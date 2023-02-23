The Newton Wave Pool is seen in 1987. (Photo submitted: Surrey Archives)

Surrey Archives to host ’80s trivia night at Museum of Surrey

Organizers promise night will be both entertaining and educational

All things Surrey—1980s Surrey that is—will be the focus of attention at the museum March 9.

The Surrey Archives is hosting “Surrey in the ‘80s!” trivia night at the Museum of Surrey and organizers are promising the night will be both entertaining and educational.

The ’80s event is the first trivia night ever held by Surrey Archives.

“Participants will work individually to answer a series of increasingly challenging questions about various Surrey-based topics,” wrote Ashlee Milby, communications coordinator for Heritage Services, in a press release.

“After each question, Archives staff will share a few fun facts about the subject,” she added. “Hitting all the trivia night mediums, questions will be asked through photo identification, fill in the blank, and multiple choice.”

Milby wrote that the 1980s in Surrey was a decade of “rapid change” because the city burst into a giant version of its former self as transportation, education, community organizations, urban planning projects, events and transportation projects increased all over the city.

“From the opening of the Newton Wave Pool to Surrey’s involvement in Expo 86, the ’80s were an exciting and pivotal time to live in Surrey,” she wrote. “It’s the perfect excuse to reunite with old friends.”

There is no cost for trivia night, but Surrey Archives is asking patrons to register ahead of time by calling 604-501-5100.

“Surrey in the ‘80s!” will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 9 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56A Avenue. To find out more info, contact the museum at 604.592.6956, or museum@surrey.ca, or visit surrey.ca, or contact the Surrey Archives at 604-591-4442, or visit them on Facebook @HeritageSurreyBC.


HeritageMuseum of SurreySurrey

