Surrey Art Gallery’s cooking show with ‘Snack Witch’ to highlight Chinese-Canadian food

The artist aims to unpack ‘distinct Chinese-Canadian dishes from specific provinces’

Artist Joni Cheung, also known as Snack Witch. (Contributed photo)

Art meets food during a free online event with Joni Cheung, aka Snack Witch, on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

For an hour starting at 5 p.m., Surrey Art Gallery will host Soba’s Corner: A Chinese-Canadian Cooking Show on the Zoom conference platform.

“Invisible Fish” exhibiting artist Cheung will share a recipe that viewers can cook and learn from the artist, who will share the background of select Chinese-Canadian dishes and how food is shaped by migration.

Register with artgallery@surrey.ca for the Zoom workshop and to receive the recipe.

“I am excited to see everyone virtually for a chill evening of wrapping doughy babies, while chatting about what they think peanut butter dumplings are and what they could be(come),” Cheung says.

An ongoing YouTube-style cooking show that started in 2020, Soba’s Corner unpacks “distinct Chinese-Canadian dishes from specific provinces,” such as Montreal-style peanut butter dumplings and Alberta ginger beef.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

art exhibitFood & Dining