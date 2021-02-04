Surrey actor shines on ‘Dark’ Nickelodeon show aimed at kids his age

Dominic Mariche as Seth in Nickelodeon’s “Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows.” (submitted photo)

A young Surrey-based actor is among stars of Nickelodeon’s second-season TV series, “Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows.”

Dominic Mariche (instagram.com/dommariche) plays caped kid Seth in the horror anthology, based on the 1990s kids’ cult classic, alongside Vancouver-area actors Beatrice Kitsos (as Hanna) and Malia Baker (Gabby).

The six-part series, shown Friday nights on Nickelodeon starting Feb. 12, follows a Midnight Society group of kids who learn of a curse cast over their small seaside town, and are haunted by a mysterious creature known as The Shadowman.

On YouTube, the new-season trailer has been viewed more than a million times since posted on Jan. 8.

(Story continues below video)

In the show, Dominic plays Hanna’s younger brother, “who’s the exact opposite of her dark disposition,” according to a Nickelodeon-issued bio. “Hoping to find a group of best friends of his own, he’s determined to be a member of the Midnight Society and always tags along with them. He may be the littlest of the group, but he’s also the loudest and enjoys performing magic tricks for anyone willing to watch.”

Scenes for the series were filmed across Metro Vancouver, at locations that included a barn and lighthouse.

Dominic, 12, got into acting at the age of eight by starring in commercials, and quickly began booking film and TV roles. Most recently, he can be seen in Lifetime’s film “The Christmas Yule Blog” and Hallmark’s movie “Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2,” as well as Apple TV+’s “See,” NBC’s “The InBetween” and The CW’s “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.”

When not acting, the Sunnyside Elementary Grade 7 student enjoys playing video games, guitar and singing, as well as biking or scootering with friends. “He’s a big animal lover and is passionate about helping them through supporting the SPCA,” the bio notes.

• RELATED STORY, from 2018: Future stars from the Peninsula shine at Joey Awards.

In 2018, Dominic was among winners of Joey Awards, recognizing young talents in film and television from across Canada. A student at White Rock acting studio The Drama Class, he was named best actor in a television or movie featured role in the four- to nine-year-old age group for “The Crossing.” He also earned an award as part of the best ensemble in a television commercial, recognizing his work on the Got Milk series of commercials.



