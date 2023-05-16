SPARK shows create a buzz for kids and families during weekend ‘celebration’ in Surrey

Performers from around the world come to Surrey Arts Centre from May 26-28

Engaging theatre performances and activities for kids and families are promised during another Surrey SPARK Stages weekend in the city.

From Friday, May 26 until Sunday the 28th, Surrey Arts Centre will buzz with family-friendly shows from around the world during the second annual “celebration.”

The weekend isn’t branded as a festival, although the end of May is when Surrey International Children’s Festival was held for 15 years.

In 2022 SPARK Stages arrived to “ignite imaginations and make memories” for kids and families involving events planned year-round by Surrey Civic Theatres, which until last year aimed most of its programming at adult audiences.

Artistic director Marnie Perrin has worked to bring kid-focused shows and programming to Surrey since 2006.

“With SPARK Stages,” she explained, “we decided to focus on performing arts, and we wanted to do that more often in more locations for more people throughout the year. We have the weekend celebration still, with all the amazing performances that we bring to Surrey from all over the world.”

This year’s shows come to Surrey from South Korea, Denmark, Australia, Montreal and Vancouver. Tickets start at $10 on surrey.ca/spark, or call 604-501-5566.

Things kick off Friday evening at 6:30 p.m. with “Doodle POP,” from South Korea. The show transports the audience into a deep-sea adventure with drawings, a giant whiteboard, projections, a live musical score and sound effects.

“And immediately after that is a dance party (‘Light the SPARK!’) in the arts centre lobby,” Perrin noted. “Like, where else do you get to go dancing with your kids and an amazing DJ? That’s super exciting to me.

“And it goes back to our hope that people experience these shows as a family,” she added. “We don’t have shows where kids are watching and the adults are standing back scrolling on their cellphones waiting for it to end. It’s about parents engaging and immersing themselves alongside their kids.”

Brush Theatre’s “Doodle POP” returns for more show times Saturday and Sunday, along with “Won’Ma Africa” (featuring Montreal’s Cirque Kalabanté), “Pinocchio” (staged by Teater Patrasket of Denmark), Axis Theatre’s “Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch” and Foolish Operations’ “Tricoter” (‘knitting’ in French).

”With the arts centre,” Perrin noted, “I’ve tried to look at all the different corners and crevices and bring in these micro-performances to fill the whole facility, to give people the feeling of ‘ooh’ and ‘ahh’ — you know, ‘Hey, what’s going on over there?!’

“Outside, we still have some performers,” she added. “This year we have ‘Bees,’ from Australia, that become bees and they’re non-verbal and have bluetooth speakers attached to them that make bee sounds, and people are invited to become bees themselves.”

Perrin said audiences of all ages will enjoy “Pinocchio,” told by clowns in a musical circus universe. “It’s not the Disney version of the story. The group that’s from Denmark, they bring this steampunk, gritty, true story of Pinocchio, so that’s a really fun one that adults will really love as well.”

Other attractions during the Surrey SPARK Stages weekend include ventriloquist Kellie Haines, puppet making with Picos Puppet Palace, story time with Nylon Zoo and roving performers. Also, walk through a traditional longhouse arch into the Indigenous Sharing Courtyard for a celebration of Indigenous culture and art. A Sensory Friendly Space will be open all weekend to support individuals who can benefit from a calm, quiet space.



