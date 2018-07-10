SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for July 11 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, outdoor movies and more in our weekly events guide for Surrey

“The Boss Baby” animated movie will be shown Friday (July 13) as part of the Outdoor Movie Nights in Cloverdale series. See listing under Film Events.

CONCERTS

Music On The Plaza concert series this summer at Civic Plaza, City Hall, on Tuesday evenings from 6:30 to 8 p.m., from July 10 to Aug. 28. “Enjoy sounds of Jazz, Cuban, Country and Swing music. Bring a folding chair or a blanket and enjoy this free outdoor concert series.”

Lunch & Lyrics concert series at Surrey City Hall (13450 104 Ave) on July 9, 16, 23, 30, also August 13, 20, 27, from noon to 2 p.m. “Join us this summer on the Surrey Civic Plaza for our new Lunch & Lyrics acoustic concert series. Enjoy your lunch along with the delightful sounds of acoustic entertainment from 12-2pm on Mondays throughout the summer.” Food trucks on site.

“Noontime Notes” concerts at Central City’s outdoor plaza this summer, to Aug. 23, every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring rock, jazz, bluegrass, country and other styles of music. Full schedule of performers at centralcity.ca/event/noontime-notes.

“Sounds of Summer” concert series hosted by City of Surrey at various parks, gardens and other outdoor venues in July and August. Free admission. This year’s series features 10 concerts. Schedule: July 11: Tiller’s Folly at Fleetwood Park, 6:30 p.m.; July 13: Razz MaJazz Trio at Darts Hill Garden Park, 1 p.m.; July 18: Cannery Row at Bear Creek Park Garden, 6:30 p.m.; July 25: Rusty Rails at Darts Hill Garden Park, 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 1: Top City at Holland Park, 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 8: David Sinclair and Keith Bennett at Sullivan Park, 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 15: Flint & Feather at Surrey Nature Centre, 6:30 p.m.; Aug. 17: True North Troubadours at Francis Park, 1 p.m.; Aug. 22: The Wheat in the Barley at Historic Stewart Farm, 6:30 p.m.

Gone Country: Gord Bamford and The Washboard Union will headline benefit concert for Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, on Saturday, July 21 at Bill Reid Millennium Park in Cloverdale. Sixth annual concert will also feature Karen Lee Batten, Rollin’ Trainwreck, The Tumblin’ Dice, Andrew Christopher, Jesse Allen Harris and JR-FM DJ Jaxon Hawks. Tickets for 19-plus event range from $42.99 to $429.99, twinscancerfundraising.com.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Note: Series is on hiatus for summer, will start again in the fall.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar. July 13: Fully Loaded; July 14: The Longriders (trib. to Lynyrd Skynyrd).

The Flamingo: Live entertainment in three bars, 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey. Info: theflamingo.ca/events.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com. Magic with Rick Mearns on Wednesdays. July 13-14: The Quickness; July 20-21: Hey Stewey; July 27-28: Dance Mob.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

THEATRE/STAGE

“The Fish Eyes Trilogy”: Solo theatre/dance show written, choreographed, and performed by Anita Majumdar, at Surrey Arts Centre’s main stage on Aug. 18, as part of Monsoon Festival of Performing Arts. Majumdar’s one-person trilogy, presented in two parts, “is a window into the lives of Canadian South Asian teens. She innovatively tackles coming of age, consent, cultural heritage, and empowerment with tremendous comic flourish and grace.” Info: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca. Audience advisory: mature themes (trigger warning: description of a sexual assault) and strong language.

ANTIQUES

Antique & Collectible Market at Sullivan Hall (6306 152 St. Surrey) on Saturday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. admission is $2. “Explore and hunt for those treasures of yesteryear. Meet like minded collectors with similar interests. You never know what you might find” Info: cacsgroup.com or call Greg Finn, 778-347-6794.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market held at North Surrey rec centre/Surrey Central SkyTrain plaza to Oct. 6, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., 10275 City Parkway, featuring “Make, Bake or Grow” vendors, live music. Info: surreymarket.org, 778-228-FARM (3276), info@surreymarket.org.

Cloverdale Market Days: Live music, entertainment, vendors and more in downtown area of Cloverdale, monthly from May to September, continues on July 21, Aug. 18 and Sept. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 176th Street between 56A and 58 Avenue. Event organized by Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association (CAEA).Info: cloverdale-ae.ca.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

Latin Summer Market: Live music, vendors and artisans at market events, continuing on July 28 and Aug. 25 in Whalley (near Bentley Rd./Grosvenor, behind Di Reggae Cafe). From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; volunteers needed. Info: info@latinsummerfest.com, 604-593-2448.

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market at Clayton Heights Secondary School, 7003 188 St., from 10am to 3pm on alternating Sundays starting July 8, to Sept. 30. Check claytonfarmersmarket.org for schedule.

ATTRACTIONS

Surrey’s Heritage Rail offers passengers “a journey back in time” on rail between Cloverdale and Sullivan (a 55-minute round trip) aboard restored interurban rail car, on Saturdays and Sundays to Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Not open on statutory holidays. Station at Highway 10 and 176A St. Info: 604-574-9056, fvhrs.org.

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, at 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

EMPLOYMENT

Recreation Recruitment Info Evening at Newton Seniors Centre (13775 70 Ave.) on July 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. “Find out about upcoming job opportunities this fall and required skills for various positions in recreation. Staff will be on hand from aquatics, arenas, middle years, early years and front desk to answer questions about working in recreation in Surrey.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/27067.aspx.

Surrey Mega Job Fair & Business Expo 2018 at North Surrey Recreation Centre on Thursday, Aug. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by PICS. “This year we expect to see over 3,000 attendees and 100-plus exhibitors. Meet and recruit motivated job seekers, network with other businesses, and build brand awareness. Info: 604-596-7722, pics.bc.ca.

Youth Employment Bootcamp info sessions at Tong Louie YMCA (14988 57th Ave.), 10 a.m. to noon. “Participants spend 4 weeks attending paid workshops and training, followed by a 12-week work experience placement. Eligibility criteria: must be between 15-30 years old, not currently working or in school, not on EI, and legally entitled to work in Canada. Info session dates are July 3, 9, 16, 23, & 30. Call today to reserve your spot.” Email yeb@gv.ymca.ca, call 604-685-8066, info at gv.ymca.ca.

EDUCATION

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

SPORTS/REC

2018 Minor Lacrosse Provincial Championships held at Cloverdale Arena from July 12 to 15. “The Minor Lacrosse Provincial Championships for Female Midget, Junior, Bantam, and Peewee will be hosted in Surrey this July,” by BC Lacrosse Association. Info: bclacrosse.com/provincials.php.

Canada Cup International Softball Championship tournament held from July 13 to 22 at Surrey venues, at Softball City (2201 148 Ave.), Cloverdale Athletic Park (6330 168 St.) and also Sunnyside Park (15455 26 Ave.), showcasing some of the best female athletes from across Canada and the world. Tourney will host an estimated 1,200 elite athletes spanning five divisions: Women’s international, Futures Gold (U19), Futures Select (U19), Showcase Gold (16U) and Showcase Select (16U). Info: CanadaCup.com.

Rugged Maniac returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, July 14, as the “Vancouver” edition of the obstacle race, featuring five kilometres of track and 25 obstacles. Info: ruggedmaniac.com/events/vancouver.

The Tennis Centre Clay Challenge (#1 – Junior 2Star) at The Tennis Centre in Surrey from July 16 to 20, including Boys U12 Singles, Girls U12 Singles, Boys U14 Singles, Girls U14 Singles, Boys U16 Singles, Girls U16 Singles, Boys U18 Singles, Girls U18 Singles. Info: thetenniscentre.ca.

FILM EVENTS

Outdoor Movie Nights in Cloverdale at Don Christian Recreation Centre (6220 184 St.) and Katzie Elementary School (6887 194A St.) from July 6 to Aug. 24. Activities start every Friday at 8pm, and movies start at dusk. “Bring your snacks, blankets and chairs and enjoy a Friday evening with your family and friends. Outdoor movies will run weather permitting. Please call 604-598-7960 ahead of time to confirm if the movie is still happening.” July 13 at Katzie: “The Boss Baby”; July 20 at Don Christian: “Lego Batman”; July 27 at Katzie: “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids”; Aug. 3 at Don Christian: “Night at the Museum”; Aug. 10 at Katzie: “The Lion King”; Aug. 17 at Don Christian: “Beethoven”; Aug. 24 at Katzie: “Coco.”

FESTIVALS

Surrey Latin Festival at Surrey Civic Plaza (13450 104 Ave.) from July 13-15. “Enjoy the Latin culture, its food, dance, folklore, music and performance, in the company of your family and friends. Surrey Latin Festival is a great event for the entire Surrey community, where Latin American cultural diversity will be celebrated. Info: surreylatinfestival.com.

Honeybee Festival at Honeybee Centre in Cloverdale on Saturday, July 14 and Sunday, July 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring bee beards, beekeeping demonstrations, local artisan vendors, barbecue, kids games, food trucks, live music, zumba and more. Info: honeybeecentre.com, at 7480 176 St., Surrey.

Glitter Unicorn Festival at Forsyth Park (10635 140 St.) on Saturday, July 14 from noon to 3 p.m. “Join the community for a colourful fundraiser. With lively entertainment and delicious treats, the festival is both a ‘fun raiser’ and a ‘fundraiser.’ An assortment of freezies will be on sale to keep you cool in the summer weather. Admission is free but all sales will be donated to Surrey Food Bank. A bottle drive will also be on-site so bring your recyclable bottles for donation. Unleash your creativity with arts and crafts-participate in a hands-on demo on how to make unicorn slime. Show off your inner artist with candy bracelets and glitter tattoos.”

Surrey Fusion Festival: Annual showcase of multicultural music and food at Holland Park on July 21 and 22 (daily from 11a.m. to 10 p.m.), featuring performances by Walk off the Earth, The Boom Booms, Aché Brasil, Ricky Kej with the Surrey Orchestra, more, plus 45 cultural pavilions, cooking stage, an Indigenous village, kid’s zone. Free admission. Info: surreyfusionfestival.ca.

Clover Valley Beer Festival, presented by The Property Twins, held Saturday, Aug. 11 at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Cloverdale, from noon to 5 p.m., featuring live music, food trucks, interactive games and 40-plus breweries with samples. Tickets and info: cvfb.ca.

COMEDY

Pink’s Comedy Club: New comedy venue at Flamingo Hotel lounge featuring shows on select dates, 10768 King George Blvd. Info: showpass.com/pinks-comedy-club.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Call 778-387-7071 for orders.

COMMUNITY

Newton Days at Newton Grove (13730 72 Ave) on the Saturdays of July 7, 14, 21 and 28, from noon to 4 p.m. “Complete with a craft and farm market, kids crafts, face painting, free BBQ, Science World demos, music, a petting zoo, and mini golf, Newton Days has something for everyone. Open to the community, nearly everything will be free. And back again this year, there will be $5 Farm Vouchers to redeem at the farmers’ market; find them at the Newton BIA photobooth.”

Pop-Up Junk Drop: On select dates, City of Surrey events allow residents of the city to drop of unwanted items that can’t be put out during regular waste-collection service, at Surrey Operations Centre, 6651 148 St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dates for 2018 include July 14. Waste Collection Hotline: 604-590-7289, or visit surrey.ca.

FAIRS

Eat Play Live Well Street Fair 2018, on Sunday, July 15 at The Phoenix Society, 13686 94A Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission. Info: phoenixsociety.com, 604-583-7166.

SENIORS

Chair exercise and yoga: Free sessions offered at Vedic Seniors Parivar Center of Vedic Hindu Cultural Society Surrey in month of June, for South Asian seniors over age 55. “The one-hour class is conducted by trained instructor on Fridays from 10.30 to 11.30 am at Shanti Niketan hall of Lakshmi Narayan Hindu Temple, 8321 140th St., Surrey. Project funded by Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors program for Hindi-speaking seniors. To register, call 604-507-9945.

Tennis Club for Seniors (55+) plays Tuesday and Friday at Newton Athletic Park courts from 9 a.m. to noon. “Come join us. We welcome all abilities and play for fun and exercise.” Contact Newton Seniors Centre or Jan McLellan, 604-502-7844.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

YOUTH

Surrey Rides: A series of skateboard, scooter and bike events, to Sept. 8 at youth parks across Surrey. “Riders 21 years of age and under collect points in each competition. Those with the most points will compete in the Finals. Stop by to enjoy a live DJ, BBQ and the impressive skills and energy these young riders bring.” Info: surrey.ca/surreyrides.

TALKS/FORUMS

“Newton Talks” forum on Thursday, July 12 at Greek Corner restaurant (#123-7218 King George Blvd. starting at noon. “Do you have questions and concerns about what’s happening in the Newton Town Centre? Looking for a chance to connect with other businesses and organization in the town centre? Newton Talks is just the thing for you.” Featured speaker is Don Luymes, Surrey Planning & Development. Registration required. Open to the community. Lunch will be provided.

VISUAL ART

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Arts 2018,” to Sept. 1; “Land Songs, Water Songs / Chants de terre, Chants d’eau,” to Sept. 1; “Jim Bizzocchi: Ambient Landscape,” to January, 2019. “Praxis: Art from the Surrey Art Teachers Association,” to Aug. 18.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

WORKSHOPS

Women in Firefighting Workshops: Surrey Fire Service will be hosting one-day workshops for women who are interested in exploring a career in firefighting. “These one-day workshops will give you a taste of what it’s like to work for Surrey Fire Service and the skills needed to succeed as a firefighter.” Final event on July 14, at Surrey Fire Central Training Facility, 14923 64th Ave. Fee is $30. Contact John Lehmann, JLehmann@surrey.ca. Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/26571.aspx.

NETWORKING

“Networking Night in Club Orange”: Surrey Board of Trade and the Burnaby Board of Trade in partnership with the BC Lions, bring to you CFL game event on Thursday, Aug. 9. “Enjoy a VIP networking reception with fellow members in the Club Orange lounge and a pre-game sideline experience prior to kickoff. You will hear from of the BC Lions executives and get a visit from Leo the Lion. Each ticket also includes light snacks, one drink, and one BC Lions Flag souvenir.” At BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, 5 p.m. start. Admission is $60; call 604.581.7130 or visit businessinsurrey.com.

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NATURE

Wild Wednesdays at Surrey Nature Centre from July 4 to Aug. 29, at 14225 Green Timbers Way. “The Surrey Nature Centre is open late (until 7:30pm) every Wednesday in July and August, so drop in for a mid-week break! Try out a variety of guided and self-guided activities in the park, and consider bringing a picnic to make an evening of your visit. The Sky Room drop-in space will be open late too.” Info: 604-502-6065, naturecentre@surrey.ca.

Tours of Godwin Farm Biodiversity Preserve on the Wednesdays of July 11, Aug. 8 and Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 9016 164 St., Surrey. “Drop in to relax, unwind, and connect with the urban forest. Go at your own pace and explore Godwin Farm Biodiversity Preserve. Discover some of the plants, animals, and stories that make this place special through a variety of themed activities, including guided walks and hands-on stewardship. Drop in from 5pm – 7pm, and bring a picnic to make an evening of your visit.” Info: 604-542-5834, stewardship@surrey.ca.

Nature Work Parties on various dates this summer at Bose Forest Park, Bolivar Park, Hazelnut Meadows Community Park and Maple Green Park. “Drop in to a Nature Work Party and get your hands dirty removing invasive plants. Bring friends and family and join other nature lovers caring for Surrey’s unique urban forest. Everyone is welcome to participate — no experience is required. Tools, training, and light refreshments are provided.” For dates and other details, call 604-501-7687, email stewardship@surrey.ca or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/22609.aspx.

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds. Learn how these amazing creatures are adapted to their habitat and why our local urban parks are so important for their survival.” These walks are drop-in, rain or shine. “Please dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars and a field guide, if you have them.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

LIBRARIES

Fleetwood Cookbook Club meets Thursday, July 19 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Fleetwood Library. “Love browsing through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Enjoy sampling and sharing new dishes? Grab your apron and sign up for this book club. We pick the theme (Theme: Summer Salads), and you select a recipe to make from that book, then we all get together to share the finished products.” Register at Fleetwood Library or call 604-598-7346. Questions? Call Cecilia or email croberts@surrey.ca.

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

REUNIONS

Class of 1968 at Princess Margaret Senior Secondary 50th reunion on Sept. 13 at Newlands Golf & Country Club in Langley. Doors open at 4 p.m., admission is $50 (no tickets at the door). Info: marthaboyce710@gmail.com.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Call Roy at 604-593-1918 or Lyla at 604-594-2860.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

DANCES

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre (new location for event, 6220 184th St., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96th Ave., North Delta. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

MUSEUMS

Surrey Museum: Closed for renovations until September 2018. Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

HEALTH

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church, 60th and 148th St., Surrey. Meetings start at 7:45 p.m.” Info: nar-anonbcregion.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals, starting Monday, Aug. 20.

Young Adult Writing Contest: Surrey Libraries is now accepting entries from young Surrey writers to submit their work for cash prizes in the 31st annual contest, which is open to youth born from 2000 to 2006, is free to enter, and young writers can submit entries once to each of the three contest categories: short stories, poems, and comics. Contest entries will be accepted until Aug. 6. Cash prizes of $150, $125, $100 per category and age group are awarded. Rules and more details posted at surreylibraries.ca.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians are auditioning now for their 2018 show. “If you sing, dance, act, play a musical instrument or have any other theatrical talent, and would like to be a part of this fun-loving group of seniors, then we invite you to come out to a rehearsal and meet the troupe. We rehearse every Monday at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue.” Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members. With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029.

VOLUNTEERS

Terry Fox Run – Fraser Heights area of Surrey: Run organizer and volunteers sought for event on Sunday, Sept. 16. Contact 604-464-2666 or visit terryfoxrun.org.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Surrey RCMP accepts volunteer applications “from individuals with a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs,” via surrey.rcmp.ca. “Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs and play a key role at events across the city, hosting Surrey RCMP information booths and providing public safety information.”

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.