South Surrey pianists Bergmann Duo blend musical colours

South Surrey’s dynamic Bergmann Duo (pianists Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann) – one of the most entertaining classical acts around – will return to the Surrey Civic Theatres Digital Stage in March for the lively virtual concert Rhapsody in Blue Meets the Red Violin

Featuring their special guest, Canadian violinist Jasper Wood, the concert will premiere online on March 11 at 11 a.m. and will be available to watch until March 31 on a pay-what-you-want basis (with a suggested price of $15).

The duo’s versatile command of a wide variety of repertoire and styles – and Wood’s acclaimed technique as a violinist – will be well-showcased in the one-hour program.

It includes the Bergmanns’ dazzling version of George Gershwin’s 1924 Jazz Age classic Rhapsody In Blue, plus music from the celebrated 1998 film The Red Violin.

Also included will be the fiery Czardas by Monti, and a Hungarian Dance by Brahms.

The Bergmanns, laureates of the Dranoff International Two Piano Competition, have performed recitals and concert with orchestras all over the world – including the U.S., Italy, Germany, Holland and Greece. Artistic directors of the White Rock Concerts subscription series, they are also well-known locally from performances in Surrey Civic Theatres’ Coffee Concert Series.

Wood has frequently performed as a soloist with orchestras in Toronto, Montreal, Winnipeg and Buffalo, N.Y. and throughout Europe. Performances as a recitalist and chamber musician have taken him worldwide, including such distinguished venues as the Dame Myra Hess Hall in Chicago, the Carnegie Weill Recital Hall in New York and the Toronto Centre for the Performing Arts.

The link to Rhapsody in Blue Meets the Red Violin – valid from March 11 to March 31 – can be purchased at tickets.surrey.ca



