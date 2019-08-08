‘Sunday Supper’ at Surrey’s Zaklan farm to feature food by ‘organic-forward’ Vancouver eatery

This weekend, a “Sunday Supper” at Surrey’s Zaklan Heritage Farm will feature food created by chef David Gunawan and team at Ubuntu Canteen, an “organic-forward” eatery located on Fraser Street in Vancouver.

As part of the restaurant’s Sunday Supper series, the Aug. 11 event will also include Portland-based chef Kaylie Barfield, starting at 5:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $125 each.

“This special Sunday Supper will see the two locavore-minded chefs combine their talents to collaborate on a multi-course feast that features a whole spit-roasted lamb as the centerpiece,” says a post on eventbrite.ca.

“The full menu will incorporate as many as 20 of the 40 different kinds of vegetables harvested fresh from the 1.5-acre suburban farmstead on the day and feature natural wine pairings from That’s Life Gourmet Ltd.”

The Zaklan farm, at 13278 84th Ave. in Newton, is operated by Doug Zaklan and Gemma McNeill.

Says Gunawan: “My relationship with Doug and Gemma blossomed from a partnership into a friendship based on a deep mutual appreciation for everything they do and grow on the farm. These ingredients have been instrumental in providing the inspiration for the farm-to-table-focused menus I am proud to feature daily at Ubuntu.”

Both Gunawan and Barfield — chef at the acclaimed Middle Eastern-inspired Tusk restaurant in Portland, and the former head chef at Vancouver’s Nuba restaurant — are said to share “a similar culinary philosophy of championing organic, seasonal and sustainable ingredients in both their restaurants in an effort to support the local community and environment.”



