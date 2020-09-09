James Lash’s painting “Night Crossing” (acrylic on canvas, 91 x 122 cm) is showcased in Surrey Art Gallery’s new “Where We Have Been” exhibition this fall. (submitted image)

Surrey Art Gallery reopens with ‘Where We Have Been’ show to mark 45th anniversary

In Whalley, Surrey UrbanScreen will showcase ‘Varvara & Mar: We Are the Clouds’ during evening hours

The reopened Surrey Art Gallery will celebrate its 45th anniversary by showcasing art from South of the Fraser.

Pre-booked, self-guided tours of the new exhibition Where We Have Been will begin Saturday, Sept. 19, nearly six months after the gallery was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The art show marks 45 years of collecting, exhibiting and artmaking in Surrey, with more than 40 works – paintings, photography, sculpture and video installations – from the gallery’s permanent collection at Bear Creek Park.

Some of the gallery’s oldest acquisitions will be shown alongside some of its most recent, says Rhys Edwards, Surrey Art Gallery’s assistant curator.

“The range of voices on display speaks to the diversity of artmaking throughout this region’s history, all the while illustrating how profoundly these artists have visioned the struggles, the beauty, and the complex realities that shape our community,” Edwards said in an event advisory.

Where We Have Been will feature art created by a long list of locals, including Michael Abraham, Jim Adams, Sonny Assu, Sylvia Grace Borda, Karin Bubaš, Sarindar Dhaliwal, Lakshmi Gill, Ravi Gill, Jeremy Herndl, Doreen Jensen, Chris MacClure, Heidi McKenzie, Ulli Maibauer, Arnold Mikelson, Shani Mootoo, Ann Nelson, Fred Owen, Bill Rennie, Don Romanchuk, Adele Samphire, Nicolas Sassoon, Helma Sawatzky, Ranjan Sen, Jan Wade, Stella Weinert, Leslie Wells and Joanna S. Wilson.

Admission is free by online registration at surrey.ca/artgallery, or phone 604-501-5100. Pre-booked gallery visits will be available at select times on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 9:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Three other exhibitions are also featured this fall, including Don Hutchinson and Ying-Yueh Chuang: Passages, which explores “the whimsical possibilities of ceramic with fantastical creatures and lifeforms from two Surrey-based artists.” In the video installation Proscenium, Carol Sawyer “uses the stage as means to play with the audience’s perception of images, illusions and performance,” and artists Dan Tell, James Lash and Sheri Lynn Seitz from the Colour Collective “celebrate the city through vibrant landscape painting and photographs” in Searching for Surrey.

In Whalley, the Surrey UrbanScreen venue will showcase Varvara & Mar: We Are the Clouds during the evening hours, “to transform your movements into clouds, floating serenely across a brilliant blue sky projected in largescale on the west wall of Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre.”

Back at Surrey Arts Centre (13750 88th Ave.), onsite art courses are offered to children, youth and adults ranging from watercolour and clay sculpture to drawing and more, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and Saturdays during the day, starting Sept. 28.

This fall Surrey Art Gallery will continue to present Art Together, a series of online programs which began in March. They explore art and artists in the community, “spark the imagination, and celebrate the ways that art can impact our lives.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Visual Arts

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Bucketheads – A Star Wars Story being filmed in South Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey, Delta make top 20 list for ‘rattiest’ cities in B.C.

Pest control company Orkin Canada has released the top places for rodent control services

Surrey Art Gallery reopens with ‘Where We Have Been’ show to mark 45th anniversary

In Whalley, Surrey UrbanScreen will showcase ‘Varvara & Mar: We Are the Clouds’ during evening hours

Fire in South Surrey townhouse complex

Smoke billowing from the roof of a building near 152 Street and King George Blvd

Surrey woman says winning $1M lotto draw is like ‘out-of-body experience’

Em Giang bought ticket at Fleetwood Town Pantry at 15588 Fraser Highway

Another Surrey McDonald’s restaurant briefly closed due to COVID-positive employee

The employee worked their last shift on Sept.5-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Demonstration fishery on the Fraser River went ahead to showcase bar fishing

‘This is about standing together for our rights to a public fishery,’ said organizer

SPCA responds to claims from accused in Excelsior Hog Farm case

Marcie Moriarty of the BC SPCA states that protestors should not be blaming her organization

B.C.’s post-pandemic economy to recover in 2022, economists say

Central 1 Credit Union analyzes impact of COVID-19

Smoky skies from U.S. wildfires continue to impact the Lower Mainland for a second day

‘It is important to be mindful that exposure to smoke may affect your health’

Ryan Reynolds makes a ‘dream come true’ for burn survivor dressed as Deadpool

Jadiant Quinn, a med student graduating in 2023, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Deadpool

BC Ferries passengers won’t be allowed to stay on lower car decks much longer

Transport Canada rescinding temporary flexibility, previous regulations back in place Sept. 30

First Nation on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast locks down after 4 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Tla’Amin Nation says multiple citizens are experiencing symptoms of the virus

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

Most Read