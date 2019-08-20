Danny Bhoy in a publicity photo.

Surrey date for Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy on ‘Age of Fools’ tour of Canada

Bell theatre date on Just For Laughs-presented tour of Canada

An “Age of Fools” tour will bring Danny Bhoy back to Surrey this fall.

The Scottish comedian will hit the stage at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Sunday, Dec. 8, on the final date of his fall tour of Canada.

“Don’t miss your chance to see this internationally-renowned and critically-acclaimed comic with his unique brand of observational storytelling as he explores life in a new era,” says a tour announcement from the Just For Laughs company.

Tickets for the Surrey date ($45) go on sale Friday (Aug. 23) at 10 a.m., along with those for Bhoy’s shows at Vancouver’s Chan Centre for the Performing Arts (Dec. 7) and Victoria’s Royal Theatre (Dec. 5).

Bhoy has twice performed at Surrey’s Bell theatre, first in 2014 and again in 2016.

Over the past five years, Bhoy has established himself as one of the best-selling comedians in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and his native Scotland. He’s made annual appearances at major festivals around the world, including Montreal’s Just For Laughs Festival.

Tour and ticket info is posted at hahaha.com/dannybhoy.

Also at the Bell this fall, Rick Mercer will tell jokes on a national tour promoted by the Just For Laughs company. The “Comedy Night in Canada” show will feature Mercer along with Ivan Decker, Debra DiGiovanni and Ali Hassan, on Sunday, Nov. 17.

Another Just For Laughs-backed show has Sugar Sammy headlining Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Oct. 5.


