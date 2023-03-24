South Surrey art society shows joyous works to celebrate spring

Multi-artist exhibit runs for one weekend at South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre

A crocus springs up at the base of an ash tree in South Surrey – one of a growing number of signs that spring is arriving on the Semiahmoo Peninsula. Another sign – South Surrey and White Rock Art Society will host Spring Fling Into Art April 1 and 2. (Geoffrey Yue photo)

The South Surrey and White Rock Art Society is inviting the public to take a Spring Fling Into Art.

That’s the name of a new exhibit and sale featuring the work of 10 members of the society, to be held Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.

Open hours for the show are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Contributing artist Valerie Wheater said the exhibit features original and unique paintings to “lift your spirits and welcome spring.”

‘We hope our art will inspire you with the promise of Spring and joyful things,” she added, noting that the artists will be present during show hours.

“We would love to chat with you about how we create our pieces and what motivates us to paint a subject,” she said.

In addition to Wheater, artists participating include Reet Herder, Caroline Basch, Tammy Bailey, Dawn Chesney-Turner, Eileen Fong, Laurie Thomasson, Adam Lipschultz, Bonnie Mathie and Pamela Orth.

For more information, call the centre at 604-592-6970.

art exhibit