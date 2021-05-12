Cinematic pop/metal/alternative band Asterous has given full rein to Rummy Kandola and Don Beaudoin’s musical and lyrical creativity, they say. (Contributed photo)

Cinematic pop/metal/alternative band Asterous has given full rein to Rummy Kandola and Don Beaudoin’s musical and lyrical creativity, they say. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey-based duo achieves big international sound

EP is first release for Asterous

As music goes, the self-titled debut EP just released by local band Asterous – which the two members describe as ‘cinematic pop/metal/alternative’ – is definitely widescreen.

It’s a big, textured European-style sound, built on haunting multi-layered vocals, and powerhouse guitar, bass and synth work.

Five original songs — Murder The Machine, The Fall, Heroes, At The Edge and Afterthought — showcase the band’s versatility in shifting gears from electronica to hard-rocking metal, to soft keyboard-backed meditations, to classic rock anthem territory, sometimes encompassing all four modes in the same piece.

The European sonic imprint isn’t surprising, given the fact that the EP was mixed and mastered in Finland by noted producer Nino Laurenne.

But what is, perhaps, unexpected is that Asterous is a home-grown project; the brainchild of two South Surrey musicians — lead vocalist, keyboard and synth player Rummy Kandola and vocalist, guitarist and bassist Don Beaudoin.

The international flavour of their ambitious project also extends to album art images manipulated by a German designer, and a cartoon art-style video for one track, created by a young U.S. animator.

For the two musicians it’s one positive outcome of the COVID-19 crisis, they said. And the presence of such international collaborators — and the ease with which Kandola and Beaudoin were able to connect, and work with them online – also typifies the way music is being put together in this era.

“It’s sort of a pandemic project,” Kandola said.

“We’ve been playing music together for 10 years,” she added.

“Mostly cover tunes for restaurant, casino and wedding reception gigs,” Beaudoin noted.

“But in terms of being a proper band and having our own songs, we found that, during the pandemic, we had more time to focus and buckle down on what we needed to do,” Kandola said.

The project also gave them the impetus to learn the recording technology available, she added.

“A big investment in the production was getting the software and cobbling together our own home studio.”

“A lot of it has been a process of self-discovery,” said Beaudoin, a seasoned professional player who has worked with many kinds of bands over the years, playing everything from rock to the blues and jazz, and even some classical.

A guitar player since he was 13, the Amherstburg, Ont. native was already demonstrating rock guitar licks to his contemporaries as a professional music teacher while still in high school.

Kandola, Surrey born and raised, admits she is the less-experienced musician, having taken some piano lessons as a child, and then continuing to develop her keyboard skills and singing informally over the years.

“I first met Don through taking guitar lessons,” she noted.

However different their routes have been into music, they are firmly on the same page with their vision for Asterous — including their desire for a thoroughly-produced sound and a willingness to hold out for the right collaborators, instead of settling for compromises.

They approached Laurenne because they saw he had worked with European artists whose sound they admired, and were pleasantly surprised when he agreed to sign on for the project. He immediately understood what they were looking for, they said.

“North American music tends to go for a simpler, more organic sound,” Kandola observed.

“We also wanted to bring an interesting visual aspect to our performance,” Beaudoin said — noting the dark and dramatic imagery they have chosen for Asterous hews toward a movie super-hero aesthetic.

At present, that is being helped by the animated comic-like video for Heroes created for them by 18-year-old animator Daesha Young, whose work they discovered through Instagram.

“He knocked it out of the park, for what he was working with,” Kandola said.

Beaudoin said he was also surprised by Young’s grasp of what they were after, noting that a sequel video by Young is already in the works.

“We wanted to have as much control over the animation as possible, so we were actually story-boarding it — even though we can’t really draw. But when he sent us a rough draft in pencil he already had drawn things we were thinking of, in as many as three or four cases.”

The descriptor “cinematic” does seem appropriate for their music, with each track suggesting movie or game soundtrack potential.

“That’s what we’re aiming for — everyone says they see their own pictures when they listen to our music,” said Kandola.

“And we’re definitely trying to connect with people in that industry.”

Asterous is available on all major streaming platforms (including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, YouTube).

For more information and updates on new releases, visit asteroustheband.com


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and Entertainment

Previous story
Ellen DeGeneres to end her TV talk show next year: report
Next story
Star Wars fan film ‘Bucketheads,’ shot in South Surrey, makes its debut

Just Posted

Darlene Bennett, right, speaking about her murdered husband Paul at a press conference in 2018. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Widow of Surrey murder victim seeking referendum vote on policing transition

Darlene Bennett files application with Elections BC seeking binding referendum vote

Protesters at Cloverdale Fairgrounds show their support for farmers in India. (File photo: Jason Sveinson)
ZYTARUK: Surrey’s valuable farmland – just like India’s – needs protecting

Now that is a legacy worth voting for

Surrey RCMP say the gang enforcement team has seized a partial brick of suspected cocaine on May 9, 2021 in the area of 108th Avenue and 152nd Street as part of ongoing targeted gang enforcement in the city. In addition to the suspected cocaine, police say officers also seized the vehicle, multiple cell phones, $160 in cash and a knife.
Surrey RCMP seize ‘partial brick’ of suspected cocaine

Police say when packaged for street-level sale, that’s equal to 1,225 doses or ‘25 busloads of people’

Bucketheads – A Star Wars Story is being filmed near the 19000-block of 16 Avenue in South Surrey. (Mychaylo Prystupa photos)
Star Wars fan film ‘Bucketheads,’ shot in South Surrey, makes its debut

Volunteer initiative features new LED screen technology

Children walk back to their classroom while wearing masks and physical distancing at St. Barnabas Catholic School in Scarborough, Ont., in October, 2020. A group of B.C. teachers has issued an open letter calling for the relaxation of non-pharmaceutical interventions for children in B.C. schools. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Group of B.C. teachers calls for easing of pandemic measures for students

Teacher group says ‘response to COVID is out of balance to the cost our youth are paying’

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

David and Julie Kaplan with their children Estelle and Justin. (Special to The News)
BC family whose move was stopped by COVID border closure back on the road

Maple Ridge’s Kaplan family will arrive at their new home in Nova Scotia on Wednesday

RCMP. (Black Press File)
Major Crimes called in after two bodies discovered on remote road near Penticton

A manhunt involving a police helicopter took place on May 10

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Boats in the Fraser River launched from Barrowtown and Ft. Langley on May 12 to search for the missing fisherman. (Steve Simpson)
Boats search the Fraser River for missing Abbotsford fisherman

Anyone with ‘a boat, time, or a drone’ to help bring Damian Dutrisac home was asked to help

Vancouver court on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Defence lawyers call foul as Crown counsel granted access to COVID-19 vaccines

Defence attorneys are pushing the province to extend inoculation access to workers in courtrooms across B.C.

Vehicles came to a stop at 119 Avenue and 227 Street. (The News files)
Spat between brothers led to road rage in Maple Ridge

Both men facing multiple charges

A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Fraser Health still unsure if 333 cases of COVID among students, teachers were acquired in school

88 cases of 267 cases the health authority considers to be school-acquired lead to spread outside of school

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Indigenous leaders are calling for an investigation into the conduct of Mounties on Vancouver Island after two police shootings of members of a small First Nations community in three months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Indigenous leaders call for clarity, investigation into RCMP after B.C. shooting

The RCMP declined to comment on the requests by Indigenous leaders

Most Read