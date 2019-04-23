Members of White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club at a Surrey Museum event in 2015. (File photo)

Surrey-based Scottish country dance club to mark 65th anniversary with May party

Event planned for venue in South Vancouver

Members of White Rock Scottish Country Dance Club will celebrate the organization’s 65th anniversary at a venue in South Vancouver on May 4.

The Scottish Cultural Centre on Hudson St. will open for an afternoon of dancing that Saturday, with doors to open at 2:30 p.m. and a catered buffet to follow. Advance tickets are $65; for details call Laurie Lang, 604-944-6678.

The event will feature accordion player Alan Small and fiddler Gemma Donald of Scotland’s Lomond Ceilidh Band, according to an event post on wrscdc.org. The dance program will include everything from “Royal Deeside Railway” to “Bratach Bana,” with 15 others in between.

The dance club was founded in the fall of 1954 with gatherings every second week at the White Rock Hotel Hall for a fee of $3 for six meetings, notes a History section post on the website.

Club events have moved around to different venues over the years, with Surrey’s Sullivan Hall the current home for dance classes every Wednesday evening from September to May.

In the spring of 2014, the club’s diamond anniversary was celebrated at White Rock’s Star of the Sea Hall with music by The Marian Anderson Band.

The club president at the time, David Jackson, described Scottish country dance as an “aerobic and mental exercise” rehearsed weekly at Sullivan Hall. There, teacher Maureen Lyon pushes her pupils through a series of maneuvers. Lyon has been a director of the club for nearly 40 years. “These folks genuinely like one another, and move on the floor like a well-oiled machine,” noted a Now newspaper story published in 2014.


