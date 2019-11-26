Hooper Turnt Sanger. (Photo: facebook.com/pg/HooperTurntSanger)

MUSIC

Surrey-based musicians win at Fraser Valley Music Awards

Category winners included Hooper Turnt Sanger, Natalia Pardalis and Alexis Lynn

Three Surrey-based musicians were among winners during the fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards (FVMA), held in Chillwack last Thursday (Nov. 21).

Surrey’s Hooper Turnt Sanger took home the Hip Hop/Urban award, Natalia Pardalis was named the Jazz category winner and Alexis Lynn earned the Achievement by a First Nations/Indigenous Artist award.

Sixteen awards were handed out in front of a full house at Corky’s Irish Pub.

Hosted by local producer and comic Harry Doupe, the Fraser Valley Music Awards are an undertaking of CIVL Radio under the direction of station manager Aaron Levy.

In multiple categories, the award winners hailed from Abbotsford (four of them), Chilliwack (two), Langley (four), Maple Ridge (one), Mission (one) and Surrey (three).

Among the night’s biggest moments came with the presentation of the inaugural FVMA Lifetime Achievement Award to Trooper guitarist and co-founder Brian Smith, a Langley resident.

Prior to accepting the trophy, Smith and the crowd were treated to a congratulatory video featuring some of Canada’s top musicians as well as a variety of other well-wishers. The reel included Bill Henderson of the group Chilliwack, Mike Reno of Loverboy, Kim Mitchell, Bryan Adams’ guitarist Keith Scott, Tom Cochrane, Darby Mills of Headpins fame, D.O.A. leader Joey Keithley, Sass Jordan, former Barenaked Ladies singer Steven Page, and Odd’s Craig Northey, in addition to Rick Mercer, Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek, longtime agent Sam Feldman and 2019 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Hayley Wickenheiser.

Among those in attendance to help celebrate Smith were his wife Joanne and daughter Jolene, Ra McGuire (Trooper singer and musical partner for more than 50 years), and former bandmates Tommy Stewart and Doni Underhill.

Winners for the 2019 Fraser Valley Music Awards:

Blues – Dale Sawatzky (Langley)

Country – David Ivan Neil (Abbotsford)

Electronic – Stephen Carl O’Shea (Abbotsford)

Experimental – Kristin Witko (Abbotsford)

Folk – West My Friend (Langley)

Hip Hop/Urban – Hooper Turnt Sanger (Surrey)

Jazz – Natalia Pardalis (Surrey)

Metal – Eric “The Lightning” Taylor (Abbotsford)

Pop – Kristin Witko (Abbotsford)

Punk – Joanie Loves Chachi (Chilliwack)

Rock – Gone Sugar Die (Langley)

Achievement by a Female Artist – Lori Paul (Chilliwack)

Achievement by a First Nations/Indigenous Artist – Alexis Lynn (Surrey)

Achievement by an LGBTQ2+ Artist – Mackenzie Widdows (Mission)

Dakota Leslie Award for Fan Vote – Western Jaguar (Maple Ridge)

Lifetime Achievement – Brian Smith (Langley)


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
What’s happening: week of Nov. 21

Just Posted

Surrey couple sentenced for unlawfully confining quadriplegic man

Victim tried to hire woman for sex on New Year’s Day 2018, but changed his mind

White Rock’s extreme-weather shelter open ‘until further notice’

Overnight guests at Star of the Sea Hall expected to increase as temperature dips

Health minister hints at plans for second Surrey urgent primary care centre

The north Surrey centre opened one year ago this month; more than 19,000 patient visits reported

South Surrey crosswalk at 16 Avenue and 152 Street delayed

City officials say ‘everyone wants to see it go ahead,’ 16 months after senior’s fall

Inaugural toy drive will benefit Cloverdale Community Kitchen

Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce partnering with Elements Casino Surrey to make a difference this Christmas

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

November snowfall hits parts of the Lower Mainland

Cold weather warning remains in effect

Privacy watchdogs say B.C.-based firm broke rules for political ads on Facebook

AggregateIQ provides election-related software and political advertising

WATCH: Coyote chased on B.C. back road

‘Disgusting’ is what conservation officer calls video of wild animal being harassed

Consumer spending ‘cautious,’ B.C. finance minister says

Carole James sees housing sales pick up, resources in decline

Children watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Jennifer Charlesworth, the Representative for Children and Youth, calls out lack of oversight

Union, Coast Mountain head back to the bargaining table as bus walkout looms

Bus drivers, maintenance workers say they’ll walk off the job Wednesday

GUEST COLUMN: Truckers can’t support 8-lane Massey tunnel

B.C. Trucking Association cites safety and congestion issues

B.C. teacher disciplined for telling students they ‘suck,’ shoving them in hallway

Teaching licence suspended for one week

Most Read