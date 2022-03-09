Spy comedy ‘The 39 Steps’ at Surrey theatre with 150+ characters in three-show run

Mark Carter directs four actors in the Royal Canadian play, which starts Friday, March 18

The cast of “The 39 Steps,” a Royal Canadian Theatre Company production staged at Surrey Arts Centre starting Friday, March 18. The spy comedy stars Nick Preson, Amanda Huxtable, Ben Francis and Liam McCulley. (Submitted photo)

The spring play from Surrey-based Royal Canadian Theatre Company will hit stages in both Surrey and New Westminster this month.

Patrick Barlow’s fast-paced spy comedy “The 39 Steps” hits Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage on the weekend of March 18-19, with shows at 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 on both nights, followed by a run at Anvil Theatre starting March 31.

Mark Carter directs four actors in the show, which starts with a mysterious woman who fires a gun and jumps into the life of Richard Hannay, an average man thrust into the life of a British Spy.

The characters are played by Nick Preson (Hannay), Amanda Huxtable (Annabella Schmidt, Pamela and Margaret), Ben Francis (Clown, Man #1) and Liam McCulley (Clown, Man #2).

“By train, plane and automobile, Richard Hannay must save Britain and complete the mission given to him by the spellbinding blonde,” says an event advisory. “Meeting over 150 characters (all played by the other three actors in the show), his adventures are fast-paced, hilarious and offer several outstanding scenes you just have to experience. Suitable for older children upwards of 12.”

For Surrey show tickets, call 604-501-5566 or visit tickets.surrey.ca, and for the New West info dial 604-521-5050 or click on ticketsnw.ca.

Special to the New West run is a “relaxed performance” at 3:30 p.m. April 2, in partnership with the Massey Theatre Society. The show is specifically designed for those with intellectual or other challenges.

Others involved in the production of “The 39 Steps” include Stephanie Bruce (technical director, stage manager), Cathy Shields (assistant stage manager), Danny Haasdyk (assistant stage manager), Crystal Weltzin (production management, social media), Geoff King (sound design), Darren W. Hales (lighting), Mikayla Scramstad (costumes), Stephanie Bruce (sets), Mark Carter (sets), Leah McCullough (program design) and Jes Andresen (website).

More details about the show and Royal Canadian Theatre Company are posted to rctheatreco.com.

On stage elsewhere in Surrey, Pivot Theatre is set to launch with a production of “My Blue Heaven” at Newton Cultural Centre, where three actors — Kevin Ibbotson, Leaminn Ma and Beck Marie — will star in Jane Chambers’ couple-focused play, set in 1975.

Kayt Roth directs the show, staged March 17-19 and again March 24-26, with both matinee and evening performances Saturdays at the theatre, 13530 72 Ave. Show tickets are $25 on the Ticket Owl website, or visit pivottheatre.ca for details.



