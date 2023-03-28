Founded more than 30 years ago, Vancouver Orpheus Male Choir is known for harmonious singing and entertaining performances. (Photo: vancouverorpheus.org)

MUSIC

Surrey concert offers ‘whirlwind trip’ across Canada with Vancouver Orpheus Male Choir

Sunday-afternoon show at Fleetwood church

A Surrey church will be filled with voices of Vancouver Orpheus Male Choir during a spring-tour kickoff this Sunday afternoon (April 2).

A thematic “Coast to Coast” concert at Fleetwood’s Northwood United Church is planned ahead of the choir’s two other dates in this region and a tour of the Maritimes later this spring.

The concert is co-sponsored by the “Go-Go Grannies” in support of their aid to under-served communities in sub-Saharan Africa. Partial proceeds go to the “Grannies” to support their work with Ubuntu Ogogo.

The choir is also booked to sing Sunday, April 16 at St. Mark’s Anglican Church in South Surrey and Saturday, May 6 at Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church in Vancouver.

Tickets are $25 for Sunday’s show at Northwood, a 3 p.m. start at 8855 156 St., Surrey. Students pay $15 for admission, and kids under 12 are free. More details are posted on the choir’s website, vancouverorpheus.org, or call Barbara Warren, 778-565-3555.

Founded in 1992, Vancouver Orpheus Male Choir is a community-based group of singers known for harmonious singing and entertaining performances under the direction of Liana Sanvard and accompanist Barry Yamanouchi. Joining the choir for the Surrey and Vancouver concerts is violinist Kira Gill.

“Join the choir as it takes the audience on a whirlwind trip across the country,” starts a concert advisory. “Starting in B.C., we hop on The Royal Hudson to join King George VI and Queen Elizabeth in celebrating their 1939 cross-Canada tour by rail. We make a quick detour to Vancouver Island to honour iconic Canadian painter Emily Carr (Klee Wyck) before touching down on the coast with the Fisherman’s Son.

“Leaving B.C.,” the advisory continues, “Orpheus lands briefly in the Kootenay’s Chasing Visions before heading east. Over the prairies the choir pays tribute to the recently deceased Ian Tyson singing Four Strong Winds. Then, while passing over Toronto, the choir lets our Ontario cousins know what Maritimers really think of them when they kick back Watching the Apples Grow.

“When Orpheus finally reaches Nova Scotia and PEI, they let loose with a Newfoundland folk song about Sarah and the frustrated tryst with her intended. A trip to the Maritimes would not be complete without a sea shantey and the choir delivers with Wellerman. The audience learns about all the goings on in Fogarty’s Cove. Also included is the ballad made famous by The Rankins, We Rise Again. All that and a few additional surprises.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
