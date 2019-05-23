Contributed photo ‘African Dream’ is the title given by painter Caroline Baasch to this floral study.

South Surrey White Rock Art Society presents For The Love of Colour

Exhibition scheduled for Turnbull Gallery June 1 and 2

It’s called For The Love of Colour – but the latest South Surrey White Rock Art Society show and sale is about a lot more.

The artists showing their work June 1 and 2 at the Turnbull Gallery (at South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre) are inspired by a whole range of visual aesthetics – ranging from animals and wildflowers to natural stone jewelry and the human form – and emotional response.

The 10 artists participating in the current show typify the artists, both accomplished and emerging, whose growth has been supported and stimulated by the society over the course of its 60-year history.

Among featured work will be captivating and whimsical paintings by children’s book illustrator Sandy Gagnon; romantic figurative studies by Norm Carriere, and jewelry by June Bloye inspired by the culture of Arizona and the turquoise/malachite conglomerate stone.

Also featured will be poet/artist Veronica Newell, who draws inspiration from such natural subjects as a wild crow; Caroline Baasch who delights in paintings African flowers and Dianne Cuzner, who explores different subjects and media to symbolize emotion and identity.

Artists will be present throughout the show, which will also include a live painting demo. Open hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The centre is located at 14601 20 Ave.

 

Contributed photo This crow study, titled ‘Forever’, illustrates the style and compositional values of artist-poet Veronica Newell.

Contributed photo This whimsical cat and mouse painting typifies the style of children’s book illustrator Sandy Gagnon.

