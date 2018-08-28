SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Aug. 29 and beyond

Festivals, concerts, business gatherings and more in our weekly guide for Surrey

Cloverdale Youth Park will play host to a summer series-ending Surrey Rides event on Saturday, Sept. 8. Timed competition and a best-trick contest will be featured. See event listing under Youth, or visit surrey.ca/surreyrides for more details. (File photo: Gord Goble)

CONCERTS

One Love Westcoast concert presented by Latin Summer Fest on Sunday, Sept. 9 at Taj Park Convention Centre lot, 8580 132nd St., Newton, featuring Vypa (Jamaica), Ganjo B (Mexico), Rumba 7, Songpati, Rhumba Machines, Dance Academies, Kin Balam, Alpha Yaya, plus DJs and guests, a market, food trucks. Event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets $20 or free for kids 12 and under. Info: Latinsummerfest.com.

“Under Paris Skies: Music of Edith Piaf” at Surrey City Hall’s Centre Stage theatre on Sept. 30, featuring the voice of Edie Daponte. “With her characteristic charm, exquisite musicianship and powerful vocals, award-winning singer Edie DaPonte brings to life Edith Piaf – widely regarded as France’s national chanteuse – for an unforgettable evening of music.” Concert at 3 p.m. Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/27100.aspx.

Jazz Vespers at Northwood United Church: Hour-long concert events on second and fourth Sundays at church, 8855 156th St., Surrey, 4 p.m. start, Northwood-united.org. Note: Series is on hiatus for summer, will start again in the fall.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub/band-calendar.

The Flamingo: Live entertainment in three bars, 10768 King George Blvd., Surrey. Info: theflamingo.ca/events. Friday August 31: The Mike Machado Trio (Rock Covers), Redbird Room, Doors at 5:00pm, Show at 8:00pm, no cover; Fri day August 31: Hale Road w/Touch The Sun, Sunset Gore, & Guest (Hard Rock). Blackbird Hall, Doors at 8:00pm, Show at 8:30pm, $10 advance, $13 at the door.

Dublin Crossing: Live music and more at Irish-themed bar, 18789 Fraser Hwy., Surrey. 604-575-5470, Dublincrossing.com. Magic with Rick Mearns on Wednesdays.

The Taphouse Guildford: Upscale music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey, featuring DJ nights (Thurs.-Sat.), live music (Sun./Tues.), karaoke (Wed.), trivia (Mon.). Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca.

Elements Casino: Live music and special events at 300-seat licensed venue, 17755 60th Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Elementscasinosurrey.com.

MARKETS

Surrey Urban Farmers Market held at North Surrey rec centre/Surrey Central SkyTrain plaza to Oct. 6, Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m., 10275 City Parkway, featuring “Make, Bake or Grow” vendors, live music. Info: surreymarket.org, 778-228-FARM (3276), info@surreymarket.org.

Cloverdale Market Days: Live music, entertainment, vendors and more in downtown area of Cloverdale, final one for 2018 on Sept. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 176th Street between 56A and 58 Avenue. Event organized by Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association (CAEA).Info: cloverdale-ae.ca.

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176th St. (Hwy 15) and 62nd Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

Clayton Community Farmer’s Market at Clayton Heights Secondary School, 7003 188 St., from 10am to 3pm on alternating Sundays, to Sept. 30. Check claytonfarmersmarket.org for schedule.

YOUTH

Surrey Rides: A series of skateboard, scooter and bike events. Final event this year is on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Cloverdale Youth Park featuring timed competition and Best Trick contest. Info: surrey.ca/surreyrides.

ATTRACTIONS

Surrey’s Heritage Rail offers passengers “a journey back in time” on rail between Cloverdale and Sullivan (a 55-minute round trip) aboard restored interurban rail car, on Saturdays and Sundays to Sept. 30, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Not open on statutory holidays. Station at Highway 10 and 176A St. Info: 604-574-9056, fvhrs.org.

Bear Creek Park Train and MiniGolf: Train rides through the forest at Surrey’s largest park, at 13750 88th Ave. For hours and rates, call 604-501-1232 or visit bctrains.com.

EMPLOYMENT

Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair at Cloverdale Agriplex on Thursday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 17798 62nd Ave. “Your one-stop shop to your future is quickly approaching. Whether it be post secondary education or a new career, we will for sure have something you are looking for.” Free admission. Info: Facebook.com/bpeeducationcareerfairs.

“Get Surrey Working” Hiring Fair at Newton Recreation Centre on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 13730 72nd Ave., hosted by WorkBC Employment Services Centre and Pacific Community Resources Society. Free admission, 30 participating employers. “Annual hiring fair featuring employers committed to inclusive hiring practices in recognition of the Province’s Disability Employment Month. Bring your resume and meet with employers from various industries.” Info: getsurreyworking2018.eventbrite.ca, SurreyWorkBC.ca.

EDUCATION

Free outdoor legal advice clinic (“Pro Bono Going Public”) at Surrey City Hall Plaza on Wednesday, Sept. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. “Volunteer lawyers will provide free advice to low-income individuals with the following legal matters areas: Family, Employment, Civil, Residential Tenancy, Human Rights, Immigration, Debt/Collections.” To book an appointment, call 604-878-7400. Drop-ins are welcome but will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis. Info: advice-a-thon.ca

Free Family Education Series every Wednesday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., in Newton area. Contact Semone Trautman for location details (semone.trautman@fraserhealth.ca, 778-240-5431). “This is a free education series for families/natural supports who are supporting an adult loved one with a mental illness.”

Surrey English Language Centre provides free English language classes for new immigrants to Canada with proof of permanent residence, age 17 or older. “We offer full-time and evening LINC classes year-round, funded by Citizenship and Immigration Canada.” To register, call 604-582-7479, email selc@shaw.ca, visit 9801 King George Blvd. (suites #111 and #350), Surrey.

Free “English for the Workplace” classes at PICS in new Project Based Language Training Program (PBLT). “Students will learn and develop soft skills, job search, resume writing, interview skills, networking and much more.” Call 604-596-7722, ext. 138. Free childminding on site.

PETS/ANIMALS

Fraser Valley Pet Expo at Cloverdale Agriplex on Sept. 15-16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, at 17798 62 Ave. Cost is $10 adults, kids 14 and under free. “Kids will love interacting with all kinds of exotic animals, and pet parents will enjoy shopping from vendors or talking with groomers and other animal professionals.” Info: fraservalleypetexpo.com.

FESTIVALS

“Pie in the Plaza”: Annual event in Surrey returns on Saturday, Sept. 8. Taste B.C.’s largest blueberry pie while experiencing an afternoon of free family activities during this celebration of the city’s local agri-food sector, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central City Shopping Centre’s outdoor plaza. The free event, sponsored by Kin’s Farm Market, will feature live music by Pat Chessell Band, a ventriloquist performance by Norma McKnight, pony rides, face painting, an inflatable corn maze, exhibitor booths, and the creation of an 8’ diameter, 2,000-slice blueberry pie. Pie will be served following the opening ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visitsurrey.ca/events.

Fleetwood Festival: 20th annual community event on Saturday, Sept. 8 at Fleetwood Community Centre, 15996 84 Ave, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. “Celebrate 20 years of diversity, culture and community pride through a day of fun, entertainment and community building for all in Fleetwood.” Main Stage headliners are Rockin’ Robin and Bad Moon Risin’, plus free hip hop lessons, trackless train, extreme slide, mini golf, paddle boats, face painting, roving performers, bouncy castles and more. Contact: fleetwoodfestival@surrey.ca.

COMEDY

Pink’s Comedy Club: New comedy venue at Flamingo Hotel lounge featuring shows on select dates, 10768 King George Blvd. Info: showpass.com/pinks-comedy-club.

FOOD/DRINKS

Ukrainian “soul food” – perogies, cabbage rolls and borscht – available for sale on the last Friday of each month as fundraiser at Ukrainian Cultural Centre, 13512 108th Ave., Surrey, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. “Eat-in, take away, or ready for your freezer.” Info: 604-531-1923, 604-581-0313.

Holy Cross Ukrainian Church (13753 108th Ave., Surrey) can provide pyrogies and cabbage rolls for your large family gathering or reunion any time. Call 778-387-7071 for orders.

DANCES

An evening of live music and dancing at Eaglequest Coyote Creek, Saturday, Sept 22 from 7-11 p.m. with retro/British rock band, Nasty Habits. Doors and cash bar are open at 6, with food from Creekside Grill. Info: letsdanceevents.ca, call 604-538-7868. Admission $20.

White Rock Scottish Country Dance begins Wednesday, Sept. 5 at 7 pm at Sullivan Community Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. “Beginners, singles and couples welcome. Good company, lively music, great exercise.” Contact Maureen 604-536-1367 or online see wrscdc.org.

Surrey Fiddlers Old Time Dance takes place at Don Christian Recreation Centre (new location for event, 6220 184th St., Surrey) on first Tuesday of every month, except July and August, from 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $4. For info, call Evan, 604-576-1066.

Dance Without Limits (Surrey) on Thursdays at Chuck Bailey Rec Centre, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey. “The Cerebral Palsy Association of BC is offering a free, inclusive art program for children and youth 5-15 years old with any type of disability. Family members, siblings and friends are welcome. The program is run on a drop-in basis.” Info: bccerebralpalsy.com/programs/dance-without-limits.

Learn to Square Dance events at Chuck Bailey rec centre on Thursday evenings (Sept. to June), 6:30 p.m. start, 13458 107A Ave., Surrey, hosted by Wheeling 8’s Square Dance Club. “We are a wheelchair square dance club that do square dancing in wheel chairs. We welcome people in wheelchairs and their caregivers and any other people that would like to learn. We are a busy club going out to different places to show off our dancing skills.” Contact: Darlene, darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841.

Scottish Country Dance classes at Sullivan Hall, 6306 152nd St., Surrey. Hosted by White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club. “First class free, drop-in fee $5.” Events are held on Wednesday evenings each week, starting at 7 p.m. For info, call Maureen at 604-536-1367 or visit Wrscdc.org.

T.W. Twirlers Square Dance Club hosts events every Monday from 7 to 9 p.m. at Christian Life Assembly Church, #110-12332 Patullo Place, Surrey. All-ages event, first night is free admission. “It is ‘Friendship Set To Music.’ Come out and have fun learning to dance and meet new friends, for a social, fun night out.” Info: darlmel@shaw.ca, 604-358-2841. New classes start Sept. 10.

Surrey International Folk Dancing meets Thursdays from 7 to 10 pm at Walnut Road Elementary, 16152 82nd Ave., Surrey, from September to June. “First time free, no partner required. Wear comfortable shoes.” $4 drop-in fee. Info: Call Dale, 604-496-4236, Surreyfolkdance.org.

SENIORS

Tennis Club for Seniors (55+) plays Tuesday and Friday at Newton Athletic Park courts from 9 a.m. to noon. “Come join us. We welcome all abilities and play for fun and exercise.” Contact Newton Seniors Centre or Jan McLellan, 604-502-7844.

Jamming at Fleetwood: Golden-agers are invited to join group of senior musicians that meets every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., at 15996 84th Ave. “We play for the sheer pleasure of entertaining a dedicated audience who come in to listen or dance, every week. Lunch is available for purchase, and you can try your luck at winning a 50/50 draw.” Info: contact Mildred, email truderung37@gmail.com or call 604-789-5037.

VISUAL ART

Art Together gatherings at Surrey Art Gallery: “Make art, meet friends, and share your ideas. If you’re a young person, the gallery wants your help planning upcoming projects, programs, and events. This is a unique opportunity to create do-it-together art projects and learn a range of art media shoulder-to-shoulder with emerging to established mentoring artists.” Twice-month events, typically, at gallery. Email artgallery@surrey.ca to get involved, or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/21721.aspx.

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88th Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “The Art of Warmth: Peace Arch Weavers and Spinners Guild,” to Nov. 10; “Jim Bizzocchi: Ambient Landscape,” to January, 2019.

Thursday Artist Talk: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on first Thursday of every month at Bear Creek Park facility, 7:30 p.m. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca.

Newton Cultural Centre showcases works by local artists at 13530 72nd Ave. Info: 604-594-2700, Artscouncilofsurrey.ca.

Surrey Urban Screen: Digital art shown on screen on side of building at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, at 13458 107A Ave. Exhibit can be viewed from 30 minutes after sunset until midnight. Info: 604-598-5898, Surreyurbanscreen.ca.

NETWORKING

Valley Women’s Network Luncheons held on last Wednesday of every month at Eaglequest Golf Club, 7778 152nd St., Surrey. Event fee $27, or $30 at door for non-members. “Come share your business successes, goals with us and let us help one another.” Info: Valleywomensnetwork.com, 604-940-9355.

BUSINESS

Surrey Transportation Update Business Lunch with TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at Eaglequest Golf Course (7778 152 Street, Surrey). “Hear all about TransLink’s Regional Transportation Strategy and Investments in Surrey and the South Fraser Region.” Info: 604-581-7130.

“Hot Topic Dialogue on Proportional Representation and the Economy” hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 12 at Eaglequest Golf Course. Panelists to include Seth Klein (Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives) and Suzanne Anton (No BC Proportional Representation). Admission is free, registration required. Info: businessinsurrey.com.

10th Surrey International Trade Awards reception hosted by Surrey Board of Trade on Thursday, Sept. 13 at Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave., Surrey). “Help us celebrate the successful companies that engage in International Trade that make our business community here in Surrey so vibrant.” Info: 604-581-7130, businessinsurrey.com.

SBOT Business Reception at Four Points by Sheraton Surrey on Wednesday, Sept. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. “An evening of networking and fun at the newly renovated Four Points by Sheraton Surrey Hotel, a brand of upscale hotels targeted towards business travellers and small conventions. Come and enjoy drinks, appetizers, win prizes, and make new business contacts while networking with Surrey’s growing and diverse business community.” At 10410 158th St., Surrey. Free admission. To register, visit businessinsurrey.com or call 604-581-7130.

Surrey Agriculture Leadership Awards: Nominations are sought for event presented by Surrey Board of Trade, to recognize “achievement and innovation that has helped to change the landscape of agriculture in Surrey. A Surrey Board of Trade membership is not required, however the nominees must be based in Surrey.” Nomination deadline is 5 p.m. Oct. 5 (contact Rhona Doria at rhona@businessinsurrey.com or 604-634-0344). Winner to be announced at a SBOT reception on Nov. 15.

FASHION

Urban Looks fashion and beauty event Friday, Sept. 14 at Central City Shopping Centre (food court area), from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. “Hosted by the editors of I Like Her Style Vancouver, this free fashion and beauty preview will get you set for fall.” Fashion Shows at 12pm and 1:30pm, beauty demonstrations from 11am-3pm, Savings and Selfie Stations, and a contest to win a $500 gift card. Info: centralcity.ca, 604-587-7773.

GARDENING

North Surrey Horticultural Society meets at 7:30 p.m. on third Monday of the month, March through October, in the basement of Grace Community Church, 14618 110th Ave. “We have guest speakers on a wide variety of topics, a show bench, a sharing table, and like to get together and have fun and learn about gardening. We welcome all who are interested in gardening. Come by and drop in to a meeting and join us for coffee.” Info: 604-588-8977.

Cloverdale Garden Club meets on the second Thursday of the month, from September to June, at Clayton Community Hall, 18513 70th Ave., Surrey. Annual membership is $20, drop-in fee is $3. For information, contact Nancy, 604-530-4197.

South Surrey Garden Club: The club meets at 7 p.m. every fourth Wednesday (except August and December) at St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 12953 20th Ave. “We have a very active and full program with great speakers, field trips and workshops.” Info: Contact Kathy Starke at 604 535 8264 or visit Southsurreygardenclub.ca.

NATURE

Tour of Godwin Farm Biodiversity Preserve on Wednesday, Sept. 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 9016 164 St., Surrey. “Drop in to relax, unwind, and connect with the urban forest. Go at your own pace and explore Godwin Farm Biodiversity Preserve. Discover some of the plants, animals, and stories that make this place special through a variety of themed activities, including guided walks and hands-on stewardship. Drop in from 5pm – 7pm, and bring a picnic to make an evening of your visit.” Info: 604-542-5834, stewardship@surrey.ca.

Nature Work Parties on various dates this summer at Bose Forest Park, Bolivar Park, Hazelnut Meadows Community Park and Maple Green Park. “Drop in to a Nature Work Party and get your hands dirty removing invasive plants. Bring friends and family and join other nature lovers caring for Surrey’s unique urban forest. Everyone is welcome to participate — no experience is required. Tools, training, and light refreshments are provided.” For dates and other details, call 604-501-7687, email stewardship@surrey.ca or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/22609.aspx.

Birding Walks at various parks in Surrey hosted by Surrey Nature Centre (604-502-6065, environment@surrey.ca). Free to attend. “Join a local naturalist for a series of free monthly walks (September through May) to discover Surrey’s birds. Learn how these amazing creatures are adapted to their habitat and why our local urban parks are so important for their survival.” These walks are drop-in, rain or shine. “Please dress for the weather and bring a pair of binoculars and a field guide, if you have them.” Info: surrey.ca/culture-recreation/24773.aspx.

PROGRAMS

Divorce Care service program for those going through divorce or separation. Group sessions in Surrey every Saturday from 1-2:30 p.m. One-time charge of $25 to cover cost of manual/study book. Email johann.breyten@gmail.com or call 604-542-9300.

LIBRARIES

Coast Capital Reading Buddies program at Surrey Libraries: “Parents, does your child need practice reading? If your child is in grades 2-4 and could benefit from reading practice, sign him/her up for this free program,” at various libraries in Surrey. Info: surreylibraries.ca/services/teens/coast-capital-savings-reading-buddies.

WALKS/RUNS

Paws for a Cause fundraiser at Surrey’s Sullivan Park on Sunday, Sept. 9. “Animal lovers are invited to join us in a day full of fun-filled activities, including a carnival-themed fair with games and prizes for all ages. You’ll be able to visit our vendors – who will have products available for both humans and animals – and can also enjoy delicious vegan, vegetarian and SPCA Certified food options.” Info: spca.bc.ca/walk.

Terry Fox Run held at four locations in Surrey on Sunday, Sept. 16, in South Surrey, Fleetwood, Cloverdale, and Fraser Heights, in support of Terry Fox Foundation. “Participants can run, walk, bike, and blade. By joining, you will be an integral part of carrying Terry’s torch and helping your community contribute to the $750 million already raised for cancer research worldwide.” Info: 1.888.836.9786, terryfox.org.

REUNIONS

Class of 1968 at Princess Margaret Senior Secondary 50th reunion on Sept. 13 at Newlands Golf & Country Club in Langley. Doors open at 4 p.m., admission is $50 (no tickets at the door). Info: marthaboyce710@gmail.com.

CLUBS/GROUPS

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a smaller group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling and dancing, picnics, etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members are welcome.” Call Roy at 604-593-1918 or Lyla at 604-594-2860.

Surrey Trekkers walking club hosts walks for all ages. First five walks are free, then $1 or $2 depending on type of walk, with socializing after walks. Info: surreytrekkers.com.

Surrey Beekeepers Association meetings held on third Wednesday of each month, 7:30 p.m. start at Honeybee Centre, 7480 176th St., Surrey. Contact Don or Fran Carter, 604-591-3262. “All welcome to attend and learn about bees.”

CFUW (Canadian Federation of University Women) North Delta/Surrey is a club open to all women graduates, students and associates who support the mission and ideals of CFUW, which provides annual scholarships and bursaries to deserving female graduates who are going on to university. The club meets monthly from September to June. Contact Heather at 604-591-7678 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: Closed for renovations until September 2018. Located at 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/heritage, 604-592-6956.

Historic Stewart Farm: Facility located at site of 1894 farmhouse and heritage gardens, at 13723 Crescent Rd., South Surrey. Info: 604-592-6956, www.surrey.ca/heritage.

Surrey Archives: Info: 604-502-6459 or archives@surrey.ca. 17671 56th Ave, Cloverdale.

HEALTH

Peer Family Support Group meets on the first Thursday of the month, 6:30 to 7:30 pm at 9803 140th St., Surrey (Newton area). 19+, free. “This is a free support group for families/natural support people who are supporting an adult loved one who struggles with mental health.” For details, contact Jennifer Hopkins (jennifer.hopkins@fraserhealth.ca, 778-241-6825).

Mental Health Family and Friends Info Night: “Support and information for friends and family of people struggling with mental illness. New members are always welcome,” on first and third Thursday of every month at SMH- Psychiatry Board room, 4th floor. For more information, call Hardeep 604-574-1976 or frasersouth@bcss.org

Al-Anon: “When you don’t know where to turn because someone drinks too much, Al-Anon family groups can help.” Call 888-425-2666, M-F, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., or visit Al-anon.alateen.org.

Nar Anon: “If you have a family member or friend struggling with addiction problems, then Nar Anon may be the place for you. We meet Tuesdays at Bethany-Newton United Church, 60th and 148th St., Surrey. Meetings start at 7:45 p.m.” Info: nar-anonbcregion.org.

Cancer: Thriving and Surviving Program, on Tuesdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon at Elim Village – The Oasis, 9008 158th St., Surrey. “A self-management program designed for people who have completed treatment and are living with or have been affected by cancer. Caregivers are also welcome to attend.” Info: Selfmanagementbc.ca.

Surrey Multiple Sclerosis support meetings held on the last Wednesday of every month, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Fleetwood Christian Reformed Church, 9165 160th St., Surrey. Info: Contact Cheryl (tcheryl@telus.net, 604-581-3758) or Barb (778-373-0284).

Tao Healing Group (formerly Soul Power) Surrey: “Learn simple but powerful self-healing techniques for any aspect of life, with Certified Healers and Teachers. Receive free healing and blessings.” Tuesday evenings at 7pm, Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Dr., “Everyone is welcome, and no previous experience is necessary.” By donation, info: 778-379-9920.

CALLS

The Versatiles seek retirees to join their ranks – those who like entertaining, singing, dancing or just acting out. Call 604-613-3116 for more information on the group, and for time and locations of rehearsals, starting Monday, Aug. 20.

Peace Arch Women’s Chorus rehearses Wednesdays at Newton Cultural Centre from 7 to 10 p.m., 13530 72 Ave. “We are a women’s singing group – we perform a cappella, barbershop style. Visitors, guests, and interested women of all ages are welcome to drop in. Come watch us sing, warm up with us on the risers, find out if you are a Sweet Adeline in waiting.” Info: peacearchsings.com or contact Jude, 604 892 4997.

The Vaudevillians are auditioning now for their 2018 show. “If you sing, dance, act, play a musical instrument or have any other theatrical talent, and would like to be a part of this fun-loving group of seniors, then we invite you to come out to a rehearsal and meet the troupe. We rehearse every Monday at Surrey Free Methodist Church on 96th Avenue.” Contact Alannah Jacques at 604-594-6645 or ajacques@dccnet.com.

The Aequitas Singers, a community-based, non-auditioned choir, seeks new members (19+). With philosophy of “justice, respect, equality,” choir meets at David Brankin Elementary, 9160 128th St., Surrey, on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. (at back of the school, near grass field). Contact artistic director Carol Sirianni at sirianni_c@surreyschools.ca or 604-595-6029. Open rehearsals Sept. 11, 18, 25, 2018.

VOLUNTEERS

Surrey Hospice Volunteer Training Program from Sept. 20 to Nov. 3 at #101-13463 78th Ave. Fee is $100. “This 33-hour course provides an introduction to Hospice Palliative Care, knowledge and skills necessary to work as a hospice volunteer with those impacted by serious, life threatening illness or grieving a loss by death. Some topics covered are Palliative Care; Bereavement; Communication; Self-Care. This course is experiential and will require participants to share on a personal level.” Info: surreyhospice.com/volunteer, 604-584-7006.

Guildford Lions Club seeks new members for its work in the community. Club meets on second and fourth Tuesday of month, 6:30 p.m., at Boston Pizza restaurant, 15125 100th Ave. For info, email guildfordlions@outlook.com or contact Joe Brown, 778-319-9606.

Surrey Hospice Society: “Gain confidence by giving back to your community, develop skills for working in Social Work, Counseling, Mental Health professions. We have opportunities for you to join our expanding palliative and bereavement programs.” Info: surreyhospice.com.

Surrey RCMP accepts volunteer applications “from individuals with a keen interest in public safety and making a positive difference through community and crime prevention programs,” via surrey.rcmp.ca. “Volunteers participate in a variety of crime prevention programs and play a key role at events across the city, hosting Surrey RCMP information booths and providing public safety information.”

Volunteer docents sought at Surrey Art Gallery: Volunteers needed to lead weekday school group tours of gallery’s contemporary art exhibitions. Info: surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Co-ordinator, at artsvolunteer@surrey.ca or 604-501-5198.

Volunteer Cancer Drivers organization seeks drivers in North Surrey/North Delta and other communities. “We have over 100 volunteer drivers but need more to meet the increasing demand for service to cancer patients.” Info: volunteercancerdrivers.ca or phone 604-515-5400.

The Learning Disabilities Association of BC is recruiting volunteers for its fall tutoring program to help children and youth learn to read or do math. Training provided. Call 604-591-5156 for info, or email info@ldafs.org.

Big Sisters of BC Lower Mainland needs volunteer mentors throughout the Lower Mainland, especially in Surrey. “As we grow to support more girls in Surrey, so too must we grow our pool of volunteers.” Info: 604-873-4525, bigsisters.bc.ca.

Fraser Health Crisis Line needs volunteers: “We operate 24/7 and recruit year-round with 5-6 training sessions per year. We are 90 per cent volunteer-based relying on over 27,000 volunteer hours annually to answer nearly 45,000 calls per year. Develop skills for social work, counseling, mental health, policing, E-Comm 911, grad school and so much more.” Info: Optionsbc.ca/volunteer-at-options, 604-584-5811, ext. 1309.

Canadian Cancer Society: “Campaign volunteers and Community Office Support volunteers are needed at our Surrey office at 10362 King George Blvd. For more information, contact kristina.gao@bc.cancer.ca or apply directly at Cancervolunteer.ca.

Alzheimer Society of B.C. seeks volunteers to help Surrey families live well with dementia. The society is looking for a volunteer to facilitate its local caregiver support group. “This involves leading a monthly meeting, maintaining group attendance records and using Society materials to provide information to the group.” A time commitment of three to six hours per month is required. Training is provided. Contact the Resource Centre at 604-449-5000 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org. Info: Alzheimerbc.org.

Surrey Hospice Society, which offers programs and services in hospice, palliative and bereavement care (all offered free of charge), needs volunteers and also donations to support its programs. To help, call 604-584-7006, email admin@surreyhospice.com or visit #1-15243 91st Ave., Surrey.

Surrey Art Gallery Association seeks volunteers for its gift shop at its Bear Creek Park facility. “If you enjoy meeting new people and local artists, being around unique and finely crafted artworks by artists from around the Lower Mainland, this is the place for you.” Contact Joan Owen, 604-531-8118.

MOVIE THEATRES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138th St. (Newton Centre, near 72nd Ave., Surrey). 604-592-4441. Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101st Ave. 604-581-1716, Landmarkcinemas.com

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72nd Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400.