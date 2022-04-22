Summer ‘Battle of The Brews’ charity event in Surrey to help kids play sports

Beer lovers at a previous Battle of the Brews event at Surrey Civic Plaza. (Photo: facebook.com/thepeak)

This summer in Surrey, another “Battle of The Brews” charity event will benefit Athletics 4 Kids and Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society youth initiatives.

The afternoon of beer tasting, food trucks and music is set for Sunday, Aug. 20 at Surrey Civic Plaza, with a soundtrack of alternative rock from 102.7 The Peak radio station.

In this fourth “Battle of the Brews,” from 1 to 5 p.m., attendees vote on their favourite beers to help decide Battle Of The Brews trophy winners, with sampling from souvenir glasses, games and raffle prizes.

So far, the participating breweries will include White Rock Beach Beer, Studio Brewing, Fernie, Four Winds, Steamworks, Driftwood, Moody Ales, Russell Brewing, KPU Brewing, Strathcona Brewing, Smuggler’s Trail Caskwork, Five Roads Brewing, Farm Country Brewing and Another Beer Co., with more to come.

The food trucks are Benny’s Texas BBQ, Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck, Shameless Buns, Mama’s Fish and Chips and Dos Amigos Tex Mex Truck.

Tickets are sold on zeffy.com, with “early bird” passes priced at $45 until May 31 (they’re $50 after that date). Ten tickets are $400, and people can also make donations to Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society, both online and on-site during the Battle.

More event details are posted to thepeak.fm and also surreyfirefighters.com.

Athletics for Kids (a4k.ca) helps B.C. children play amateur sports. “Hundreds of children and youth are denied the opportunity to participate in amateur sports due to one simple fact: lack of funds,” says a post on the firefighters website.

“Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society share this goal, and our experiences running youth programs has taught us that all kids need help and support and someone who believes in them. A4K provides the help and support by getting dollars into the hands of those who need it most, quickly and effectively. A4K help families bear the expense of having their children participate in organized sports by paying basic registration fees for a multitude of approved sports.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BeerFestivalFoodMusicSurrey