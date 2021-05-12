Interactive children’s show Under the Sea, presented online by Surrey Civic Theatres, starting May 28, includes graphics and animation as well as dance and music. (Contributed graphic)

Interactive children’s show Under the Sea, presented online by Surrey Civic Theatres, starting May 28, includes graphics and animation as well as dance and music. (Contributed graphic)

Surrey Civic Theatres’ Under the Sea an adventure for children

Online interactive show presented in English and French, May 28-June 11

Surrey Civic Theatres is inviting children of all ages to dive from the ‘sofa boat’ and participate in an exercise in imagination-immersion.

Under the Sea, offered on the SCT’s online platforms from May 28 to June 11, is principally directed at the very young (ages three to seven). But that doesn’t stop adults from joining youngsters in exploring the movement of sea creatures in this audience-participation-a-must presentation.

Part of SCT’s continuing commitment to help people staying home connect with the performing arts, the 30-minute show premieres on Friday, May 28 at 9 a.m. and will be available to watch for free on YouTube for two weeks in both an English and French language version (Sous la Mer).

Created by Foolish Operations – the group behind Surrey International Children’s Festival’s Paper Playground – Under the Sea includes dancing and creative movement from Sarah Gallos, music composed and performed by violinist Meredith Bates, and animation and graphics specifically created to enhance and engage children’s imaginations.

“We are thrilled to be able to share this performance with families, as well as provide a resource for people who work with the very young,” Foolish Operations artistic director Julie Lebel said, in a media release.

”This show is a specialized combination of music and movement designed to stimulate young children’s minds, bodies and creativity on so many different levels.”

On Wednesday, May 26, from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m., there will be a professional development workshop for early childhood educators, librarians who work with children, early years recreational leaders and parents.

In this session, participants will learn how to integrate the creative movements of Under the Sea in their practice. The workshop is free (pre-registration, through tickets.surrey.ca, is required) and will be led by Lebel and other artists from Foolish Operations.

To watch Under the Sea, tune in to the City of Surrey’s YouTube channel, the Digital Stage page, or Surrey Civic Theatres’ Facebook Page.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
