Alexa Gamas hula-hoops at Holland Park during a 2016 Movies Under the Stars event organized by Downtown Surrey BIA. (File photo)

Summer Cool Down(town) event coming to Surrey’s Holland Park

A 19-foot inflatable dry slide among attractions at Friday ‘celebration’ hosted by Downtown Surrey BIA

Food, fun and games are promised during a Summer Cool Down(town) event at Holland Park this Friday (Aug. 16).

From 4 to 7 p.m., the “big celebration” is planned by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association.

“Although Surrey is one of Metro Vancouver’s fastest-growing communities, it doesn’t hold many large-scale public events in comparison to other areas,” BIA manager Bonnie Burnside said in a release.

“In creating the Summer Cool Downtown, however, the DSBIA is aiming to give back to the Surrey community with a chance for fun and excitement that’s a little closer to home.”

Friday’s event will feature a 19-foot inflatable dry slide as well as a giant, two-lane “slip-and-slide,” plus lawn and water games. Drop-in and organized basketball games are also planned on the Holland Park courts throughout the day.

As well, the Taste of Heaven food truck will serve gourmet sausages on a bun, and Jamaican Mi Juicy will make smoothies available. DJ Goodspin will play music at the event.

Meantime, the BIA’s Movies Under the Stars series continues on Saturday (Aug. 17) at Holland Park with a screening of “The Lego Movie 2.” The four-event series concludes on Aug. 24 with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The free events start at 5 p.m. with local performers, arts and crafts, games and other activities, and the movies begin at dusk.

Previous story
TRAVEL: Chaplin’s World a tribute to legendary actor’s perserverance and ingenuity

Just Posted

Man hurt in late-night Surrey shooting

Surrey RCMP say officers found a man with an ‘apparent head injury’ in Whalley

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl caught on video in Surrey

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Surrey, White Rock players lead Canada to softball silver at Pan Am Games

Sara Groenewegen, Danielle Lawrie both pitch in a pair of crucial games against U.S.

PHOTOS: Beer enthusiasts fill Surrey park for second-annual festival

Clover Valley Beer Festival returns to Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre

HOCKEY: With Team Canada, silver for Surrey’s Sourdif at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

‘Our team battled right to the very end,’ Giants forward says of final game vs. Russia

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

TRAVEL: Chaplin’s World a tribute to legendary actor’s perserverance and ingenuity

Charlie Chaplin remembered at Manoir de Ban, his Switzerland home

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Watchdog investigates fatal police-involved shooting in Maple Ridge

Mounties were called to a domestic incident on Colemore Street where a civilian was shot and killed

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Mexican expat allegedly harassed by fake immigration officer while busking in Victoria

Fernando Garci-Crespo Santalo says he was approached by a man while singing in Spanish

Most Read