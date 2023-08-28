South Surrey painter’s work to be showcased in multiple exhibits

Autumn on the Prairies by Audrey Bakewell will be part of the 2023 Abstracted Exhibition from Sept. 19 to Oct. 1 at the Federation of Canadian Artists Gallery on Granville Island. Contributed photo Eying His Prey, by Audrey Bakewell, will be featured in the Federation Gallery’s 2023 Nature Trust of British Columbia Exhibition from Oct. 17 to Oct. 27. Contributed photo Reflections typifies the landscape art of Audrey Bakewell, which will be featured during September at the Ocean Park Library and in the South Rock Art Tour, Sept. 23 to Sept. 24. Contributed photo

September and October will be busy months for South Surrey painter Audrey Bakewell.

Not only will she be among 32 artists participating in the South Rock Art Tour on Sept. 23 and 24, she will also have a solo showcase at Ocean Park Library (12854 17 Ave.) throughout September.

For the South Rock tour, her studio, at 22 Avenue and 152 Street will be one of 19 in South Surrey and White Rock that will be holding an open house both days (for a copy of the full map of participants, visit www.southrockarttour.com).

In addition, her poured acrylic painting Autumn on the Prairies will be featured in the 2023 Abstracted Exhibition from Sept. 19 to Oct. 1 at the federation of Canadian Artists Gallery at 1241 Cartwright St. on Granville Island.

On Oct. 14, Bakewell will also be part of the White Rock Arts Festival Cultural Crawl with a group show, including Jacquie Janzen, Angelo Morrissey and Jess Rice at the Kent Street Auditorium (1475 Kent St.).

From Oct. 17 to Oct. 27 her work will once again be featured at the Federation Gallery in the 2023 Nature Trust of British Columbia Exhibition, with her painting of a peregrine falcon, Eyeing His Prey, also created by pouring paint, but using watercolor as her medium.

Bakewell’s work will also be seen as part of the Surrey Art Gallery Association’s Heart to Home Holiday Market, at the gallery (13750 88 Ave.) on Nov. 25.

