Surrey dancer, 15, in ‘The Reality of a Dream: A Nutcracker Documentary,’ streaming online

‘Goh Ballet wants to give us opportunities and experience to improve on stage. It’s really exciting,’ Shino Liu says

A Surrey-area dancer is among five featured in “The Reality of a Dream: A Nutcracker Documentary,” a new project produced by the Goh Ballet dance company.

The film shows Shino Liu, 15, and four other ballerinas preparing for the biggest performance of the year, and of their careers so far, while guided by prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh.

Online, the behind-the scenes documentary movie can be viewed free for a month, from Dec. 10 to Jan. 10. On gohnutcracker.com/dream, fill out a form to receive a link and password to watch the film.

“This look at the dancers’ personal circumstances, sacrifices and sheer determination is shown in parallel to the ballet company’s necessity to showcase perfection, and the ballet world’s incredible pressure,” an event advisory says. “This insider’s view of the enormous undertaking feels like a guilty pleasure, but at the same time, like a well-deserved holiday treat.”

Another scene from 'The Reality of a Dream: A Nutcracker Documentary,' a new project created by Goh Ballet.

Born in Beijing, Shino began dancing in Canada soon after immigrating here, and joined Goh Ballet at age 12. Notes a bio: “Shino is currently part of Goh Ballet’s Senior Professional School half-day combined academic program, training six days per week whilst receiving her education to realize her dreams of becoming a professional ballet dancer.”

Filming of “The Reality of a Dream” has been done over the past couple of months, explained Shino, who goes to school at Magee Secondary in Vancouver.

“I’m going to watch (the documentary) when it goes live, but there’s a trailer that’s been released, and I’ve watched that,” Shino said.

“Last year we didn’t get the chance to perform, because the pandemic was really bad,” she added, “so now Goh Ballet wants to give us opportunities and experience to improve on stage. It’s really exciting.”

The RBC-backed film project is directed by Ryan Mah, with Black Rhino Creative.

Performers in the documentary are no stranger to struggle or the desire to belong. One of the dancers, Douglas Oliveira, is a refugee from Brazil. Another, Nathaniel Craig, is transgender, watched ballet as a child and always wanted to “be the girl.” The other featured dancers are Natalie May Dixon and Theepika Sivananthan.

The film also features interviews with celebrity ballet dancers including Karen Kain (National Ballet of Canada) and Céline Gittens (principal dancer, Birmingham Royal Ballet).

No question, the new documentary is different from Goh Ballet’s usual annual “Nutcracker” offering.

“There are certain rules in ballet,” Chan Hon Goh said, “but rules can be broken.”



