‘Sounds of Emenes’ from Surrey on new Rukus Avenue digital broadcaster

On Dash Radio, DJ/producer goes solo for one show, pairs with MiB Roadshow partner for another

On the Dash Radio app, the launch of “North America’s first mainstream South Asian radio station” will include some Surrey-based talent.

Los Angeles-based Rukus Avenue Radio, which began broadcasting Monday (April 8), features local DJ and producer Emenes as host of two commercial-free shows – one on his own and another as part of his DJ collective MiB Roadshow, alongside DJ SuperSingh.

The solo “Sounds of Emenes” will play Wednesdays at noon and 10 p.m., while “Beats of MIB” is given an 8 p.m. Saturday time slot.

CLICK HERE for the complete Rukus Avenue Radio schedule.

“I’m super excited about it,” Emenes told the Now-Leader. “We were approached about doing this, and they’re reaching out to artists across the world to be part of this. It’s amazing to represent Surrey, Western Canada, on this platform, and the growth of Dash Radio, as a platform, it’s phenomenal.”

A veteran of the Metro Vancouver music scene, Emenes created his DJ handle by combining the initials of his given name, Mandeep Sandhu, in a Eninem-type move.

His partner in MiB Roadshow is Gary Singh, aka DJ SuperSingh.

“We’ve been based in Surrey for two decades now,” said Emenes, who currently lives in Richmond, “and we were the first South Asian road show started in Canada.

“We don’t have residencies in venues or clubs, so we work direct now with clients,” he added. “We’ve done club nights in the past, and we do a lot of South Asian weddings, and that industry has kept this afloat and has allowed us to expand and grow and get into other things, too. We do a lot of community events, too.”

Emenes’ Facebook page has close to 15,000 followers, and he’s been described as “Bollywood’s go-to DJ in Vancouver.” In 2016, he was tapped to play at Sunburn, considered India’s largest EDM festival, and has been recognized by the Museum of Vancouver for “kicking off the remix wave in Western Canada that then rippled around the world.”

On the Surrey-based Red FM radio station, Emenes and Super Singh play the Redmix show Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., with Jyoti, in a three-hour, commercial-free DJ mix set.

Rukus Avenue Radio, meantime, is designed “for anyone with an affinity for South Asian culture,” according to a release. The two Emenes shows are among 70 hosted by “some of the world’s most prominent South Asian music artists, DJs, journalists, comedians, activists and influencers.”

Says Emenes: “Being a Canadian-born Indian, I am so honoured to be apart of the world’s largest all-original digital broadcaster, and stand amongst these other great artists and hosts. It’s an exciting opportunity for me to bring my unique fusion sound to global dance audiences.”

His “Sounds of Emenes” show will feature EDM and dance tracks “infused with a touch of Indian flavour,” while “Beats of MiB” offers a “fusion mix of bhangra, bollywood, and mainstream selects with celebrity co-hosts.”

Dash Radio (DashRadio.com), created in 2014 by DJ Skee (Scott Keeney), is billed as “the world’s largest all-original digital broadcaster, with over 80 curator-championed stations and a monthly audience of over 10 million listeners.”

“Dash has always been successful focusing on often overlooked genres,” Skee says in a release. “The potential for Rukus Avenue and the music of India is massive with an under-served market ripe for premium live audio content. We are excited to welcome them into the Dash family.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

