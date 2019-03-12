SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for March 13 and beyond

Concerts, festivals, theatre and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

Members of Cloverdale’s Steel School of Irish Dance (shown here in 2015) will perform during another Celtic Fest event at the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, March 16, from 1 to 4 p.m., in pre-celebration of St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday. See listing under Festivals. (Now-Leader file photo)

CONCERTS

Borealis String Quartet in “Intimate Letters” concert on Sunday, March 17 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, 13750 88th Ave. “Concert will provide an intimate but transformational experience exploring the musical diversity and global perspective of an evolving musical journey,” with guest musicians. Info: tickets.surrey.ca, 604-501-5566.

Merideth Kaye Clark performs Joni Mitchell’s “Blue” album at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on Wednesday, March 27, 7:30 p.m., with guest Raine Hamilton. Presented by Surrey Civic Theatres. Tickets: Zone A $49. Zone B $39. Zone C $29, 604-501-5566.

“Surrey Nights: Rodrigo’s Guitar Concerto”: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, March 28 with guest, Spanish guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas. Info: vancouversymphony.ca.

“Legends Show” concert featuring music of Elvis Presley, Connie Francis, Roy Orbison and Motown presented by Paquette Productions on tour, at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, March 31, 7 p.m. Info: 604-507-6355, bellperformingartscentre.com.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. March 24: Trevor Whitridge, trumpet & Lauren Tividar, vocals.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar. March 23: Paul Kype w/ Corey Lavigne and the Blues Machine.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com. Weds.: Magic with Rick Mearns. Solo performers Tues./Thurs, plus weekend dance bands.

The Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ/dance nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

OPEN MIC

The Grind open-mic coffee house: Event held on the last Friday of every month at Bethany-Newton United Church from 7 to 9 p.m., with music, poetry and more in a relaxed setting, with featured guests to start the evening. At 14853 60th Ave, Surrey.

SALES/CRAFTS

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Metamorphosis”: A Worlds of Puppets production at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre on March 13, 7:30 p.m. “Delight in this poetry in motion as a cast of puppets perform hilarious scenarios and imaginative short stories. Bernd Ogrodnik animates intricate, hand-carved marionettes and rod puppets, while creating others simply with silk scarves and his hands and feet.” Audience advisory: some mature content; show intended for ages 19 and up. Info: 604-501-5566.

Surrey Steps Up: Annual youth showcase and forum of music, dance, entertainment and more, on Friday, March 15 from 6 to 9 p.m., Surrey City Hall. Info: surrey.ca.

“Alabama Story”: Naked Stage theatre company of Surrey does staged reading of Kenneth Jones script at Newton Cultural Centre from March 22-24, 13530 72nd Ave., Surrey. Tickets at brownpapertickets.com and at the door. Info: nakedstage.net.

“Children of God”: Acclaimed musical about an Oji-Cree family sent to a residential school in Northern Ontario, at Surrey Arts Centre on March 22 and 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29-49, including all fees, 604-501-5566 or tickets.surrey.ca.

Write On: Annual one-act youth play showcase on Saturday, May 4 at Newton Cultural Centre, 7:30 p.m. “Join us for this year’s winning one-act play performances by local youth writers,” in event presented by Youth Arts Council of Surrey. Admission is $10., 13530 72nd Ave.

ATTRACTIONS

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

CIRCUS

Royal Canadian Family Circus returns to a parking lot at Guildford Town Centre mall as part of a cross-country tour, from May 31 to June 9 for 12 show times in a big-top tent for 2,700 spectators. Info: royalcanadiancircus.ca.

DANCE

Festival du Ballet performance at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage on Saturday, March 16, with Rose Gala Finalé at 6 p.m. “See the talents and abilities of up-and-coming ballet dancers from across the Lower Mainland during the Festival du Ballet happening March 14-16. Ranging in age from 3 to 21, dancers compete in the categories of classical, pointe, demi-character, contemporary ballet, interpretive, modern, repertoire, and adult.” Info: 604-469-6434, festivalduballet.ca.

International Dance Day showcase featuring South Surrey’s Xba company April 28 at Surrey City Hall, noon to 3 p.m.

SPORTS/REC

Seniors and Youth Badminton Tournament at Guildford Recreation Centre (15105 105 Ave) on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Are you a youth or senior that loves badminton? Then join Guildford Recreation Centre for an intergenerational badminton tournament for seniors and youth! Meet new people and enter to win great door prizes.” Fee is $7 per team. To register or find a team mate, call 604-502-6055 or 604-591-4274.

Surrey Sun Devils are looking for baseball players 45+ years or older to play In the 45+ Division of the Lower Mainland Baseball Association. Games are Saturday mornings and home games are played at Holly Park. “The LMBA is a recreational baseball league and all interested players are welcome. If you have not played for a while, you will fit right in.” Contact Ward at wtg58ward@gmail.com League play begins in April.

2019 Jimmy Gallagher Memorial Boxing Tournament on Saturday, March 16 at Cloverdale Legion #6, 17567 57th Ave. Weigh-ins at 5 p.m., start time is 7 p.m. To enter boxers, contact Al Harper at pkboxing@yahoo.com.

Surrey Sharks Field Hockey Club welcomes new players to register for its 2019 Spring League, for Mini (U6-U10) and Junior (U11-U18) programs at Tamanawis Field. Info: surreysharks.ca.

Surrey Falcons host female hockey “try it” session April 2 at Surrey Sport & Leisure Arena, 5:15pm for gearing up, 6-7pm ice session, for females who live in Surrey or White Rock. Register by March 30 by email to cometryhockey@surreyfalcons.ca.

EXPO

Here for Kids Expo and Pet Fair at Cloverdale Agriplex on April 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, featuring live entertainment, animal shows, meet-and-greet favourite characters, activities, education, exhibitors. Info: 604-340-3733, margot@hereforkids.ca, hereforkids.ca.

FAMILY

Family Nights in Cloverdale: “Looking for plans on Friday nights? Join us for an evening filled with family-fun at recreation facilities in Cloverdale. All events are free to attend,” at Don Christian Recreation Centre, Cloverdale Recreation Centre and Clayton Hall. For dates and other details, call 604-598-7960 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/23500.aspx.

FESTIVALS

Celtic Fest at Museum of Surrey, 17710 56A Ave., on Saturday, March 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. “Fiddlers, accordians and jigs, celebrate all things Celtic at the museum’s classic Celtic event. Kids can even get creative with Celtic crafts and try their Irish luck with a scavenger hunt in the galleries. Local community groups with Celtic connections will also set up tables to share their culture, heritage and achievements with visitors.” Info: 604-592-6956.

Surrey Festival of Dance: Public performances involving hundreds of dancers at one of North America’s largest such festivals, at Surrey Arts Centre from March 29 to April 27, with several categories, plus No Borders showcase on May 11. Info: surreyfestival.com.

Party for the Planet: Annual festival celebrates Earth Day in Surrey on Saturday, April 13 at Surrey Civic Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring new Live Green World environmental workshops, marketplace, acoustic concert series and vendors. Free admission. Presented by TD, this year’s free event will offer 1,000 complimentary plants to attendees. Also, Adventure Zone with a free zip line, rock climbing wall, road hockey and food trucks, and tree and plant sale. Performers include Colin Bullock, Harlequin Gold, Bobs & Lolo at Centre Stage.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival tours to Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, May 25. Free admission. Child-friendly festival events features food from 20-plus trucks, live music and other attractions. Info: fvfoodtruckfestival.com.

Surrey International Children’s Festival: Annual event May 23-25 at Surrey Arts Centre and outdoors at Bear Creek Park. Tickets and info: surrey.ca/childrensfestival.

TALKS

Third Age Learning at Kwantlen (TALK) offers “creative and stimulating educational activities for adults over 50,” with special evening events at KPU campus in Surrey. Info: kpu.ca/talk.

TRAVEL

Singles Travel Club meets on Monday, March 18 at 6 p.m. for dinner at Ricky’s Family Restaurant, 19219 56th Ave, Surrey. “We offer group tours for the solo traveler – meet new friends , enjoy the security of travelling in a group & avoid the costly single supplement.” Info: singlestravelclub.ca, RSVP to Val, 604-529-1552.

FOOD/DRINKS

Kwantlen St. Winter Market and Food Truck Festival held Saturdays, to June 20, at KPU’s Surrey campus, 12666 72nd Ave., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Indoor/outdoor event, at Main Building, free parking, live entertainment. Farm Fresh Events: farmfreshevents@gmail.com, 778-688-3663, kwantlenstmarket.ca.

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Sales are held on the last Saturday of every month, except for December, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For big orders, call 778-707-9105. Can deliver.

FORUM

TEDx Bear Creek Park: Surrey’s first-ever TEDx event will be held April 6 at Centre Stage, Surrey City Hall, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., featuring 13 guest speakers. Tickets and info: tedxbearcreekpark.ca.

FUNDRAISERS

Blues & Bites Pub Night at Central City Brewpub on Saturday, April 6, tickets $25-$30, featuring live music by Sean Michael Simpson (Stevie Ray Vaughn style). A fundraiser for the Autism Support Network. At 13450 102 Ave. Info at eventbrite.ca (search event title) or call Dione, 604-817-1526.

White Spot Pipe Band 1st annual spring Ceilidh on Saturday, April 13 at Cloverdale Catholic Hall, 17475 59 Ave, Surrey, 6 p.m. start, featuring live music by Blackthorn. “Come out to our family friendly evening of music, dance and fun!” Tickets $20, or $10 for kids 12 and under. Info: whitespotpipeband.com, 604-649-6482.

“One Night in the Valley”: Chart-topping country musician Dallas Smith will perform at gala concert/fundraiser to benefit Variety – the Children’s Charity, at Cloverdale Agriplex on Saturday, April 27. Event promises “authentic saloons for select spirit tastings,” among other highlights. Tickets are $199 before Jan. 31, after which the “regular” ticket rate is $249. Tables available. Info: onenightin.ca.

COMEDY

Gerry Dee: Canadian comedian best known for TV’s “Mr. D” show does “20 Years of Stand-up” tour that includes date at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, April 5, with guest performer Ivan Decker.Info: livenation.com, gerrydee.com.

“Kwantlen Improv” drop-in workshop Mondays at KPU Surrey from 5 to 7 p.m., 12666 72nd Ave. “Kwantlen Polytechnic University students and members of the public are invited to laugh and learn with Daniel Chai every Monday in Birch 250! Come and learn theatre games, communication techniques, make new friends and have fun! No experience necessary.” Free for current students, $5 for alumni & KPU Staff, and $10 for public. Info: thefictionals.com.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: “Dinosaurs Unearthed” exhibit on view until March 31. At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

WRESTLING

Midget Wrestling Warriors at Cloverdale Fairgrounds’ Alice McKay hall on Saturday, March 23, in partnership with All Star Wrestling, on “Game Over” tour. Tickets via vtixonline.com/all-star-wrestling, or call 604-710-0872.

DANCES

Pre-teen Dances at six locations across Surrey on select dates. “We have great concession, awesome light shows, and music that you and your friends will love to dance to.” Info: 604-501-5100, surrey.ca/culture-recreation/20955.aspx.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre, 6220 184th St., Surrey, on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $4. Call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

COMMUNITY

Art and Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon at Surrey Art Gallery (13750 88 Ave.) on Saturday, March 16 from noon to 4 p.m. “We invite people of all gender identities and expressions to participate in making an impact on women, gender, feminism, and the arts on one of the world’s most popular sites. Participants are asked to bring a laptop and power cord. Come with ideas for entries that need updating or creating. You could even consider writing about one of the women in the Gallery’s permanent collection.” Info: 604-501-5566.

The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation encourages local charitable organizations and not-for-profit groups to submit applications for financial support. Applications will be considered by the organizations Board of Directors based on the criteria outlined on the Foundation website, cloverdalerodeofoundation.com.

SENIORS

2019 Active Aging Resource Fair at Guildford Recreation Centre (15105 105 Ave), on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. Third annual event features over 40 exhibitors, workshops and live performances that support healthy active aging in Surrey. “Gain better access to services, ask experts questions, try new products and enter for your chance to win great prizes.” Performances include Susan Skemp’s 50’s Sock Hop Show, Pat Chessell Band and a zumba demonstration. A cafe will be available to purchase snacks, lunch and refreshments. Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/28520, call 604-501-5100 to register for workshops.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

VISUAL ART

Competitive Paint-Off event at Surrey Art Gallery on March 23 from 6 to 9 p.m., hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association. “Twelve professional artists will face off in four 25-minute rounds using oil sticks. The audience will watch and vote for their favourite artist after each round.” Free admission, all ages welcome. More event info: sagabc.com.

Animation Intensive with Nicholas Sassoon on March 18-19, 9am−3pm, as part of Surrey Urban Screen project. “Two-day intensive for ages 14 to 18 will teach you the skills you need to make your very own animation-based artwork”. Then come to the Pixel Art Party on April 9 to see your artworks on UrbanScreen, at Chuck Bailey rec centre. Course code 4654978, call 604-501-5100.

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Nicoletta Baumeister: In the Realm of Perception,” “Triangle Trade” and “Colette Urban: Gambler,” to March 24. “Steve DiPaola: Pareidolia,” to February 2020; “Art by Surrey Secondary Students,” to April 21.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists in gallery at 13530 72nd Ave, Surrey. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca. To April 28: Nicolas Sassoon: “Liquid Landscapes.”

NETWORKING

Newton Talks: Monthly networking events for business and community members in the Newton area. Contact Newton BIA, 604-593-2294, or search eventbrite.ca. March 13, 6 to 7 p.m.: Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke, with focus on Social Infrastructure in Surrey and specifically homelessness.

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

BUSINESS

10th Annual Surrey Women in Business Awards hosted by Surrey Board of Trade. “Help us celebrate the successful women in Surrey that make our business community such a vibrant place,” on Wednesday, March 13. Keynote speaker is Betsy Myers, former advisor to U.S. presidents Obama and Clinton. Info: businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0347.

Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 Awards on Wednesday, April 24, at Civic Hotel (13475 Central Avenue), from 5:30to 8 p.m. Free admission. “This event will celebrate the incredible initiatives of Surrey’s youth under the age of 25.” Nomination deadline for the 9th annual awards is Monday, March 11. Info: businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0347.

EDUCATION

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NATURE

“Supporting Nature: Gardening with Native Plants in Metro Vancouver” event Saturday, March 16 at Surrey Nature Centre at Green Timbers, 1 to 4 p.m., 14225 Green Timbers Way. Free. “Want to have a thriving garden that helps local wildlife, including birds, butterflies and bees? Join speakers from the South Coast Conservation Program, along with the Grow Green Guide and the UBC Botanical Garden, for a free introductory afternoon workshop on how to create a nature-friendly backyard using native plants.” Registration required. Info: sccp.ca, under Events.

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

WALKS/RUNS

IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimers event in Surrey on May 5, at Eaglequest Golf at Coyote Creek. This event is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s flagship fundraiser. “It provides a meaningful way for Surrey residents to celebrate and remember people in their lives who have been affected by dementia, and take action at the same time to raise critical funds and awareness within the community.” Info: walkforalzheimers.ca; teams that register online before Feb. 28 will go into a draw to win a pizza party.

2019 Surrey Walk to End ALS at Bear Creek Park on Saturday, June 15, with walk start at 12:30 p.m. Walk co-ordinator: Andrew Kong, surreywalk@alsbc.ca, call 1-800-708-3228 ext. 229, or visit walktoendals.ca.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Ubuntu Ogogo (Compassionate Grandmothers) brings support to grandmothers in Africa who are raising millions of children orphaned by AIDS, by fundraising and increasing awareness in our local community. “We meet the second Wednesday of each month at Fleetwood Villa, 16028 83rd Ave., Surrey, from 11 am to 1:30 pm. New members are welcome and if you would like to attend a meeting, please contact Kathy Cuthbert at kcuthber@telus.net or 604-319-1195.”

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Please call either Lyla at 604-594-2860 or Bob at 604-594-3773.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

HEALTH

Surrey No Longer Alone Nar-Anon events Tuesday evenings, from 7:45-8:45 pm, at Newton Bethany United Church, 14853 60th Ave. Free. “The Nar-Anon Family Groups is primarily for those who know or have known a feeling of desperation concerning the addiction problem of someone very near to you.” Info: naranonbc.com.

Next Steps walking program for stroke survivors held Tuesday mornings at the food court of Central City Shopping Centre, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 10153 King George Blvd., Surrey. “A fun, friendly, easy walking group for stroke survivors. Weekly participation can help you to set goals and stay motivated. Participants walk at their own pace and distance in a safe environment with easy access to washrooms, seating areas and other amenities.” Info: nextstepssurrey@gmail.com, 778-926-8341.

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

Surrey Arts & Business Awards: Call for nominations for annual event hosted by Surrey Board of Trade, in the categories of Philanthropy, Cultural Ambassador, Legacy, Arts & Innovation and Music. Deadline is Monday, May 13. Awards event is Friday, June 14. For assistance in the nomination process, contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or call 604-634-0344.

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians senior’s entertainment troupe rehearses Mondays at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue. Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Whalley Better at Home program seeks volunteers to assist in transportation, grocery shopping and friendly visiting. “This program is designed to help seniors live in their own homes by providing non-medical support services. People with clean criminal background and clean driving record can apply. The selected volunteer will transport seniors to/from their appointments and will help them in grocery shopping. Volunteers must agree to work for at least 6-8 hours per month. Mileage cost will be paid and volunteer training will be provided.” Info: 604.596.7722, pics.bc.ca.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: options.bc.ca/program/fraser-health-crisis-line, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.