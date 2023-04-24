‘Street photography’ focus of next Delta Photo Club workshop

Acclaimed photographer and long-time Delta Photo Club member Jean-Francois Cleroux will be offering an “Introduction to the Art of Street Photography” for the club’s next online workshop, happening Wednesday, May 3 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Zoom. (Jean-Francois Cleroux/streetsihavewalked.com photo)

Acclaimed photographer and long-time Delta Photo Club member Jean-Francois Cleroux will be offering an “Introduction to the Art of Street Photography” for the club’s next online workshop.

Happening Wednesday, May 3 on Zoom, Cleroux’s two-hour class provide a quick history of street photography, discuss what street photography is and is not, as well as “why it’s important for you to understand what street photography is for you,” according to the event’s description.

Cleroux will also cover being comfortable photographing people,“you and the law,” gear and settings, as well as the compositional and artistic elements that make for great street photography.

An internationally award-winning photographer, instructor and photo judge, Cleroux has been doing photography since eighth grade. His images have been published in magazines in Europe, India and North America, including on the covers of Popular Photography and Photo magazines. He has exhibited works in Canada, the U.S. and India, and has taught in Europe and in America.

“Francois loves creating images from very simple minimalist works to very large complex installations. Although most of his artistic projects are personal and not shared, he has created ‘tabulaRASA,’ a photographic artists collective, which helps other artists create, cultivate and refine their works and projects,” reads a bio included with the event’s description, adding he has also started a photographic artists mentorship program.

In recent years, Cleroux has pursued his passion for street photography, establishing streetsihavewalked.com to promote street photography in the Vancouver area and offering a free self-paced street photography class.

For DPC members in good standing, this upcoming session will be followed with outings guided by Cleroux, as well as a show-and-tell session with him to discuss images taken during the outings and submitted by club members.

“An Introduction to the Art of Street Photography” will take place on Wednesday, May 3 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. via Zoom.

To attend, you must either be a member of the Delta Photo Club (memberships cost $40/year for individuals, $70 for families, and $25 for youth and students; join by filling out the form at deltaphotoclub.com/member-sign-up-form) or, to join as a guest, send an e-transfer of $10 to treasurer@deltaphotoclub.com by noon on May 3 (please include your name, email address and club affiliation with the transfer).

For more info about other upcoming club events, visit deltaphotoclub.com/workshops.

To learn more about the Delta Photo Club or using the Zoom platform, email president@deltaphotoclub.com.

