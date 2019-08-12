Summer Cool Down(town) event coming to Surrey’s Holland Park

Alexa Gamas hula-hoops at Holland Park during a 2016 Movies Under the Stars event organized by Downtown Surrey BIA. (File photo)

Food, fun and games are promised during a Summer Cool Down(town) event at Holland Park this Friday (Aug. 16).

From 4 to 7 p.m., the “big celebration” is planned by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association.

“Although Surrey is one of Metro Vancouver’s fastest-growing communities, it doesn’t hold many large-scale public events in comparison to other areas,” BIA manager Bonnie Burnside said in a release.

“In creating the Summer Cool Downtown, however, the DSBIA is aiming to give back to the Surrey community with a chance for fun and excitement that’s a little closer to home.”

Friday’s event will feature a 19-foot inflatable dry slide as well as a giant, two-lane “slip-and-slide,” plus lawn and water games. Drop-in and organized basketball games are also planned on the Holland Park courts throughout the day.

As well, the Taste of Heaven food truck will serve gourmet sausages on a bun, and Jamaican Mi Juicy will make smoothies available. DJ Goodspin will play music at the event.

Meantime, the BIA’s Movies Under the Stars series continues on Saturday (Aug. 17) at Holland Park with a screening of “The Lego Movie 2.” The four-event series concludes on Aug. 24 with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.” The free events start at 5 p.m. with local performers, arts and crafts, games and other activities, and the movies begin at dusk.