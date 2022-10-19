SURREY EVENTS: Beer festival, Halloween happenings, Diwali and more (Oct. 19 and beyond)

The band Post-Modern Connection will perform during the Brewhalla Beer & Music Festival at the Agriplex hall at Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 29. See listing under Festivals. (Photo: facebook.com/postmconnection)

CONCERTS

Jazz Vespers in the Valley concerts at Northwood United Church in Fleetwood on select Sundays, 3:30 p.m. Suggested donation: $10. For schedule visit northwood-united.org or call 604-581-8454. Church at 8855 156 St., Surrey.

“The Life and Times of Um Kulthoum” with Marwa Nagy, a concert in collaboration with National Geographic’s Beyond King Tut Exhibit, on Oct. 30 at Bell Performing Arts Centre, Surrey. Tickets/info: 604-507-6355, or bellperformingartscentre.com.

Yung Tory in concert with Tome, Nov. 12 concert presented by Festival African Heritage Music Dance Society (recipient of the 2022 Bell Performing Arts Centre Community Program Award). Tickets/info: 604-507-6355, or bellperformingartscentre.com.

A Celtic Family Christmas concert with Natalie MacMaster, Donell Leahy and family at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Nov. 25. Tickets: livenation.com.

“Coffee Concert: Clarinet a la Carte” featuring James Campbell and classical series hosts Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann, 2 p.m. Dec. 1 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Tchaikovsky’s Winter Daydreams”: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performs Surrey Nights series concert Dec. 3 at Bell Performing Arts Centre. “One of the great pianists of our time, Sergei Babayan, makes his long-awaited debut with the VSO playing Mozart.” Tickets/info: vancouversymphony.ca.

Infinitus: String trio mixes classical music with beatboxing and body percussion, 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at city hall’s Centre Stage, part of Surrey Spark Stages events for kids. Tickets $21, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Holly Jolly Christmas” with Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir concert 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. Tickets: 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

THEATRE/STAGE

“Together Wherever We Go”: Stories about Gypsy Rose Lee featuring Erik Lee Preminger, son of the burlesque legend, at Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre on Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. Tickets/info: tickets.surrey.ca, call 604-501-5566.

“War of the Worlds”: Pivot Theatre presents the 1938 radio script directed by Rita Price, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Bethany Newton United Church, 14853 60 Ave., Surrey. “Come join us for a staged reading of the script that made Orson Welles infamous!” Tickets on pivottheatre.ca and on Ticket Owl.

“Love, Loss and What You Wore”: Naked Stage Readers Theatre presents readings of script, Nov. 4-6 at Newton Cultural Centre. “An intimate collection of stories by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron and based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman, as well as on the recollection of the Ephrons’ friends.” Info: nspsociety.com.

“A Late Snow”: Pivot Theatre presents a play by Jane Chambers at Bethany-Newton United Church from Nov. 17-26 (select dates), 14853 60 Ave, Surrey. “Caught in a late spring snowstorm, college English professor Ellie is trapped in a snowbound cabin with her current lover, her former lover, her very first lover, and her future partner. Directed by Cathie Young.” Info: pivottheatre.ca.

“Sleeping Beauty: The Musical Panto” staged by Fraser Valley Musical Theatre from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 (select dates) at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, 13750 88 Ave. Written by Stephen Curtis. Tickets and info: fvgss.org, 604-501-5566.

FESTIVALS

Brewhalla Beer & Music Festival at Agriplex, Cloverdale Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 6 p.m. “Sip & sample products from 24 craft breweries, wineries and cideries while enjoying live music from 8 local, talented artists/bands.” Tickets are $45, brewhalla.ca/festivals/cloverdale.

Bear Creek Lights event Nov. 4 to 18 (closed Remembrance Day on Nov. 11), from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly. Entry every 30 minutes. “This year, enjoy a reimagined display that brings nature to the forefront, featuring stunning light displays that enhance the natural landscape of the park. Enjoy a safe, accessible, family-friendly light display throughout the park’s one-kilometre garden walking loop. Food trucks will be available on select nights.” Free, tickets required for entry. Info: 604-501-5566, email partnersinparks@surrey.ca. Bear Creek Park: 13750 88 Ave.

HALLOWEEN

Spooktacular Newton event Saturday, Oct. 29 from 11am-4pm on 137 Street between 72 Ave & 74 Ave. Free for all ages, rain or shine. “Trick-or-treating, mini golf, kid fun zone, face painting, food trucks, bouncy castles and games, dance performances by City Entertainment, free pumpkin (by donation to Surrey Food Bank). Costumes encouraged. Info: newtonbia.com/spooktacular or call Newton BIA, 604-593-2294.

Halloween Family Dance at Fleetwood Community Centre on Oct. 28 from 6pm to 8:30pm. “Enjoy music for all ages, crafts for kids, themed activities and prizes for the best costumes. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Price is $9.40 per person.” To sign up: Search for event on surrey.ca, 604-501-5100.

Victorian Night of Mystery at Historic Stewart Farm on Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m. Participants are given a role and clues to unravel the mystery throughout the evening. Appetizers and beverages included. Price is $21 per person. To sign up: Search for event on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

Halloween Hoopla Skates: Oct. 29 at 2-4 p.m. at South Surrey Arena, also October 30 at noon to 1:45 p.m. at Newton Arena. “On-ice games, off-ice activities, prizes and more. Regular drop-in admission rates apply. Skate & helmet rentals are available.” To sign up: Search for event on surrey.ca, call 604-501-5100.

Halloween Fun event on Friday, Oct. 21 from 6pm to 8pm at Bridgeview Community Centre. “Get into the Halloween spirit with themed activities and crafts. Costumes are encouraged but not required. Price is $7.50 per person.” To sign up: Search for event on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

Pumpkin Train (daytime) and Scream Train at Bear Creek Park Train, to Oct. 31. For tickets and more info, visit bctrains.com.

Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors returns to Newton through the month of October, with three haunted houses and more, at 12570 72 Ave. Info: cougarcreekhouseofhorrors.com.

Art’s Nursery 8th annual “Scarecrow Stroll for Charity” runs until Halloween with more than 60 “creative and crazy” scarecrows on display 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 8940 192nd St. Each scarecrow is sponsored by local businesses. Post on artsnursery.com lists Versatiles, OWL and Pacific Parklands as charities supported.

CHRISTMAS

Lumagica returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds from Nov. 25 to Dec. 30, featuring “the brightest light festival in British Columbia” with live music, food, vendors, Santa and more. Info: lumagica.ca.

Surrey Santa Parade of Lights/Big Rigs for Kids returns to Cloverdale and Downtown Surrey on Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 5 p.m. in Cloverdale, ending at Central City mall. Parade route and other details found on surreysantaparade.com.

DANCE

“Beauty of the East”: An inaugural dance showcase Saturday, Oct 29, 6:30 p.m., at Bell Performing Arts Centre featuring Juno Dance Arts Dance Academy, a Chinese traditional dance academy located in Surrey.”An epic journey through a millennium of magnificent, long-standing culture of dance.” Tickets: bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

COMEDY

An Evening With Mary Walsh: At Main Stage at Surrey Arts Centre on Saturday, Oct. 29. “Join Canadian cultural icon, comedienne, and social activist, Mary Walsh, as she performs some of her best comedic bits and most popular characters from Dancing With Rage, CODCO and This Hour Has 22 Minutes, along with up-to-the-minute local political satire.” Tickets $54, 604-501-5566, tickets.surrey.ca.

“Jealous of Sabjiwala” by Abhishek Upmanyu, presented by Oho Productions at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Nov. 6. Tickets/info: 604-507-6355, or bellperformingartscentre.com.

The Comic Strippers: Male stripper parody and improv-comedy show returns to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets and info: bellperformingartscentre.com or call 604-507-6355.

Yuk Yuk’s comedy club at Elements Casino Surrey, with shows Friday/Saturday at 17755 60 Ave., Cloverdale. For calendar and tickets, visit yukyuks.com/surrey or call 1-800-899-9136, ext. 0. Oct. 21-22: Sebastien Bourgault; Oct. 28-29: Chris Griffin.

BARS/NIGHTLIFE

Donegal’s Irish House: Live music and more at 12054 96th Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-584-2112, donegals.pub.

Dublin Crossing: Live music on stage at 18789 Fraser Hwy. 604-575-5470, online at Dublincrossing.com.

Mojitos: Latin music and more at The Turf Hotel, by bands and DJs, 12411 King George Blvd. Info: 778-223-6936, facebook.com/mojitosurrey.

Taphouse Guildford: Music/sports bar, 15330 102A Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-583-8828, Thetaphouse.ca. DJ Paul the Wall (Fri./Sat.).

Brewster’s Pub: Live music Saturday nights at 7380 King George Blvd. No cover. Info: brewsterspub.ca, facebook.com/BrewstersPub.

MOVIES

Hollywood 3 Cinemas: 7125 138 St., Newton. 604-592-4441. Movie listings: Hollywoodcinema.ca.

Landmark Cinemas 12 Guildford: 15051 101 Ave. 604-581-1716, Info: Landmarkcinemas.com.

Strawberry Hill Cineplex: 12161 72 Ave., Surrey. 604-501-9400, cineplex.com.

FLEA MARKET

The Cloverdale Market: “Your Weekly Treasure Hunt” in two buildings with 200 tables and 100+ outdoor spots, open every Sunday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cloverdale Fairgrounds, off 176 St. (Hwy 15) and 62 Ave., Surrey. Info: 604-837-1676, Cloverdalemarket.ca.

LIBRARIES

Authors Among Us: Surrey Libraries hosts local authors for online Q & A sessions. For a detailed calendar of events/authors, visit surreylibraries.ca/events.

DIWALI

Diwali Gala presented by Fraser Valley Desis on Friday, Oct. 21 at Kanna Banquet Hall, near Scott Road Station, Surrey, featuring food, dance, music, fireworks, fashion and more. Contact Vikas (778-855-4155) or Monika (604-704-7966) for tickets.

Diwali Ladies-Only Dance Party Oct. 23 at Empire Banquet Hall in Newton, doors 5 p.m. at 12888 80 Ave. For info, search “LADIES DANCE PARTY (DIWALI SPECIAL)” on eventbrite.ca.

Mega Diwali Show hosted by V4U Entertainment and Gujarati Society of B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Mirage Banquet Hall. “Everyone is invited to join this sparkling event to enjoy a unique light show, traditional Diwali activities and a festive cultural entertainment program lined up for the evening.” Tickets are $40. Info: facebook.com/V4ULive, or call 604-377-0307. Event supports Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

SPORTS

Powerplay Hockey League is a fun league for boys and girls aged 6-9 and 10-13 who want to play the sport they love in an environment focused on fair play and participation. “Learn the rules of the game, practice your skills, and experience being part of a team all at an affordable price. No body-checking allowed.” Fall sessions at Sport & Leisure Complex on Sundays. Fee: $139.50 for 10 sessions. Goalies play for free. More info: 604-501-5875.

Surrey Eagles: Junior A hockey games at South Surrey Arena. For schedule and tickets, visit surreyeagles.ca or call 604-531-GOAL (4625).

Surrey Knights: Junior B hockey games at North Surrey Sport & Ice Complex, 10950 126A St., in PJHL league action. Home games Thursdays, 7 p.m. Schedule: surreyknights.ca.

KIDS/YOUTH

14th Annual Surrey Kids Conference Nov. 4-5 at Surrey City Hall. Free admission. “The largest conference for kids in Surrey is back! Have your child be a part of the Surrey Kids Conference on Friday November 4 at 4:30pm to 7:30pm and Saturday November 5 at 8:30am to 12pm at Surrey City Hall. Children will learn new skills, have fun, and make new friends in their community. Sign up your children ages 6 to 12 in fun workshops; this year’s theme is ‘The Right to Move!” Info: 604-501-5100.

MYzone After School Drop-In Program offers activities for children ages 8 to 12 at reopened recreation facilities in Surrey, from October to the end of June. “Play games, make arts & crafts, learn new things, take part in community projects, have quiet time for reading or homework in supervised and safe environment.” Info on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5100.

SENIORS

Senior’s bingo every Saturday from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre in Whalley. Cards are 25 cents each. Telephone registration is required: 604-598-5898.

Technology Forums for seniors hosted by City of Surrey. Events Nov. 5 at Newton Seniors Centre and Feb. 11 at Clayton Community Centre. “Free forums aim to help seniors learn about relevant digital resources that support healthy active aging, make life easier and enhance social connectedness.” Secure spot by phone at 604-501-5100, online at surrey.ca/register, or in-person at any Surrey Parks, Recreation & Culture facility.

Surrey Singles Over Sixty: “We are a group that meet for dinners, card games, bowling, dancing, picnics etc. We are based in the North Surrey/North Delta area. New members (fully vaccinated) are welcome.” Call Georgie at 604-585-7304 or Bob at 778-545-5350.

TALK (Third Age Learning at Kwantlen): Program promises “creative and stimulating educational activities” for the 50-plus age group in Surrey and surrounding cities, with a mix of in-person and online events. TALK courses are “ideal for retirees who want to continue learning.” Fees range from $15 to $30, plus $10 annual membership fee. Info: kpu.ca/talk, 604-599-3077.

Seniors Centre Without Walls: Join various presenters for telephone-based exercises, literature or coffee clubs, learning mindfulness or estate planning. View details for information about the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls initiative by Seniors Come Share Society and register by calling 604-531-9400 ext. 205 or scww@comeshare.ca.

BUSINESS

Metro Vancouver Black Business Expo 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 22 at St. Matthew’s R.C. Parish (Gymnasium), 16079 88 Ave., Surrey, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Expo is designed to showcase Black-owned businesses and organizations and equip them with resources available to grow. The event will feature networking sessions, grant and funding opportunities, discussions on retail, e-commerce, and more.” Admission is free to the public. Aspiring exhibitors, and sponsors can register for the event at https://bit.ly/VanBlackBizExpo2022.

AWARDS

Surrey Business Excellence Awards: Surrey Board of Trade hosts annual event Wednesday, Nov. 9 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, with winners in seven categories. Tickets are $150 each for members or $175 for non-members. Tables of 11 are available. Tickets can be purchased at businessinsurrey.com, call 604-581-7130.

CRAFT FAIRS

Whalley Community Improvement Association hosts Christmas Arts and Crafts Fair, Dec. 3 from 11 am to 3 pm in Surrey City Centre Library, 10350 University Drive, Surrey. “Delicious festive food, craft tables, a raffle draw to win beautiful door prizes. Admission is non-perishable food donation or items to the Surrey Food Bank.” Info: Email whalleycia@gmail.com.

WALK/RUN

Surrey Walks Together: City hall initiative encourages residents to “reconnect with others while walking to improve both mental and physical health.” Meeting locations are posted to Surrey Walks website (surrey.ca/parks-recreation/surrey-walks) along with other walking resources including trail maps, information on self-guided walks, walking groups, charity walks and more.

ARTS

Surrey Muse: Interdisciplinary art and literature presentation group meets on fourth Friday of each month except December (5:30-8:30 p.m.). Gatherings feature an author, a poet and an artist/performer at varying levels of artistic development, followed by an Open Mic session. Virtual gatherings continue for now. Info: surreymuse.wordpress.com, facebook.com/surreymuse.

GALLERIES

Surrey Art Gallery: Gallery at Bear Creek Park, 88 Ave./King George Blvd. 604-501-5566, Surrey.ca/artgallery. “Concealed Cultures: Visualizing the Black Vernacular,” to Dec. 11, with “I see; I breath; I am!”; “Henry Tsang: Tansy Point,” to Dec. 11; Video installation “Zachery Cameron Longboy: Guardian of Sleep,” to Nov. 26.

Newton Cultural Centre features works by local artists at 13530 72 Ave., at venue of the Arts Council of Surrey. For calendar visit artscouncilofsurrey.ca, or call 604-594-2700.

Thursday Artist Talks: Events hosted by Surrey Art Gallery Association (SAGA) on the first Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m. Free. Info: 604-501-5566, Arts.surrey.ca. On Facebook.surreyartgalleryassociation. Nov. 3: Zachery C Longboy on “Evolving Biography in Storytelling”; Dec. 1: Lyn Verra-Lay on “Sharing Art With the Community.”

TALKS

“Compelling Conversations” event with Kim Baird, former chief of Tsawwassen First Nations, on “Reconciliation 101” hosted by KPU Talks (Third Age Learning) at Kwantlen Surrey campus on Nov. 7 from 7-8:30 p.m. Free admission, Cedar buidling, room 1205A. Also on Zoom. Register at 604 599 3077 or email talk@kpu.ca.

HISTORY

Japanese Canadian History in Surrey event hosted by Heritage Surrey on Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. start. “Explore the history of the Japanese Canadian community in Surrey through this talk presented by Lorene Oikawa, President of the National Association of Japanese Canadians.” Free. Register at 604.501.5100 or online at https://tinyurl.com/3p2zasuk.

MUSEUMS

Museum of Surrey: At 17710 56A Ave., Cloverdale. Info: Surrey.ca/museum, 604-592-6956. “Surrey on Screen” exhibit of movie and TV moments in Surrey’s history, to April 2023; “Our Living Languages” travelling exhibit in Indigenous Hall, to April 9.

WORKSHOPS

The Network to Eliminate Violence in Relationships (NEVR) is offering free 3-hour online workshops every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 9am-12pm, 1pm-4pm. “The goal of the workshop is to learn to identify different types of abuse, support survivors of abuse and learn how to find additional supports and resources for survivors of abuse.” Email nevr@kpu to register for a free VIP workshop. Info: 604-599-2267.

FUNDRAISERS

Surrey Hospice’s annual Halloween Howl: “A great way to meet new people and to support our society, all proceeds go to funding our free community programs,” Saturday, Oct. 29 at Rusty’s pub in Cloverdale. Info and tickets: surreyhospice.com/events.

CONFERENCE

Surrey International Writers’ Conference: From Oct. 21-23, this annual event attracts hundreds of writers to the city from points around the globe, with workshops, panel discussions and “Night Owl” events at the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and also online, siwc.ca.

SALES

Cloverdale Guitar Swap & Sale at Shannon Hall, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct 29. Tables rental available, email Vango90@gmail.com. Admission: $5/person.

CALLS

Peace Arch Chorus: A capella group celebrates 50th anniversary this year, with plans for a Celebration Concert on Dec. 3. Rehearsals are at Newton Cultural Centre under the direction of Elvera Collier and assistant director Bev Feick. “Auditioned members are provided with excellent musical education and vocal coaching.” Chorus welcomes women to join. Info: peacearchchorus.ca.

Aequitas Singers: ”Located in Surrey, Aequitas Singers is an adult-only, non-auditioned choir that sings to bring hope, to raise awareness of social justice issues, and to have fun.” New singers can attend rehearsals Tuesdays at 7 p.m.; for details, email aequitassingerschoir@gmail.com. Info: aequitassingers.ca.

Soundscape A Capella Chorus: Love to sing? Check out our mixed-voice, auditioned community chorus for adults. Rehearsals Tuesday evenings at Fraser Heights Secondary, Surrey. Info: soundscapesings.ca/auditions.

Handel Society Choir invites new members. “We will be performing Handel’s ‘Messiah’ in the South Surrey/White Rock area at Christmas. Rehearsals are Tuesdays 7.30 p.m. at Cloverdale Canadian Reformed Church, on 174 Street and 60 Avenue. Soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices wanted.” Phone 604 202 7801 for information.

Westcoast Harmony Chorus: Group rehearses in Surrey at Parkland Community Church (9574 160th St.) on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. “A group of women and people of marginalized genders who love to sing and are personally committed to excellence and lasting friendships.” New members sought. Visit westcoastsings.com for info.

South Fraser Community Band is accepting new members. Rehearsals Thursdays 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Earl Marriott Secondary, 15751 16 Ave. “Email Membership@sfcb.ca to let us know you’re interested.” More info on website: sfcb.ca.

HEALTH

Recovery Canada: “We are a free, in-person, self-help support group for people experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression. In-person meeting Tuesdays 1:30-3pm at St. Cuthbert Anglican Church, 11601 82 Ave, Delta BC. For more info contact Anita at anitaendorse@gmail.com or 604-788-4633. The virtual meeting will continue Thursdays 7-8:30 pm. Contact Gilles at gilber005@yahoo.ca for more info, or visit RecoveryCanada.ca.

Surrey Prostate Cancer Support Group meetings on last Saturday of month at Valley View Memorial Gardens 14644 72 Ave., Surrey (no meetings July and December). “Everyone is invited who are interested in knowing more about prostate cancer. Coffee & cookies provided. Call 604 594-5257.”

VOLUNTEERS

Community Thrift Store: “Do you want to learn new skills? Would you like to meet new people? Can you spare 4 hours a day to volunteer at Newton’s Community Thrift Store, a joint project of Surrey Hospice Society and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society, 7138 King George Blvd. Call Donna at 604-599-9930 or visit shscommunitythriftstore.com/volunteer to learn more.

Surrey Art Gallery docent program seeks volunteers to lead weekday school group tours of contemporary art exhibitions. Visit “Volunteering at the Gallery” page on surrey.ca/artgallery or contact Chris Dawson-Murphy, Volunteer Coordinator, artsvolunteer@surrey.ca, 604-501-5198.

READ Surrey/White Rock Society is recruiting volunteer adult literacy tutors for their fall training. Info: readsurreywhiterock.com.

Fraser Health Crisis Line is marking 50 years of operation this year; that’s 50 years of 24/7 service delivered by volunteers. If you would like to volunteer, contact the Fraser Health Crisis Line: options.bc.ca/volunteer-at-options.

EDUCATION

READ Surrey/White Rock Society’s Partners Program offers free, one-to-one tutoring for adults who want reading, writing or math support. “If you or someone you know needs literacy help, call Shanti at 778-242-7323 or email readswrs@gmail.com.” Info at readsurreywhiterock.com.

