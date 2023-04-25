Surrey among the world’s ‘next great food cities,’ according to Food & Wine magazine

Feature story also names cities in France, Japan, Italy and other countries

Some Surrey restaurants are hyped in a seven-page feature in the May 2023 edition of “Food & Wine,” a monthly American magazine.

The city is named among “the next great food cities” in an item written by Vancouver-based freelancer Bianca Bujan, focused on how “unparalleled diversity” puts Surrey’s dining scene on the map.

The magazine also names cities in France, Italy, Japan, Mexico and other countries in a story now posted on Discover Surrey’s website (discoversurreybc.com) as a PDF.

“Surrey is known for welcoming people from around the globe,” Angeline Chew, executive director of Surrey’s destination marketing organization, said in a news release.

“We are thrilled that Surrey is finally being recognized as an exciting multicultural food destination, and look forward to sharing all the delicious flavours that Surrey has to offer with the world.”

Highlighted in the magazine is Discover Surrey’s “Spice Trail,” a map of restaurants in the city’s six neighbourhoods, along with My Shanti, Chacha’s Tandoor & Grill, Chatora, Kerala Kitchen, Clove, Afghan Kitchen, The Taste of Africa and Guacamole Mexican Grill.

“In this Vancouver suburb,” Bujan writes, “hyper-local regional cuisine is a delicious draw for the hungry traveler. The city is home to one of the largest Indian populations in Canada, interwoven with immigrants from Africa, other parts of Asia, and beyond, and that diversity is reflected in the city’s rich food culture.

“At restaurant after restaurant, you’ll find traditional meals made with love by the people who have come to call Canada home.”



