ENTERTAINMENT

Surrey company to present ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ musical at Vancouver venue Aug. 4-6

Songs from the ‘iconic’ 1960 film will be performed live at QE Theatre

A Surrey-based entertainment company is set to present “the most expensive theatre production in Indian history” at a venue in Vancouver.

KVP Entertainers is behind the local staging of “Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical,” coming to Queen Elizabeth Theatre for a three-day run, Friday, Aug. 4 to Sunday, Aug. 6, as part of Cinema On Stage’s tour of North America.

“The musical’s soul is Indian classical music and Kathak dance, and the songs are performed live from the original film,” says a post on vtixonline.com, where tickets are sold for as low as $99, up to $399 for the best seats.

Produced by Shapoorji Pallonji and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the three-hour show is “where romance and royalty meet in a grand spectacle of music, dance, and drama.

English subtitles ensure that “a wider audience can enjoy the performance, transcending language barriers.”

Hundreds of artists, technicians and dancers are involved in the award-winning production.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Kamal Sharma launched KVP Entertainers in 1994 with a performance by Jagjit Singh at Vancouver’s Vogue Theatre. Since then the company has worked to bring South Asian-focused concerts to venues across Metro Vancouver.

“Mughal-e-Azam: The Musical” is based on the iconic 1960 film “Mughal-e-Azam,” Sharma noted.

“The film took 16 years to bring to life, breaking all records upon its release,” he said. “Now, seven years after the musical’s debut in Mumbai, it is set to captivate North American audiences with its grandeur and artistry.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Arts and EntertainmentdanceLive theatre

Arts and EntertainmentdanceLive theatre

