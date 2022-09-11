South Surrey photography club looking for more members

Fans of capturing stories through the click of a camera are encouraged to join the Crescent Beach Photography Club who are looking to recruit more like-minded members.
The club is described as a social setting where photography-lovers meet to chat about their shared hobby and enjoy photographs together. The group captures images on DSLRs and cell phones, encouraging people of any level.
“Enjoy a coffee and conversation with friendly local photographers,” the group’s poster reads.
The first meeting for the club will be at Alex Hall (2916 McBride Ave.) on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 7:15 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m.