concert staged by City of Surrey at Blackie Spit, 3136 Mcbride Ave., on Wednesday, May 30, 6:30 p.m. start, featuring music by Willy Blizzard (folk music jam). Info: 604-501-5050.

CRAFTS/SALES

Vintage Toy Show on Saturday, May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Admission is $2. “Come by and check out some amazing vintage toys. All types of Toys could be found from your childhood favorites to those much older.” Info: 778-347-6794, cacsgroup.com.

North Surrey Horticultural Society annual Plant Sale on Saturday, May 5 at Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave., Surrey, from 10am-2pm, featuring wide range of plants, garden decorations, refreshments.

MARKETS

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

AWARDS

SASSY Awards: Annual event honours Surrey youth who make a difference in our community by demonstrating the Rotary ideal of “service above self,” on Thursday, May 17 at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre, 13450 104 Ave. In addition to awards in several categories, young performers hit the stage to perform. Info: Sassyawards.ca.

Second annual Surrey Mayor’s Art Awards: “Turning Surrey into a Music City destination will be a major focus for a talent-filled event not to be missed on Friday, June 15 from 8 to 10 a.m. at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. Surrey Board of Trade seeks nominations for businesses and leaders “that have enriched Surrey through arts and culture” (due May 18). For details, contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0344.

CHARITY

100+ People Who Care Surrey group is based “on the simple concept of bringing together a group who commit to meeting four times a year, contributing $50 at each meeting, and making a large impact on local charity.” Info: 100peoplesurrey.com. Next meeting is Sunday, May 17, 7 to 8 p.m. at Tong Louie YMCA, 14988 57th Ave., Surrey.

FUNDRAISERS

Charity Gift Wrap Centre at Central City Shopping Centre will wrap Mother’s Day gifts (and any others, from May 4 to 13) in fundraiser for SFU Surrey Close to Home Entrance Awards, to assist students with tuition fees. The centre will be located on the upper level of the shopping centre across from Tim Hortons. Gift wrap prices start at $2. The centre is led by the SFU Surrey campus administration office and staffed by a contingent of SFU volunteers. Info: centralcity.ca.

North Surrey Annual Spring Fundraising Dinner in support of SOS Children’s Village BC on Friday, May 6 at Eaglequest Coyote Creek Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., with buffet dinner, no-host bar and silent auction. Reverse Draw for $1,000. Tickets $65, e-mail Chris Thomas, ct.surreynorth@gmail.com.

“High Tea for Hospice”: Fundraiser for Surrey Hospice Society celebrates Mother’s Day a weekend early, on Sunday, May 6 in atrium at Surrey City Hall. The gathering will be “an afternoon to celebrate and honour mothers. The tables will be set in traditional elegance, with fancy table linens and fine china. Flowers, music and delicious treats will provide an environment of regal refinement and beauty.” Tickets $38 for adults, $23 for kids 12 and under. Info: tickets.surrey.ca, surreyhospice.com.

Breakfast with the Bank: Annual fundraiser for Surrey Food Bank on Thursday, May 10 at Bombay Banquet Hall, 7475 135th St., Surrey, from 7 to 8 a.m. Last year a record $140,000 was raised in one-hour event. 604-581-5443, surreyfoodbank.org.

FESTIVALS

Surrey Festival of Dance: 52nd annual dance competition concludes with No Borders Group Dance Challenge on Saturday, May 12 at Surrey Arts Centre. Info: 604-585-3320, Surreyfestival.com.

Festival du Ballet: See the talents and abilities of up-and-coming ballet dancers from across the Lower Mainland from May 13-16 at Surrey Arts Centre. “Ranging in age from 3 to 21, dancers compete in the categories of classical, pointe, demi-character, contemporary ballet, interpretive, modern, repertoire, and adult.” Rose Gala Finalé is May 16, 7pm. Info: Wharton Event Management, 604-469-6434, festivalduballet.ca.

Surrey International Children’s Festival: For three days in late May, this annual festival inspires young hearts and minds to the greater possibilities, from May 24-26, 2018, at Surrey Arts Centre and Bear Creek Park. Free site entrance, some ticketed shows. For show info, visit Surrey.ca/childrensfestival.

COMEDY

Pink’s Comedy Club: New comedy venue at Flamingo Hotel lounge featuring shows on select dates, 10768 King George Blvd. Info: showpass.com/pinks-comedy-club. May 10: emcee Chris Griffin with headliner Simon King.

Shaun Majumder: Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents Newfoundland-born comedian (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”) on Tuesday, June 12 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey, with guest performer Hollywood Harv. Tickets $50, plus fees, via 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Ukrainian Catholic Church/Holy Cross holds a sale of pyrohy and cabbage rolls on the last Saturday of the month from 9 am to 1 pm, at 13753-108th Ave., Surrey. Call 778-707-9105 for large orders.

CIRCUS

Royal Canadian Family Circus returns to Surrey from May 17 to 21, in 2,700-seat big-top tent set up at Guildford Town Centre, for 11 “SPECTAC!” shows., 10355 152nd St., Surrey. Show dates/times are Thursday, May 17 (7 p.m.), Friday, May 18 (4 and 7:30 p.m.), Saturday, May 19 (noon, 4 and 7:30 p.m.), Sunday, May 20 (noon, 4 and 7:30 p.m.) and Monday, May 21 (1 and 5 p.m.). Info: royalcanadiancircus.ca.

COMMUNITY

“Thanks Mom: Give Life” blood donor recruitment event May 5-6 at Guildford Town Centre’s Centre Court, led by Surrey residents Manjot Kahlon, Joban Bal and Manpreet Johal, each focused on highlighting a specific type of donation: whole blood, stem cells, and organs and tissues. Event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 10355 152nd St., Surrey. Info: blood.ca, download the GiveBlood app or call 1-888-2-DONATE (1 888 236-6283).

Pop-Up Junk Drop: On select dates, City of Surrey events allow residents of the city to drop of unwanted items that can’t be put out during regular waste-collection service, at Surrey Operations Centre, 6651 148 St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dates for 2018 include May 5, May 26, June 16 and July 14. Waste Collection Hotline: 604-590-7289, or visit surrey.ca.

Surrey RCMP Open House: Annual event celebrates Police Week on Saturday, May 12 from noon to 3 p.m. at Surrey RCMP’s main detachment (14355 57th Ave.). Family-friendly event features hands-on activities and displays, including Air 1 Helicopter, Emergency Response Team, police dogs, vehicles, career info, explosive disposal unit, Red Serge photos and more.

Guildford Town Centre – 104 Avenue Plan open house on May 29 at Guildford rec centre, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. City of Surrey is developing a land-use plan for Guildford Town Centre and the 104 Avenue Corridor. “Join us to review the preferred land use, transportation, and parks and open space concepts for the project. Your feedback will be used to refine the final land use and transportation plans that will be forwarded to Council for consideration and adoption.” Info: surrey.ca, 604-591-4195.

Newton Town Centre Plan open house on Tuesday, June 12 at Newton Seniors Centre, 13775 70 Ave., from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. “View and comment on draft updates to the Newton Town Centre Plan. City staff will be available to answer questions and receive your comments about proposed land use changes and plan recommendations prior to Council’s consideration of the final document later this year. A survey will be available from June 12 to July 3 to provide additional opportunity for feedback on the draft planning recommendations.” Info: surrey.ca, 604-591-4496.

FAIRS

Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair: Annual event fills Cloverdale Fairgrounds from May 18 to 21, featuring rodeo events at the Stetson Bowl plus live entertainment, food, rides, attractions and much more. Info: Cloverdalerodeo.com, 604-576-9461.

YOUTH

Surrey Youth Showcase: 5-on-5 Basketball Tournament on Saturday, May 5 from noon to 7 p.m. at Guildford Recreation Centre. “Compete in this free 5-on-5 youth basketball tournament for juniors (ages 13-15) and seniors (ages 15-18), with divisions for girls and boys. Free to participate and watch.” Prizes worth more than $2,000, plus awards. Info: surrey.ca/sys, or surrey.ca/culture-recreation/19296.aspx.

Surrey Youth Showcase: Dance Battle and Hip Hop: Event on Saturday, May 12 from noon to 6 p.m. at Fleetwood Community Centre, 15996 84th Ave., Surrey. “Support the local dance scene and compete against some of the most talented breakers and Hip Hop dancers.” More than $2,000 in prizes up for grabs. Register at surrey.ca/sys, info at surrey.ca/culture-recreation/19296.aspx.

Surrey Rides: A series of skateboard, scooter and bike events from May 5 to Sept. 8 at youth parks across Surrey. “Riders 21 years of age and under collect points in each competition. Those with the most points will compete in the Finals. Stop by to enjoy a live DJ, BBQ and the impressive skills and energy these young riders bring.” Info: surrey.ca/surreyrides.

TALKS/FORUMS

“Mother’s Day without Mother”: A community memorial event at Surrey Hospice Society Resource and Education Centre supporting those who have lost their mother, on Sunday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. “From Reflection circle to Crafting table, participants will find space for their grief to move into an artful craft, and normalize the process of grieving on Mother’s Day while expressing what it means for them. We ask that each participant bring a photo of their Mom and ½ dozen of Mom’s favorite treats to share with others. Join us, reflect and connect.” At #101-13463 78th Ave. For more information contact tricia@surreyhospice.com, or visit surreyhospice.com.

HERITAGE

“Surrey in the 70s”: On Saturday, May 12 from 11a.m to 12:30 p.m., the public is invited to explore Surrey in the 1970s by attending Surrey Archives’ latest talk at the Cloverdale Library, featuring newly digitalized “Columbian” newspaper collection. Free admission. Library is located at 5642 176A St. Call 604-502-6459 or visit surrey.ca/heritage.

DANCE SHOWS

“Luminescensce”: Essence of Dance celebrates 13 years of dance with performances in ballet, jazz, contemporary, acro, hip hop and much more, featuring the Ignite Youth Company and musical guests, at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on May 26-27 (three show times). Info: bellperformingartscentre.com.

“The Wizard of Oz”: Panorama School of Dance presents recital at Bell Performing Arts Centre with multiple show times from June 1-3. “Watch Dorothy as she dances her way through munchkinland, the forest, and the apple orchard, meeting your favorite characters along the way.” All tickets $23, 604-507-6355.

EDUCATION

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

BOOKS/LIT

Author Talk with K. Jane Watt at Newton Library on Monday, May 7 from 7 to 9pm. “‘Surrey: A City of Stories’ is an award-winning local history book applauded for its coffee table, visual style. Meet the author as she discusses the writing process and shares what she learned while writing the book. Purchase your copy on-site or even have it signed.” Register for the free talk at 605-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca.

“Listening to the Bees” book launch features talk by co-authors Renée Sarojini Saklikar (Surrey Poet Laureate) and bee expert Mark L. Winston, May 11 at Surrey City Centre Library. Copies of the book will be available to purchase, courtesy of Black Bond Books, at 7 p.m. event, 10350 University Dr. Light refreshments will be available. To attend, register by calling 604-598-7426.

VISUAL ART

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Flow: From the Movement of People to the Circulation of Information,” to June 10; “Art by Surrey Elementary School Students,” to May 18. “Ben Bogart: Watching and Dreaming” in TechLab to June 10; “Jim Bizzocchi: Ambient Landscape,” to Aug. 5; “Elizabeth Hollick: Body Politic,” to June 10.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. May 3: Eve Lees on “How to Use the News to Promote Your Art.”

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

WORKSHOPS

Women in Firefighting Workshops: Surrey Fire Service will be hosting one-day workshops for women who are interested in exploring a career in firefighting. “These one-day workshops will give you a taste of what it’s like to work for Surrey Fire Service and the skills needed to succeed as a firefighter.” Events on May 12, June 16 and July 14, at Surrey Fire Central Training Facility, 14923 64th Ave. Fee is $30. Contact John Lehmann, JLehmann@surrey.ca. Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/26571.aspx.

SPORTS/REC

Surrey Lawn Bowling Club open house: “Lawn bowling is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while getting some exercise and socialising. Join us on National Bowls Day, Saturday, June 2 anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Roll a few bowls and join us for refreshments.” At Clayton Park, 18513 70th Ave. Info: surreylawnbowlingclub.ca or email surreylawnbowling@hotmail.com.

BUSINESS

Ninth Annual Surrey Industry Bus Tour on Friday, May 4, 2018, from 7:15 am to 2 pm. “This innovative event showcases some of the unique industries (from aviation, agriculture technologies, education, healthcare, manufacturing, winery, and more) and industrial lands in Surrey.” Starting location is Surrey Board of Trade (101 – 14439 104 Ave). To register, call 604.581.7130 or visit businessinsurrey.com.

Surrey International Trade Awards reception on Thursday, May 10 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, 5:30 p.m. start. “Celebrate the achievements of Surrey’s finest importers and exporters. Surrey Board of Trade members receive free admission.” 604-581-7130.

“Navigating a Cybercrime War Zone” workshop hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Wednesday, May 16, 8 to 10 a.m., at SBOT office, #101-14439, 104th Ave. “Join us and discover some amazingly simple strategies you can use to protect your business from becoming a victim in 2018.” Workshop is facilitated by IT Master Bob Milliken for Compunet Infotech.Fee $25/$35 + GST. Info: 604-581-7130, businessinsurrey.ca.

Surrey Board of Trade’s 54th Annual General Meeting and Chair’s Dinner on Wednesday, June 27 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel (15269 104th Ave.) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The event will also celebrate the 100th birthday of the Surrey Board of Trade. Call 604-581-7130 or at businessinsurrey.com.

SENIORS

Surrey Intercultural Showcase: “Don’t miss out on the 8th event presented by the Surrey Seniors’ Planning Table. Experience culture, food, dance and music from diverse communities across Surrey. Visit resource booths and cultural booths, enter for door prizes and enjoy tasty food.” At Guildford Recreation Centre, 15105 105 Ave, on May 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: Judith McBride, 604-671-7761.

Tennis Club for Seniors (55+) plays Tuesday and Friday at Newton Athletic Park courts from 9 a.m. to noon. “Come join us. We welcome all abilities and play for fun and exercise.” Contact Newton Seniors Centre or Jan McLellan, 604-502-7844.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, Donegalspub.com/events.html.

The Flamingo: Live entertainment in three bars, 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey. Info: theflamingo.ca/events.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasino.com.

NATURE

“Discovery Days” at Surrey Nature Centre on May 4 and May 28, from 10am to 2pm. “Bring the whole family out to kick-start your nature adventure with a nature guide in our Sky Room stocked with books, puppets and natural materials for hands-on exploration. Play and learn, and then head outside to extend your adventure with discoveries in the forest.” At 14225 Green Timbers Way, 604-502-6065.

Surrey Environmental Extravaganza: A variety of free environment-related events held in Surrey from April 14 to June 9, 2018, in an annual partnership with the City of Surrey. Info: 604-502-6065, Surrey.ca.

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds. Learn how these amazing creatures are adapted to their habitat and why our local urban parks are so important for their survival.” These walks are drop-in, rain or shine. “Please dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars and a field guide, if you have them.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

WALKS/RUNS

Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 6, 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, at Eaglequest Golf at Coyote Creek, 7778 152nd St. “A fun and family-friendly event that brings Surrey, White Rock and North Delta together to create a movement and raise vital funds for the Alzheimer Society of B.C.” email whiterockwalkchair@alzheimerbc.org, call 778-242-0751, walkforalzheimers.ca.

MS Walk at Tynehead Regional Park (Serpentine Fields entrance) on Sunday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 10017 168 St., Surrey. “Bring your family and friends together to share in the start/finish-line activities, team awards ceremonies and amazing stories from people living with MS.” Info: surreymswalk@gmail.com, 604-842-5734.

The Surrey Gutsy Walk: “A four-kilometre fundraising walk helps Crohn’s and Colitis Canada advance research and patient programs to better the lives of everyone affected by these chronic diseases,” at Fleetwood Park (15802 80th Ave., Surrey), on Sunday, June 3. Info: gutsywalk.ca.

REUNIONS

Class of 1998 reunion for Johnston Heights, Fleetwood Park, North Surrey Secondary schools, on June 23 at River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond. Search for event on eventbrite.ca, email warman_brian@yahoo.com or call 778-995-5976.

CLUBS/GROUPS

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Call Roy at 604-593-1918 or Lyla at 604-594-2860.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

DANCES

A Spring Zabava (dinner, entertainment, and dancing with a champagne toast to mothers) will be held at Ukrainian Centre, 13512 108th Ave, Surrey, on Saturday, May 12. “A family dinner and dance fundraiser from 5:30 pm to 1:00 am. Adults $60; Students $40; children 12 and under are free.” For info or tickets, call or text 778-389-9522 or 604-992-5609.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre (new location for event, 6220 184th St., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96th Ave., North Delta. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Closed for renovations until September 2018. Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

HEALTH

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church, 60th and 148th St., Surrey. Meetings start at 7:45 p.m.” Info: nar-anonbcregion.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

“Arts 2018”: Entries sought for annual juried exhibition of visual art at Surrey Art Gallery from June 30 to Sept. 1. Prizes to be won in several categories. Entry deadline is May 16. For details, call 604-594-2700 or visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

The Vaudevillians are auditioning now for their 2018 show. “If you sing, dance, act, play a musical instrument or have any other theatrical talent, and would like to be a part of this fun-loving group of seniors, then we invite you to come out to a rehearsal and meet the troupe. We rehearse every Monday at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue.” Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members. With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey Hospice Society: Local non-profit supports individuals dealing with a life-limiting illness. “We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Contact Tricia Keith, tricia@surreyhospice.com. Info: surreyhospice.com.

Surrey RCMP accepts volunteer applications “from individuals with a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs,” via surrey.rcmp.ca. “Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs and play a key role at events across the city, hosting Surrey RCMP information booths and providing public safety information.”

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.

GARDENS

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.