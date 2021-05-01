South Surrey White Rock Art Society schedules online exhibition and gold leaf class

The possibilities of adding the richness and texture of gold leaf to mixed media works will be covered in a June 5 class taught for the South Surrey White Rock Arts Society by Sonya Iwasiuk.

Landscapes, florals and still-lifes will be showcased when the South Surrey White Rock Art Society presents holds its next one-week online exhibition, starting June 1.

Called West Coast Reflections, the show will highlight the work of 10 talented local artists, including Sandra Tomchuk, Catherine Shepherd, Alyson Thorpe and Linda Morris, each of whom will be showing 1o different paintings.

The show will be available for viewing on online at the society website, sswras.com, along with details on how to buy pieces.

Also in early June, the society will present another in its sucessful series of online workshops for members and non-members.

The Gold Leaf Mixed Media Class with Sonya Iwasiuk — scheduled for June 5 — described by member Lynn Robinson as a “whimsical” class to help artists discover the possibilities of adding the richness of gold leaf to their work.

Participants will learn the techniques of image transfer and best methods for applying imitation gold leaf to an embossed background.

Also covered will be how to create and apply hand-made gold leaf paper, as well as the different kinds of molding pastes availble and their individual properties.

Participants will also receive tips on ways to use colour behind gold leaf, and how to gesso a panel quickly and smoothly with a “secret” tool.

For more information on class time, or to register, contact https://sswras.com/workshops

