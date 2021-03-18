Self-taught artist Broderick Wong will demonstrate his celebrated watercolour techniques in a live online event presented by the Surrey Art Gallery Association on April 1. (Contributed photo)

Self-taught artist Broderick Wong will demonstrate his celebrated watercolour techniques in a live online event presented by the Surrey Art Gallery Association on April 1. (Contributed photo)

Surrey Art Gallery to feature exploration of watercolour techniques with Broderick Wong

Online demonstration presents award-winning approach

Surrey Art Gallery Association’s Thursday Artist Talk for April will focus on the watercolour art of Broderick Wong, presented in a live event on the association’s Facebook page, April 1 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

In The Art of Painting Colour with Water – available for replay afterwards – Wong will share his approach, including a full painting demonstration so viewers can see how he achieves texture and three-dimensionality using no extraneous materials, other than paint and water.

It’s a demonstration suitable for those interested in watercolours on every level, whether they’re approaching it as something new, or as something they have dabbled in, but want to improve their technique.

While watercolour is a very traditional method of painting it has picked up a massive following recently, Wong noted in a media release.

“I will always be enchanted by the purity, allure, and simplicity of this medium,” he said.

“It can swirl and drip, blend and bleed – all of this randomness and free flow can come together to make a beautiful painting.”

He intends to show viewers “how to let the water paint the painting with you, giving your paintings that fresh, ‘just painted’ look long after it has dried,” he added.

Predominantly a self-taught artist, Wong began his career drawing black-and-white character portraits.

Starting in watercolours in 2015, he rapidly developed his skills, becoming an Opus featured artist in 2017, and placing first in the Master’s Category at the 2018 Grand Prix of Art Plein Air Competition in Steveston.

READ MORE: Filipino-Canadian artists featured in new ‘Green’ exhibit in Surrey

Also known for his whimsical pet portraits, featured on the Vancouver Is Awesome vlog, his paintings have been exhibited in Metro Vancouver and as far away as Italy and are sought after by local and international private collectors.

Wong also teaches online watercolour courses for beginners on Udemy.broderickwong.com

Arts and EntertainmentSurrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘iWitness’ concert-photo book emerges from a year of Facebook posts during pandemic

Just Posted

A man walks past Robinson Square March 17. The Cloverdale BIA is now looking at putting some lighting up in Robinson Square. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale BIA looking at several projects for 2021

Executive director says partnership arrangements needed before projects will move forward

Members of Sikh Motorcycle Club with boxes of donated face masks at Cloverdale’s HandyDART facility on Wednesday, March 18. (submitted photo)
Sikh Motorcycle Club rolls out 60,000 face masks as gift to B.C. frontline workers

Local club members ‘celebrated the New Sikh Year in a different way this year’

teaser
WATCH: Surrey pub’s table decorations a problem for inspectors on St. Patrick’s Day

‘I’m dumbfounded,’ Brownsville Pub employee says in video posted to Facebook

Self-taught artist Broderick Wong will demonstrate his celebrated watercolour techniques in a live online event presented by the Surrey Art Gallery Association on April 1. (Contributed photo)
Surrey Art Gallery to feature exploration of watercolour techniques with Broderick Wong

Online demonstration presents award-winning approach

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: ‘Terrified’ Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Police launch investigation, ask others who may have encountered the man to come forward

B.C.’s daily cases reported to public health, seven-day moving average up to March 16, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count rises to 622 Thursday, 136 variants

Eight deaths, no new health care outbreaks for three days

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police are investigating an incident in the area of 203rd Street and 65th Avenue in Langley. (Google screen grab)
Passenger hops out of Toyota and allegedly hits BMW driver with baseball bat in Langley

Langley RCMP are seeking information and any video footage from the public on a road rage incident

Chris Straw, pictured with his grandson Luca, left, and Marc Doré have been identified as the men who died in a construction accident on Gabriola Island on Tuesday. (Photos courtesy R. Jeanette Martin)
Gabriola Island residents come to terms with work-site deaths of well-known community members

Chris Straw and Marc Doré identified as men killed when concrete pump boom failed Tuesday

UBC Okanagan. (File)
UBC Okanagan student charged with voyeurism

Sari Siyam is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial court in Kelowna on April 29

Premier John Horgan looks on during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier expects those who are vaccinated will get the flexibility to do more

Those vaccinated will have more flexibility ‘because they are less risk to the people around them’

Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki said they are waiting for an official letter from the province on the Victory Church shelter before seeking legal action. (Western News file photo)
BC Housing, landlord in Penticton’s legal crosshairs over Victory Church shelter

The city and council are waiting for a written declaration from the province invoking their powers

Most Read