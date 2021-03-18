Surrey Art Gallery to feature exploration of watercolour techniques with Broderick Wong

Self-taught artist Broderick Wong will demonstrate his celebrated watercolour techniques in a live online event presented by the Surrey Art Gallery Association on April 1. (Contributed photo)

Surrey Art Gallery Association’s Thursday Artist Talk for April will focus on the watercolour art of Broderick Wong, presented in a live event on the association’s Facebook page, April 1 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

In The Art of Painting Colour with Water – available for replay afterwards – Wong will share his approach, including a full painting demonstration so viewers can see how he achieves texture and three-dimensionality using no extraneous materials, other than paint and water.

It’s a demonstration suitable for those interested in watercolours on every level, whether they’re approaching it as something new, or as something they have dabbled in, but want to improve their technique.

While watercolour is a very traditional method of painting it has picked up a massive following recently, Wong noted in a media release.

“I will always be enchanted by the purity, allure, and simplicity of this medium,” he said.

“It can swirl and drip, blend and bleed – all of this randomness and free flow can come together to make a beautiful painting.”

He intends to show viewers “how to let the water paint the painting with you, giving your paintings that fresh, ‘just painted’ look long after it has dried,” he added.

Predominantly a self-taught artist, Wong began his career drawing black-and-white character portraits.

Starting in watercolours in 2015, he rapidly developed his skills, becoming an Opus featured artist in 2017, and placing first in the Master’s Category at the 2018 Grand Prix of Art Plein Air Competition in Steveston.

Also known for his whimsical pet portraits, featured on the Vancouver Is Awesome vlog, his paintings have been exhibited in Metro Vancouver and as far away as Italy and are sought after by local and international private collectors.

Wong also teaches online watercolour courses for beginners on Udemy.broderickwong.com

