Alexandra Hall is where the Paranormal Spectrum Investigations event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Alexandra Neighbourhood House in South Surrey. (submitted photo)

‘Spooky’ events at Surrey’s historic ‘Camp Alex’ leading up to Halloween

Paranormal Spectrum Investigations hosts event Oct. 23, followed by Beach House Theatre’s ‘Haunting Tales’

An evening of “spooky tales” and paranormal evidence will raise money for Alexandra Neighbourhood House in South Surrey.

The pre-Halloween event, on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 23, is hosted by Paranormal Spectrum Investigations, a non-profit team based in the Lower Mainland.

PSI co-founders Mike Lutke, who lives in Cloverdale, and Aimee Bucholtz, a Maple Ridge-area resident, are among investigators who will reveal “paranormal evidence gathered by our team from Camp Alex and other historic locations,” according to the group’s Facebook page.

“The event will focus primarily on Camp Alex, and also offer some evidence from the Yale historic sight and Hell’s Gate tram in Boston Bar,” Bucholtz explained.

“We typically do these events around Halloween, when we’re in high demand,” she added. “Everybody wants something spooky.”

Tickets are $10 each, with all proceeds to Alexandra Neighbourhood House. Call 604-535-0015 to arrange tickets, or visit the facility at 2916 McBride Ave., at Crescent Beach.

According to Lutke, “it’s the perfect time of year to enjoy a paranormal podcast,” and PSI has one called Truth in the Shadows, posted to anchor.fm. “With 12 episodes so far talking with investigators from all over B.C. and more to come, we’ve put our own spin on how a podcast should be done,” he says.

Also at Camp Alex, “Haunting Tales” events are planned by Beach House Theatre from Oct. 25-29. The evenings “full of fright” serve to “welcome our audiences back to live theatre in Crescent Beach,” according to a post on the company’s website (beachhousetheatre.org). Tickets are $20 each.

“Strolling audiences will experience a ghost story tour like no other, with terrifying tales of murder, hauntings and legends full of creepy, crawly characters,” says the webpost.

“This event is not for the faint of heart or young children! Join your ghostly host as he guides you around historic Camp Alexandra where you will learn some of the spooky goings-on in those beloved buildings, Along the way you will encounter legendary characters like Lizzie Borden and Jack the Ripper who will share stories that are sure to make your skin crawl.”


