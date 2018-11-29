Jordan Strom, curator of exhibitions and collections at Surrey Art Gallery. (submitted photo/SAG)

Surrey Art Gallery’s ‘Southbank’ collection the subject of curator’s talk

Jordan Strom has organized more than 45 art exhibitions in Surrey since 2009

Surrey Art Gallery’s final Thursday Art Talk event this fall will focus on curator Jordan Strom on Dec. 6, from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

He’ll talk about the Bear Creek Park facility’s approach to collecting work by South Fraser artists. Admission is free.

Art by local artists can be repositories for understanding where we live, he says. They provide new perspectives on place, peoples, histories, and possible futures. They add to the stories of a place. But how does a gallery decide on which artists to collect?

“Since Surrey Art Gallery’s beginning in 1975, we are committed to engaging with artists in our community,” Strom says in a release. “We collect and show their work. Our permanent collection belongs to citizens of Surrey to enjoy and to discover new ways of seeing the world.”

The gallery’s 40th-anniversary celebration in 2015 featured Views from the Southbank, a three-part exhibition that ran all year. The show included works by more than 70 local artists.

Over the years, Strom notes, Surrey Art Gallery has given many local artists the chance to show their work, from group to solo exhibits. Recent exhibits have highlighted the work of the late Don Hutchinson, Jim Adams and Elizabeth Hollick.

In January, SAG will present its first solo exhibition of Surrey-based artist Nicoletta Baumeister, called In the Realm of Perception.

The gallery’s collection also informs recent thematic exhibits, including Small Stages: Still Life from the Permanent Collection (in 2016), Flow: From the Movement of Goods to the Circulation of Information (2017) and Connecting Threads, which is on display at SAG until Dec. 16, at 13750 88 Ave.

• RELATED: VIDEO: Surrey gallery’s Strom welcomes big, colourful Indian art on tour, from January 2018.

Strom, curator of exhibitions and collections at SAG, has organized more than 45 art exhibitions in Surrey since 2009. He also done similar work for Vancouver Art Gallery, Kamloops Art Gallery, Presentation House Gallery and Republic Gallery, among others. From 2004 to 2008, Jordan was editor of Fillip magazine, an international journal of art writing.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Just announced: Quiet Riot and others to rock Ambleside music fest next summer

Just Posted

South Surrey elementary students cautioned about clothing

Parents upset after two girls made to cover up with jerseys

Surrey RCMP collecting donations for sick children through annual toy drive

Toy drive continues in memory of Keian Blundell who passed away from leukemia in 2014

Surrey-born ‘Christmas Card Collective’ for homeless explodes in popularity

Thousands of cards donated and now, people sought to fill in the cards with heart-warming words

DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters urged to ‘step up’

There’s blatant obstruction of police investigations but other cases just make you scratch your head

‘Bodyslams for Toys’ returns to Cloverdale Fairgrounds this December

Family-friendly wrestling event collects donations for Surrey Christmas Bureau

VIDEO: Netflix Canada plans biggest price hike yet as rivals step up

Netflix’s standard plan will now cost $3 more — or $13.99 a month

B.C. family warns of Tide pod dangers after toddler’s near-brush with death

Kayla White said her toddler reached inside the family’s front-loading laundry machine and bit into a Tide pod

Making B.C.’s inexperienced drivers smarter than their phones

ICBC expands ‘telematics’ pilot to track speeding, hard braking, distraction

Canadians believe physical inactivity is nearly as bad as smoking: study

UBC researchers look at the ‘social climate’ surrounding physical inactivity

Just announced: Quiet Riot and others to rock Ambleside music fest next summer

Annual classic-rock concerts held in West Van over three days in August

Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Wristband transit passes coming to Metro Vancouver

The new Compass wristbands work just like Compass Cards, to tap at SkyTrain stations and buses.

Commercial fishing is Canada’s most dangerous job: report

Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans gives recommendations to improve safety for fish harvesters

Animal remains found illegally dumped in B.C.

Carcasses of two bears and a deer discarded in Shuswap area well used by public

Most Read