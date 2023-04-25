Food served at Chatora Indian restaurant in Surrey. (Photo: Ian Harland/Discovery Surrey)

Food served at Chatora Indian restaurant in Surrey. (Photo: Ian Harland/Discovery Surrey)

RESTAURANTS

Surrey among the world’s ‘next great food cities,’ according to Food & Wine magazine

Feature story also names cities in France, Japan, Italy and other countries

Some Surrey restaurants are hyped in a seven-page feature in the May 2023 edition of “Food & Wine,” a monthly American magazine.

The city is named among “the next great food cities” in an item written by Vancouver-based freelancer Bianca Bujan, focused on how “unparalleled diversity” puts Surrey’s dining scene on the map.

The magazine also names cities in France, Italy, Japan, Mexico and other countries in a story now posted on Discover Surrey’s website (discoversurreybc.com) as a PDF.

“Surrey is known for welcoming people from around the globe,” Angeline Chew, executive director of Surrey’s destination marketing organization, said in a news release.

“We are thrilled that Surrey is finally being recognized as an exciting multicultural food destination, and look forward to sharing all the delicious flavours that Surrey has to offer with the world.”

Highlighted in the magazine is Discover Surrey’s “Spice Trail,” a map of restaurants in the city’s six neighbourhoods, along with My Shanti, Chacha’s Tandoor & Grill, Chatora, Kerala Kitchen, Clove, Afghan Kitchen, The Taste of Africa and Guacamole Mexican Grill.

“In this Vancouver suburb,” Bujan writes, “hyper-local regional cuisine is a delicious draw for the hungry traveler. The city is home to one of the largest Indian populations in Canada, interwoven with immigrants from Africa, other parts of Asia, and beyond, and that diversity is reflected in the city’s rich food culture.

“At restaurant after restaurant, you’ll find traditional meals made with love by the people who have come to call Canada home.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Food & DiningFood and WineRestaurantsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96
Next story
Concerts at Softball City to feature rock, country artists this summer in South Surrey

Just Posted

Surrey RCMP investigate Feb. 15, 2023, in the 19100-block of Fraser Highway in Clayton Heights after human remains were found in a wooded area. Mounties are now asking the public for help in identifying the unknown man. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Surrey RCMP asking public for help in identifying deceased man

Salish Secondary School was placed under a “hold and secure” emergency procedure April 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Salish Secondary placed under ‘hold and secure’

Photo of a stage posted to facebook.com/russellandroots.
Concerts at Softball City to feature rock, country artists this summer in South Surrey

Food served at Chatora Indian restaurant in Surrey. (Photo: Ian Harland/Discovery Surrey)
Surrey among the world’s ‘next great food cities,’ according to Food & Wine magazine