Sugar Sammy on stage. (submitted photo)

comedy

Sugar Sammy in Surrey this fall for another comedy show

Montreal-raised performer currently in Paris for a run of dates

Sugar Sammy is booked to return to Surrey this fall as part of a cross-Canada tour.

The Montreal-raised comedian will be at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Oct. 5, show organizers announced Tuesday. Tickets, which are priced from $39.99 to $54.99, plus taxes and service charges, go on sale Friday, May 3 at sugarsammy.com.

This month and into June, Sammy is doing a run of shows in Paris, France, at the Alhambra theatre.

“In addition to his success in Canada, Sugar Sammy’s star power continues to grow exponentially in France and the U.S.,” raves a show advisory. “He won ‘Best Comedian’ in Le Parisien magazine’s prestigious countdown of 2018’s hottest performing arts and television stars in their annual Les Étoiles du Parisien show and will return to the judges’ panel for season 14 of La France a un Incroyable Talent (the French version of America’s Got Talent).”

Sammy hits on cultural, social and political themes with his comedy, which involves improv moments with his audience. His bilingual show, You’re Gonna Rire, boasted 421 sold-out performances and sold 372,000 tickets, making him the best-selling artist with a first one-man show in the history of Quebec.

Last time through Surrey, in the fall of 2017, Sammy hosted a Just For Laughs show date at the Bell.


