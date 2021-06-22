Surrey-area musicians plug in for Saturday-afternoon jams at riverside park

‘We have done this for a month now every weekend, and it draws a socially distanced and safe crowds’

Surrey-area musicians are again creating an outdoor concert vibe at Brownsville Bar Park.

The Saturday-afternoon jam was put on hold during the pandemic, but the music is back for sessions that run from 1 to 4 p.m. at the western end of Old Yale Road, near the riverside beach.

Pre-COVID, musicians began setting up a battery-powered PA system and instruments to perform mostly classic soft rock for a growing audience of loyal followers and random park-goers, and invited other musicians to join in for a song or two.

With the “restart” and more events now happening, the music plays on.

“We have done this for a month now every weekend, and it draws a socially distanced and safe crowds,” reported musician Graham Newberry, who performs with Terry Demerchant and friends.

Newberry, a local realtor, posted video of last Saturday’s jam to his Facebook page.

“This will always be a fun afternoon for the family, even a few sing-alongs, and we hope it will grow into a ‘thing’ that helps get live music back rolling into peoples’ hearts.”

The weather was warm for the mid-June jam, Newberry said, “with BBQ scents filling the air, kids throwing frisbees and flying kites and playing, many fishing rods in the water hoping for the big one, and eagles flying overhead. Apparently the Canada geese just love the song ‘Free Falling’ and join in with their geese sounds.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Live music