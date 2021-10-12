Students, alumni performing in musical revue to mark North Delta school’s 50th anniversary

North Delta’s Burnsview Secondary is mounting an online performance of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now! on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021 as both a fundraiser for the theatre department and a celebration of the school’s 50th anniversary. (Music Theatre International image)

Burnsview Secondary theatre students past and present will grace the digital stage next month for a one-night-only musical revue fundraiser to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary.

On Friday, Nov. 12, Burnsview will mount a production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!, a brand new musical revue created by the theatrical licensor for schools and theatres around the world to use as a local fundraising event. Burnsview’s show will be one of over 5,400 performances worldwide held Nov. 12 to 15.

“MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre,” MTI president and CEO Drew Cohen said in a press release.

Burnsview’s livestreamed show will feature a selection of songs from shows including Matilda, Hairspray, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, High School Musical, Jekyll and Hyde, Annie, Mary Poppins, Godspell, Waitress, and Mamma Mia!.

As well as showcasing the talent of the school’s current musical theatre class, the performance will bring back alumni from previous shows for what’s being billed as a night of music, magic and memories, a “one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate our Burnsview community and history, which is celebrating 50 years of learning in Delta this year,” according to the show’s Eventbrite page.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s All Together Now!,” Burnsview theatre teacher Leslie Stark said in a press release. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”

Burnsview’s production of All Together Now! will be livestreamed from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 12, and a recording will available to watch online before noon on Nov. 15. Tickets are available by donation at eventbrite.ca/e/burnsview-drama-presents-all-together-now-an-online-musical-review-tickets-190556789487.

“As this is a fundraiser, please donate what you can for your ticket. Remember, it takes just as much work to put on a livestreamed show as a live show in front of an audience, and our program hasn’t had a revenue stream for over a year. We really need and appreciate your support for this show, and we really hope you enjoy it,” reads the ticketing page.

