Recent St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Surrey’s Dublin Crossing bar, in a photo posted to dublincrossing.com. (Chaelee Mae Photography)

Recent St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Surrey’s Dublin Crossing bar, in a photo posted to dublincrossing.com. (Chaelee Mae Photography)

Surrey bars, musicians adapt to a second St. Patrick’s Day party stifled by pandemic

No big gatherings on March 17 again this year

For a second straight year, St. Patrick’s Day won’t offer the traditional level of fun and excitement at Surrey-area bars and other gathering spots.

In 2020, the annual Irish celebration was first among events killed/cancelled during the very early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, it’s Round Two of reduced fun on March 17.

That Wednesday, Irish-themed bars in Surrey will be relatively busy with patrons, even with B.C.’s crowd-limiting protocols in place.

“Although we won’t be hosting our St. Patrick’s Day event this year, we will still be open for business as usual,” says a Facebook post by Clayton’s Dublin Crossing pub. “We will still be pouring Guinness and will still have delicious Irish Fare from our regular menu.

“For now, we will live vicariously through photos of our last St. Patrick’s Day party from 2019.”

(story continues below)

Elsewhere in Surrey, Donegal’s Rock and Irish House in the Cedar Hills area is pitching a “St Paddy’s Day Party (for 2) in a Box,” for people to celebrate the day at home with a significant other.

“There will be no grand parties this year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get all the same goodies you would have if your come and partied with us,” says a promo post on donegals.pub.

The $105 “full package” offers limited-edition shot glasses, a bottle of Jameson Irish whiskey, a couple of beer glasses, green food colouring, dinner for two (options include Guinness BBQ Burger, Drunken Irish Chicken and more), shared dessert and “Paddies Day Swag.” There’s also a $65 “No Dinner” package available for pre-order on the website.

Donegal’s, located on 96th Avenue just east of Scott Road, will be open on March 17 as well.

“Missing the live music things but business has been good,” bar owner Daniel Cook reported.

• RELATED STORY, from March 2020: New song but no gigs on St. Patrick’s Day for Surrey’s Pat Chessell.

(Story continues below video)

St. Patrick’s Day is always a busy gig day for Pat Chessell, but this March 17 will be much quieter once again. The Surrey-based musician will be featured during a Celticfest Vancouver 2021 online concert on March 20. He also has CD copies to sell of his latest album, The Road Not Taken, following last year’s recording sessions at The Warehouse Studio in Gastown.

“Not much going on this year,” Chessell lamented. “Doing a Facebook Live the Saturday before (March 13) and a virtual gig for Celtic Fest Vancouver the Saturday after, but that’s about it.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scholarship money up for grabs in Optimist International’s musical happiness competition for youth

Just Posted

Outside Surrey council chambers. (File photo)
A third Surrey councillor says she’ll be donating her pay raise to charity

Jack Hundial, Steven Pettigrew and Linda Annis say they’ll give their increase to charity after council voted itself a pay hike in a meeting closed to the public

Recent St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at Surrey’s Dublin Crossing bar, in a photo posted to dublincrossing.com. (Chaelee Mae Photography)
Surrey bars, musicians adapt to a second St. Patrick’s Day party stifled by pandemic

No big gatherings on March 17 again this year

A barrel racer is seen at the Cloverdale Rodeo. (Photo courtesy Cloverdale Rodeo)
Cloverdale Rodeo Country Fair postponed until later in 2021

Rodeo president say both public safety related to the pandemic and the removal of border restrictions will determine new date

Stephen Gregorig, co-owner of Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks, holds a soon-to-be-filled can of Orion 1-1. Smugglers’ Trail is launching the beer in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Honour House—a home that supports soldiers, veterans, first responders, and their families. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
‘It’s a tip of the cap,’ Smugglers’ Trail Caskworks launches new beer to help support B.C. charity

Sales of Orion 1-1, a poppy-seed IPA, will help raise funds for Honour House

An eight-week Anti-Racism Circle program will be hosted by Alexandra Neighbourhood House in April. (Contributed image)
Alexandra House to host eight-week anti-racism workshop

Program, conducted via Zoom, begins in April

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Premier John Horgan and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 438 new COVID cases, 2 deaths; Dr. Henry defends vaccine plan

Long-term care outbreaks are decreasing

Black bear cubs Athena and Jordan look on from their enclosure at the North Island Wildlife Recovery Association in Errington, B.C., on July 8, 2015. Conservation Officer Bryce Casavant won the hearts of animal lovers when he opted not to shoot the baby bears in July after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding homes near Port Hardy, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. conservation officer who refused to kill 2 bear cubs still fighting to return to work

‘This is way beyond two bear cubs at this time.’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A discarded blue surgical mask is shown hanging in a bush in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
B.C. RMT suspended for not wearing a mask after confirmed by undercover clients

College of Massage Therapists has 5 open files, said suspension necessary to protect public

(Black Press Media files)
Alleged robber leaves wallet at crime scene, leading Vancouver police straight to his home

Suspect had allegedly pointed a gun at his victim

A boat caught fire in Ladysmith Harbour on Saturday morning. (Photo submitted)
Missing woman’s remains recovered after Vancouver Island boat fire

Remains of a 60-year-old woman recovered after Feb. 27 boat fire took her life

This poster, spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 restrictions, has been popping up in communities across Vancouver Island.
Poster popping up on Vancouver Island falsely claims COVID restrictions are over

Unattributed poster claims COVID restrictions ended March 1; Island Health responds

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
1 dead, 2 injured in potentially alcohol-fueled collision in North Vancouver

The collision occurred just after 11 p.m. on March 2 on Low Level Road

COVID-19 vaccines were available at a site on East Pender in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside Feb. 25. (Twitter/Sarahblyth17)
Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents offered $5 after getting COVID-19 vaccine

It’s an effort to ‘incentivize people to engage,’ says B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix

Most Read