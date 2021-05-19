Christopher Jane as Batman in “Rise of the Bat,” a fan-made film written and directed by Ashvin Dayal. (Youtube screenshot)

Christopher Jane as Batman in “Rise of the Bat,” a fan-made film written and directed by Ashvin Dayal. (Youtube screenshot)

MOVIES

Surrey Batman fan makes a short film he calls ‘Rise of the Bat’

‘I chose Batman as my first film (because) everyone has an opinion of him,’ Ashvin Dayal says

Surrey’s Ashvin Dayal has added his name to the growing list of “fan-made” filmmakers.

The Queen Elizabeth Secondary graduate, 21, focused on the Batman character to write and direct “Rise of the Bat,” an 18-minute movie.

The dark, dramatic short has close to 1,600 views since it was first posted to Youtube on March 27.

Dayal says he’s been into movies and filming since he was a kid, creating little short films with his sister.

“I think I started getting serious in high school, pushing my limits of what I can film and produce,” Dayal told the Now-Leader. “I’ve always loved the action and adventure type of films so mainly I pursed that genre. This Batman film that I created was my first ever real film.”

The film leads with a disclaimer that “Chrash Productions and the following presentation are in no way affiliated with DC Comics or Warner Bros.” and that “‘Rise of the Bat’ is a non-profit film and is free to all. Enjoy.”

The plot: “With Gotham’s criminal rate rising through the roof, Commissioner Gordon investigates a continuous chain of murders all having a strange symbol carved into them. This is Gordon’s last straw as he needs help from a mask vigilante known as Batman.”

On Youtube, “Rise of the Bat” is posted to a True Junior channel that also features “Champion,” a 39-minute documentary about boxing that shows him “starting from nothing and becoming champion.”

Dayal contacted the Now-Leader after reading about a Star Wars fan film “Bucketheads” being shot in South Surrey.

“The reason I chose Batman as my first film was because everyone has an opinion of him,” Dayal explained. “There’s no right and wrong way we look at this character, and that was perfect for me, because it gave a chance to show people how I saw him.”

Creating the script was challenging, he said, with “so many rewrites I thought I would be writing forever.

“Once I created the script, my partner and I wanted to find some local talents,” Dayal explained. “Since the pandemic was upon us, I wanted to reach out to local businesses and ask if I can film in their area. This would benefit them because if the film did well then it would be promoting their business. After five days of shooting we finally edited the movie and had a live premiere on YouTube for everyone that was excited to see it.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

Just Posted

During his State of the City Address Tuesday Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said ‘Today, the Surrey Police Service is established.’ (Screen shot)
Watchdog dealing with complaints against Surrey Police despite force not being active

Paul Daynes aware of ‘at least six other letters of complaint’ beside his own to B.C. Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following South Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Christopher Jane as Batman in “Rise of the Bat,” a fan-made film written and directed by Ashvin Dayal. (Youtube screenshot)
Surrey Batman fan makes a short film he calls ‘Rise of the Bat’

‘I chose Batman as my first film (because) everyone has an opinion of him,’ Ashvin Dayal says

Surrey-based entrepreneur Ekam Panesar, 19, says he’s ready to take on the big delivery apps with his Dishpal App. (Zoom meeting photo)
OUR VIEW: Surrey’s resiliency shines

In dark times, let your light shine bright

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Crescent Beach saved two people from Semiahmoo Bay on Monday. (RCMSAR photo)
Two people rescued after being found clinging to boat in Semiahmoo Bay

Rough seas overturned vessel

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Transit police say they’ve apprehended alleged gang member Luis Manuel Baez and he’s now facing multiple charges. (Metro Vancouver Transit Police)
Transit police apprehend suspect involved in Lower Mainland gang activity

Luis Manuel Baez, 23, was spotted in the parking lot of Metrotown mall Tuesday afternoon

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on April 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Most Read