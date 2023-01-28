Straight-to-drag tickets go on sale on Jan. 31

The Surrey Pride event is raising funds for different charities and Pride 2023

Surrey Pride Society is hosting a fundraising gala to kick off Pride month, where seven community members will be transformed from straight to drag.

The seven community leaders will arrive at the venue a few hours before the gala starts to begin their transformation.

Surrey Pride president Martin Rooney said they are taking on a challenge for charity.

Each community leader is raising money for a charity of their choice. The final amount raised will be announced at the gala. Attendees will vote for the winner.

Surrey Pride Society will match up to $5,000 of the funds the winner raises to a charity of their choice. Any remaining net profits will go towards the 2023 Surrey Pride Festival.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in the style of the Met Gala fashion. There will be a prize for the most outrageous and original costume.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 31 for the event, to take place May 27 at XBa Dance Studios in South Surrey.

The gala will include a silent auction, appetizers and a no-host bar.

The gala will include a drag show with Myria Le Noir, Carlotta Gurl and Jolene Queen Sloan. As well as live entertainment by local musician Richard Tichleman.

Rooney stated in an email to the Now-Leader, the word “straight” in the event title is not referring to heterosexuality but to someone who has never “undertaken the art of drag.”

The first event of its kind happened in 2005 and has been a tradition since.

Earlybird tickets, for $100, go on sale on Jan. 31 and can be purchased on Eventbrite by searching “Straight to Drag- The Gala.”

Anna Burns

EntertainmentSurrey