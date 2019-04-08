Mandeep Sandhu works as DJ Emenes. (submitted photo)

MUSIC

‘Sounds of Emenes’ from Surrey on new Rukus Avenue digital broadcaster

On Dash Radio, DJ/producer goes solo for one show, pairs with MiB Roadshow partner for another

On the Dash Radio app, the launch of “North America’s first mainstream South Asian radio station” will include some Surrey-based talent.

Los Angeles-based Rukus Avenue Radio, which began broadcasting Monday (April 8), features local DJ and producer Emenes as host of two commercial-free shows – one on his own and another as part of his DJ collective MiB Roadshow, alongside DJ SuperSingh.

The solo “Sounds of Emenes” will play Wednesdays at noon and 10 p.m., while “Beats of MIB” is given an 8 p.m. Saturday time slot.

CLICK HERE for the complete Rukus Avenue Radio schedule.

“I’m super excited about it,” Emenes told the Now-Leader. “We were approached about doing this, and they’re reaching out to artists across the world to be part of this. It’s amazing to represent Surrey, Western Canada, on this platform, and the growth of Dash Radio, as a platform, it’s phenomenal.”

A veteran of the Metro Vancouver music scene, Emenes created his DJ handle by combining the initials of his given name, Mandeep Sandhu, in a Eninem-type move.

His partner in MiB Roadshow is Gary Singh, aka DJ SuperSingh.

“We’ve been based in Surrey for two decades now,” said Emenes, who currently lives in Richmond, “and we were the first South Asian road show started in Canada.

“We don’t have residencies in venues or clubs, so we work direct now with clients,” he added. “We’ve done club nights in the past, and we do a lot of South Asian weddings, and that industry has kept this afloat and has allowed us to expand and grow and get into other things, too. We do a lot of community events, too.”

Emenes’ Facebook page has close to 15,000 followers, and he’s been described as “Bollywood’s go-to DJ in Vancouver.” In 2016, he was tapped to play at Sunburn, considered India’s largest EDM festival, and has been recognized by the Museum of Vancouver for “kicking off the remix wave in Western Canada that then rippled around the world.”

On the Surrey-based Red FM radio station, Emenes and Super Singh play the Redmix show Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., with Jyoti, in a three-hour, commercial-free DJ mix set.

Rukus Avenue Radio, meantime, is designed “for anyone with an affinity for South Asian culture,” according to a release. The two Emenes shows are among 70 hosted by “some of the world’s most prominent South Asian music artists, DJs, journalists, comedians, activists and influencers.”

Says Emenes: “Being a Canadian-born Indian, I am so honoured to be apart of the world’s largest all-original digital broadcaster, and stand amongst these other great artists and hosts. It’s an exciting opportunity for me to bring my unique fusion sound to global dance audiences.”

His “Sounds of Emenes” show will feature EDM and dance tracks “infused with a touch of Indian flavour,” while “Beats of MiB” offers a “fusion mix of bhangra, bollywood, and mainstream selects with celebrity co-hosts.”

Dash Radio (DashRadio.com), created in 2014 by DJ Skee (Scott Keeney), is billed as “the world’s largest all-original digital broadcaster, with over 80 curator-championed stations and a monthly audience of over 10 million listeners.”

“Dash has always been successful focusing on often overlooked genres,” Skee says in a release. “The potential for Rukus Avenue and the music of India is massive with an under-served market ripe for premium live audio content. We are excited to welcome them into the Dash family.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Worker dies in fall while setting up Coachella Festival

Just Posted

Candlelight vigil pays tribute to toddler who passed away

London McConnell of Langley honoured at vigil in Abbotsford

PHOTOS: Semiahmoo powwow returns to Earl Marriott

Music, arts and dance was celebrated at annual event

Surrey’s proud Prasad plays internationally with Fijian soccer team, plans return to Germany

Enver Creek grad, 23, wore the country’s colours for pair of ‘friendlies’ in March

UPDATE: Missing 32-year-old woman found safe by Surrey RCMP

Tracy Bethel was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on April 6 in the 8600-block of 154th Street

Tritons split season-opening doubleheaders

White Rock Premier Baseball League team earns wins over North Delta, Victoria

VIDEO: Strangely energetic harbour porpoises hang out off B.C.’s north coast

Research biologists who took boat out in Prince Rupert’s harbour say porpoises’ activity is unique

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

5 to start your day

Vintage cars destroyed in fire, gas prices hit $1.33 a litre in Maple Ridge, and more

Pace of Canadian housing starts up in March on seasonally adjusted basis: CMHC

Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March

Astronaut David Saint-Jacques joins select group, just fourth Canadian to perform spacewalk

Saint-Jacques’ and NASA astronaut Anne McClain officially began their spacewalk just after 7:30 a.m. EDT

One believed dead after Greater Victoria house fire traps occupants

Crews perform multiple ladder rescues to save occupants

Most Read