Extras dressed in 1950s fashion crowd Hawthorne Square for a future (past?) episode of “Supernatural,” which stars Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles as two brothers involved with mystical forces. (Saša Lakić photo)

‘Supernatural’ brings the 1950s to Cloverdale

Hawthorne Square is home to a soda shop for the rest of the week

Supernatural is back in Cloverdale for three days of shooting.

The focus is again on Hawthorne Square on 176th Street, which has traveled back to the 1950s this time and appropriately features a soda shop.

Extras dressed in the era’s fashion braved the cold as they repeatedly walked along the 5700-block to the instructions of the film crew on Monday. Police are intermittently closing off the street between 57th Avenue and 58th Avenue, but people are still able to go through in between takes.

The TV show follows two brothers, played by Jared Padelecki and Jensen Ackles, as they wrestle with mystical forces on a weekly basis. Apart from Monday, shooting is also taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.

Supernatural is among the shows to add tens of millions of dollars each year to the local economy, according to City of Surrey numbers. Others include Bates Motel and a new take on 1990’s hit Sabrina the Teenage Witch.


Extras walk back to their positions between takes on the set of the TV show “Supernatural.” (Saša Lakić photo)

An extra waits on instructions in front a soda shop at Hawthorne Square. (Saša Lakić photo)

