Story told in Semiahmoo First Nation exhibit one of survival and triumph

Museum of Surrey’s Indigenous Hall display explores how SFN has flourished since the Great Flood

A new exhibit opening Oct. 22 in the Museum of Surrey’s Indigenous Hall, explores how Semiahmoo First Nation has flourished since the Great Flood at the end of the last Ice Age.

Curated by the SFN, Che’ Semiahmah-Sen, Che’ Shesh Whe Weleq-sen Si’am (I am Semiahmoo, I am Survivor of the Flood) features two large dioramas created by archaeologist Don Welsh, showing the sophisticated technology of reef-net fishing and a summer fishing village.

Also, on display will be several woven cedar pieces, including a violin case made by Matilda Charles of Semiahmoo First Nation on loan from Museum of Anthropology, video interviews and more.

“Semiahmoo has and will continue to flourish on our land. We have always been here. We will always be here,” said Chief Harley Chappell.

The Indigenous Hall is a designated space at the museum designed and programmed with consent by Semiahmoo, Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations.

“With respect and gratitude, we acknowledge that the Museum of Surrey is built on the traditional unceeded territories of the Semiahmoo, Kwantlen, and Katzie Nations,” said Museum of Surrey Manager, Lynn Saffery. “We are honoured to work and learn on land they have stewarded since time immemorial. We recognize their enduring presence on this ancient land.”

Free, pre-registered, one-hour self-guided tours of the museum are available from Wednesday to Saturday. The museum follows all citywide COVID-19 safety protocols.

Museum of Surrey is located at 17710 56A Ave. in Cloverdale.

